News
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef celebrate World Oceans Day, Global Wellness Day
In honour of World Oceans Day, Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef organised a series of impactful activities aimed at promoting ocean conservation and fostering local community engagement. These events underscore the resorts’ unwavering dedication to caring for the ocean and supporting the communities they serve. In conjunction with Global Wellness Day, Sun Siyam Iru Veli engaged guests with invigorating sunrise yoga and a spirited sunset Aqua aerobics session.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli: Sunrise Plogging and Bandidhoo Island Visit
Sun Siyam Iru Veli began the day with a unique plogging event at sunrise, combining jogging with beach cleaning to promote environmental stewardship and fitness. Guests and staff worked together to collect litter along the beautiful shoreline, ensuring the beach remained pristine and highlighting the importance of individual actions in preserving natural habitats.
Following the plogging activity, participants traveled to the nearby island of Bandidhoo. The day’s agenda included an extensive beach cleanup, where volunteers joined forces with local residents to remove debris and restore the island’s coastal beauty. The visit to Bandidhoo also featured exciting watersports activities, allowing participants to enjoy and connect with the ocean they are striving to protect. A recycling competition was also held, engaging guests and locals in creative and educational ways to repurpose waste materials. This competition not only showcased innovative recycling practices but also raised awareness about the importance of reducing environmental impact.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: Meedhoo Island Beach Cleaning, Watersports, and Art Competition
Simultaneously, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef organised a visit to the nearby island of Meedhoo, where they conducted a comprehensive beach cleaning operation. This initiative brought together resort guests, staff, and the local community in a unified effort to eliminate litter from the island’s shores, promoting a cleaner and more sustainable environment.
The Meedhoo visit also included a variety of watersports activities, providing a fun and engaging way for participants to appreciate the ocean’s beauty while reinforcing the need to protect it. These activities fostered a deeper connection to the marine environment and highlighted the resort’s commitment to encouraging environmental awareness through enjoyable experiences.
Additionally, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef conducted an Ocean World Day art competition for local students of Meedhoo Island. This competition invited young artists to express their creativity and raise awareness about ocean conservation through art. The students’ artworks beautifully captured the essence of the ocean and underscored the importance of protecting marine ecosystems. Winners of the competition were awarded prizes, further motivating the youth to take an active role in environmental conservation.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli Celebrates Global Wellness Day with Sunrise Yoga And Aqua Aerobics
Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrated Global Wellness Day with a series of invigorating activities aimed at promoting holistic well-being. Guests started their day with serene sunrise breathing exercises on the beach, followed by a rejuvenating Hatha yoga session, both set against the tranquil backdrop of the Maldivian sunrise. The day concluded with a lively Aqua aerobics session at sunset, combining a fun and energetic workout with upbeat music in the resort’s pristine waters. General Manager Masdhooq Saeed emphasized the resort’s dedication to wellness, highlighting their ongoing commitment to offering diverse wellness programs and activities that leave guests feeling both energised and relaxed.
Both Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef are dedicated to environmental sustainability and local community involvement. Both resorts aim to inspire positive change and promote collective action to preserve the world’s oceans.
“We are passionate about our oceans and deeply committed to engaging with our local communities. Through these World Oceans Day activities, we hope to inspire a sense of responsibility and care for the environment, ensuring a healthier ocean for future generations,” said Chaminda Upul, Sustainability Manager for Sun Siyam Resorts.
Action
Earth, space camp adventures at COMO Maalifushi, COMO Cocoa Island this Summer
This summer, COMO Hotels and Resorts’ two Maldives properties are offering a unique and exciting line-up of activities designed to inspire and educate all ages. From an exhilarating Space Camp with astronaut-led adventures, to an immersive Earth Camp exploring the natural wonders at COMO Maalifushi, and the exploring the captivating universe under the ocean at COMO Cocoa Island.
Island Astronauts Return To Maldives: Space Camp at COMO Maalifushi
Join us for an unforgettable galactic quest from August 5th to 14th, 2024, at COMO Maalifushi, led by American astronaut Nicole Stott and space advisor Christina Korp. Inspiring for both children and adults, this Space Camp offers a unique blend of adventure and education through art, food, and movement.
Our immersive Space Camp features a fun-filled itinerary of complimentary space-themed island activities for ages up to, ensuring every moment is packed with excitement and learning. All camp activities are complimentary for children aged four to 16.
- Postcards to Space: Participate in Nicole Stott’s “Postcards to Space” project by creating postcards with artwork and messages about your hopes and dreams. These postcards will be sent to space and returned to you with a “flown in space” stamp.
- Spacesuit Art: Contribute to “Quilted,” a collaborative art project with children from around the world by adding your unique touch to a spacesuit.
