Indulge in exquisite Indian cuisine with Chef Shipra Khanna at JW Marriott Maldives
As the Festival of Lights approaches, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa—a luxurious destination for all generations—has announced an exciting collaboration with acclaimed Chef Shipra Khanna, the winner of MasterChef India. This year’s Diwali celebrations promise to be a sensory delight, featuring an extraordinary culinary experience at the resort on October 12 and 13, 2024.
Chef Shipra is an award-winning chef, author, and television personality, celebrated for her innovative approach to Indian cuisine, which seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, she will craft exclusive menus that highlight locally sourced ingredients from the JW Garden, ensuring each dish bursts with vibrant flavours and reflects the resort’s commitment to sustainability.
On October 12, Chef Shipra will present “The Art of Indian Cuisine” through a six-course wine-pairing dinner at RIHA, an enchanting outdoor dining venue featuring a sunken Tandoor & Tawa. Guests will embark on a culinary journey amidst stunning views of the horizon and sunset. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with exquisite wines, creating a harmonious balance of flavours and textures. This innovative fusion of Indian and French cuisine draws inspiration from Chef Shipra’s extensive travels in France.
“I am thrilled to bring a taste of contemporary Indian cuisine to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa,” Chef Shipra stated. “From the north to the south of France, I’ve learned from incredible chefs and friends. This menu is a tribute to my experiences, featuring dishes like Coconut-Bouillabaisse—a traditional French dish from Marseille, given an Indian twist.”
On the second evening, Chef Shipra will unveil a traditional Thali course at Aailaa, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, inviting guests to enjoy a Diwali-themed dinner. This beautifully arranged platter will feature a variety of small dishes that showcase Chef Shipra’s signature creations, with each dish designed to complement the others in a delightful mix of flavours, textures, and colours. As a health ambassador for India, Chef Shipra emphasises the importance of incorporating millets—nutritious and environmentally friendly grains—into daily diets. This dinner encourages guests to broaden their culinary experiences by exploring the richness of Indian cuisine through delicious and healthy options.
In honour of the Festival of Lights, highlights from Chef Shipra’s menu will include Rajma ki Galouti, Smoked Jungla Maas, and the exquisite Makhan Malai dessert, elegantly garnished with gold vark, pistachios, and saffron.
“We are delighted to welcome Chef Shipra Khanna to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa,” stated General Manager Mohit Dembla. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing meaningful experiences. During the month of Diwali, we are proud to offer a remarkable culinary journey that captures the rich flavours and traditions of Indian cuisine.”
Chef Shipra’s exclusive menus will be available for an entire month following the celebrations, allowing more guests to indulge in her gourmet creations during the Diwali season.
The dinner at RIHA is priced at USD $450++ per person, with limited seating available (maximum capacity: 6 guests). The Thali dinner at Aailaa is priced at USD $275++ per person and will be offered from October 13 through November 15, 2024.
Mirihi Island unveils an enchanting festive program: barefoot luxury and unmatched experiences await
The holiday season is set to sparkle brighter than ever on Mirihi Island with the launch of its 2024 Festive Program. Spanning from December 21, 2024, to January 3, 2025, the island invites guests to embrace the season’s magic with a series of exclusive events and activities designed to create unforgettable moments for families, couples, and friends alike.
Mirihi’s festive program features a harmonious blend of adventure, relaxation, and world-class cuisine. Guests can start their day with invigorating morning yoga sessions at the Bageechaa Pavilion, followed by exhilarating excursions such as the Whale Shark Seeker Cruise on the luxurious Mirihi Thari Yacht or snorkelling with the majestic manta rays. For those seeking a more laid-back experience, sunset dolphin cruises set the stage for romance, accompanied by live Maldivian tunes.
Food enthusiasts will be delighted with the gastronomic offerings at Muraka and Dhonveli Restaurants. Highlights include the Lobster Extravaganza Dinner, Sushi & Sake nights, and unique culinary tastings like the Maldivian Tiffin Set or the exclusive Chef’s Triple Gin Seared Tomahawk Steak Dinner. Each meal promises a feast for the senses, featuring fresh local ingredients and creative flavours.
Mirihi Island’s festive theme, “Have a Barefoot Christmas and a Starry New Year,” reflects the island’s ethos of elegance blended with a casual, barefoot luxury. Throughout the season, guests can enjoy special events like the Old World Wine & Dine, Chocolate Delight afternoons at Anba Bar, and unique Champagne & Sparkling Wine Tastings on the beach.
The New Year’s Eve celebration promises to be a grand affair, starting with a cocktail party at sunset, followed by a lavish Gala Dinner at Dhonveli Restaurant. The night continues with a beach party featuring live music by the talented solo musician, Owain Pennington, and ends with early morning snacks as the first dawn of 2025 lights up the sky.
The program also offers immersive cultural experiences that allow guests to delve into the rich heritage of the Maldives. Guests can participate in a traditional Bodu Beru performance, learn the art of palm leaf origami, or join a coconut class to discover the versatility of the island’s iconic fruit. For nature enthusiasts, the Mirihi Housereef Discovery offers a guided snorkelling experience to explore one of the Maldives’ best-preserved coral reefs.
