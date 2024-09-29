Mirihi Island unveils an enchanting festive program: barefoot luxury and unmatched experiences await

The holiday season is set to sparkle brighter than ever on Mirihi Island with the launch of its 2024 Festive Program. Spanning from December 21, 2024, to January 3, 2025, the island invites guests to embrace the season’s magic with a series of exclusive events and activities designed to create unforgettable moments for families, couples, and friends alike.

Mirihi’s festive program features a harmonious blend of adventure, relaxation, and world-class cuisine. Guests can start their day with invigorating morning yoga sessions at the Bageechaa Pavilion, followed by exhilarating excursions such as the Whale Shark Seeker Cruise on the luxurious Mirihi Thari Yacht or snorkelling with the majestic manta rays. For those seeking a more laid-back experience, sunset dolphin cruises set the stage for romance, accompanied by live Maldivian tunes.

Food enthusiasts will be delighted with the gastronomic offerings at Muraka and Dhonveli Restaurants. Highlights include the Lobster Extravaganza Dinner, Sushi & Sake nights, and unique culinary tastings like the Maldivian Tiffin Set or the exclusive Chef’s Triple Gin Seared Tomahawk Steak Dinner. Each meal promises a feast for the senses, featuring fresh local ingredients and creative flavours.

Mirihi Island’s festive theme, “Have a Barefoot Christmas and a Starry New Year,” reflects the island’s ethos of elegance blended with a casual, barefoot luxury. Throughout the season, guests can enjoy special events like the Old World Wine & Dine, Chocolate Delight afternoons at Anba Bar, and unique Champagne & Sparkling Wine Tastings on the beach.

The New Year’s Eve celebration promises to be a grand affair, starting with a cocktail party at sunset, followed by a lavish Gala Dinner at Dhonveli Restaurant. The night continues with a beach party featuring live music by the talented solo musician, Owain Pennington, and ends with early morning snacks as the first dawn of 2025 lights up the sky.

The program also offers immersive cultural experiences that allow guests to delve into the rich heritage of the Maldives. Guests can participate in a traditional Bodu Beru performance, learn the art of palm leaf origami, or join a coconut class to discover the versatility of the island’s iconic fruit. For nature enthusiasts, the Mirihi Housereef Discovery offers a guided snorkelling experience to explore one of the Maldives’ best-preserved coral reefs.

Mirihi’s 2024 Festive Program is a celebration of the island’s unique charm, designed to provide guests with a perfect balance of excitement, relaxation, and indulgence. Whether it’s exploring the underwater wonders, savouring world-class cuisine, or simply enjoying the tranquility of the island’s fine white sands, Mirihi promises a festive season like no other.