Mirihi’s 2024 Festive Program is a celebration of the island’s unique charm, designed to provide guests with a perfect balance of excitement, relaxation, and indulgence. Whether it’s exploring the underwater wonders, savouring world-class cuisine, or simply enjoying the tranquility of the island’s fine white sands, Mirihi promises a festive season like no other.
Ring in the holidays with joy and elegance at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi’s spectacular festive events
As the holiday season approaches, NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi unveils an extraordinary lineup of events and experiences designed to make every guest’s stay truly unforgettable. Whether seeking relaxation, festive feasts, or joyful celebrations, the resort has curated a variety of activities to create a magical holiday escape in paradise.
The festive celebrations at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi will commence with a special tree-lighting ceremony at the NOOE Reception on December 21, 2024. The island will sparkle with holiday lights and beautiful decorations, setting the perfect tone for the days ahead. Guests are invited to enjoy holiday-themed beverages, delight in local performances, and embrace the spirit of the season together.
Guests can embark on a culinary journey through the resort’s award-winning restaurants, featuring a delightful blend of international cuisines and local flavours:
- Iru Restaurant will host a grand Christmas Eve buffet dinner, offering seasonal classics, live cooking stations, and an indulgent dessert corner.
- Washoku Restaurant will present an exclusive Japanese-inspired menu, complete with teppanyaki-style dishes. Guests can savour the aroma of sizzling delicacies, enjoy stunning ocean views, and pair their meals with exquisite wines.
Guests are encouraged to try the signature Flame Cocktail, flambéed right at their table, and to end the evening with a nightcap on the deck while soaking in the serene Maldivian ambiance. Reservations are recommended to secure a spot for these exceptional culinary experiences.
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi has planned a variety of exciting activities to ensure a memorable holiday for guests of all ages:
- For Families: Children can participate in holiday-themed crafts and cookie-decorating sessions at the Kids Club. On December 24, 2024, Santa will make a grand entrance, bringing gifts and treats for the young guests.
- For Adults: Guests can enjoy a sunset cruise aboard the Aqua Quest, complete with festive cocktails and canapés, or unwind with a rejuvenating holiday spa treatment at the Thari Spa, designed to refresh both body and spirit.
The resort will bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the New Year with a spectacular Grand New Year’s Eve Gala on Veli Beach. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, DJ performances, and an electrifying countdown to midnight. Raise a glass to new beginnings and celebrate surrounded by the stunning beauty of the Maldives.
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi invites all to join in a season of joy, culinary delights, and unforgettable moments this holiday season.
Ring in 2025 with retro flair at Le Méridien Maldives’ exclusive holiday package
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites travellers from around the world to experience the magic of the holiday season with their exclusive “Festive in Paradise – Early Bird Offer.” This special package is designed to make winter holidays unforgettable, featuring attractive savings and a unique La Fête celebration inspired by a Retro 70s vibe.
Available for bookings until October 31, 2024, this limited-time offer allows guests to enjoy an island getaway infused with Le Méridien’s signature blend of European sophistication and tropical luxury, enhanced by a touch of French elegance.
The Festive in Paradise – Early Bird Offer Includes:
- 10% Savings on the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner: Guests can ring in 2025 under the starlit sky, celebrating with an evening crafted to evoke ‘joie de vivre’.
- Daily Dining Experience: Savour breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, starting with the iconic buffet breakfast at Turquoise restaurant. For lunch and dinner, guests can explore diverse culinary delights with three-course set menus at Turquoise, Waves Café, Velaa Bar + Grill, or Riviera Tapas & Bar. This dine-around concept elevates the dining experience, offering a true feast for the senses.
- Unlimited Beverages: Enjoy a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages during mealtimes at the resort’s dining venues.
- Full Access to Resort Amenities: Take advantage of the Waves Fitness Centre and the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, which offer enriching activities for guests of all ages.
- Complimentary Non-Motorised Water Sports: From kayaking to paddle-boarding and snorkelling, guests can add a daily dose of adventure to their stay.
In addition to its stunning white-sand beaches, luxurious villas, and the natural beauty of Thilamaafushi Island, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers a vibrant calendar of events. Guests can participate in culinary masterclasses, enjoy signature Au Soleil barbecues, unwind with spa treatments, and engage in creative workshops. A variety of curated activities and programs for both adults and children ensure that everyone can immerse themselves in the spirit of the season.
“We’re delighted to present our guests with the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with a retro-inspired twist,” says General Manager Thomas Schult. “Festive in Paradise is designed to transport guests to a world where the joy of holidaymaking and the art of savouring each moment come together through carefully crafted experiences.”
This festive season at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is more than just a holiday escape—it’s a celebration of the good life, where style, gourmet dining, and leisure blend harmoniously to create lifelong memories. Guests staying between December 23, 2024, and January 10, 2025, can fully embrace the holiday spirit. A minimum stay of four nights is required to unlock this exclusive experience.