- Blast Off: Build your own rocket from recycled materials and launch it high into the sky for a thrilling blast off!
- Protect Our Planet: Discover the impact of human activity on our planet from a space perspective, followed by a beach clean-up on a neighbouring island.
- Galactic Gastronomy: Enjoy a stellar dinner under the stars, hosted by Nicole Stott. Hear about her adventures aboard the International Space Station while savouring a specially crafted menu.
Island Warriors: Earth Camp at COMO Maalifushi
From July to August 2024, younger guests can join us for a journey through the wonders of the natural world, on land and under the sea. Enjoy educational activities exploring everything from marine biology to traditional crafts, fun-filled fitness workshops, treasure hunts on our castaway island, and more.
Take advantage of our exclusive Family Getaway Offer when you book a stay of five nights or more for Space and Earth Camp. Adults will receive daily half board and complimentary full-board and seaplane transfers for two children (under the age of 12).
Universe Under The Ocean: COMO Cocoa Island
From August 16th to 17th, 2024, dive into the depths of the ocean with NASA astronaut and aquanaut Nicole Stott at COMO Cocoa Island. Experience the ocean through a guided reef dive, learn about the rigorous training astronauts undergo, and enjoy a specially curated menu shared beneath the stars.
Join us for these extraordinary experiences and let your imagination soar beyond the stars!
Culture
Fushifaru Maldives welcomes guests to unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration
Fushifaru Maldives is inviting guests to a vibrant and joyous celebration of Eid al-Adha, a festival that symbolises connection through a carnival of colours, music, and dance. From 15th June to 16th June, join us in creating an atmosphere of fun, perfect for commemorating this special occasion with family and friends.
On 15th June, festivities will begin with our Grand Coconut Show at our Eggamuge. This interactive event offers guests the opportunity to explore the diverse uses, benefits, and cultural significance of the coconut in Maldivian life. Following the show, guests are invited to Korakali for an exquisite culinary experience that blends Maldivian and Arabian flavours. This celebration of cultural fusion promises to tantalise your taste buds and leave you wanting more!
The celebrations continue on 16th June, starting with a special Eid breakfast at Korakali. Begin your day with a delightful spread that sets the tone for the festivities ahead. At 7:30 AM, guests are welcome to join the Eid Prayer at the mosque, offering a serene and spiritual start to the day. In the afternoon, experience the vibrant energy of Dhafi Negun, this is a traditional Maldivian dance, characterised by rhythmic beats, expressive movements, and colourful costumes – it will transport you to the heart of Maldivian culture. Following the dance, the beach fun continues with traditional games like Tug of War and a Dhafi Negun match, accompanied by delightful Maldivian tea as the sun sets.
The celebration culminates with an enchanting Eid Show at Fanihandhi Bar. Guests will be mesmerised by cultural performances including Dhandi Jehun, Bandiyaa Jehun, and Boduberu. These captivating performances invite you to sit back and enjoy, or even join in and dance along. Guests will be mesmerised by cultural performances including Dhandi Jehun, Bandiyaa Jehun, and Boduberu. These captivating performances invite you to sit back and enjoy, or even join in and dance along. Fushifaru Maldives offers an idyllic setting for this grand celebration, combining stunning natural beauty with exceptional hospitality. We look forward to welcoming you to an Eid al-Adha celebration filled with joy, unity, and unforgettable moments.
For more information about Fushifaru Maldives and its family-friendly services and experiences, please visit www.fushifaru.com or contact reservations@fushifaru.com.
News
Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort introduces refurbished overwater villas with new category
Set on a stunning natural island in the South Malé Atoll, surrounded by crystalline lagoon waters, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort reintroduces its Over Water Villas with a full facelift following four months of extensive renovations. With an overhaul in the interiors, plus the installation of four new pools, the Maldivian playground is all set to cradle couples and families into vacation mode.
Drawing inspiration from the forms of a Maldivian boat and its journey over the serene Maldivian waters, the design concept for the over water villas revolves around the theme of “Sailboat Serenity”. Stephen O’Dell from the award-winning architecture and interior design firm, SODA (Thailand) Ltd., together with his team translated the concept into the interior design by reflecting the fluid lines and soothing ambiance of a boat journey, creating a space that blends the beauty of the surrounding water inside a villa that aims to offer relaxation and comfort to the guests.
Suspended over the crystal-clear lagoon surrounding a stunning natural island, the interior of the 40 over water villas is adorned in a colour scheme that creates a natural feel to the villas. Warm neutral tones used to set a soothing sense for guests are balanced with subtle accents of blue in the furnishing to reflect the water. On the outside, a fun yet clever play of space is defined with the addition of over water hammocks in the Sunrise and Sunset Over Water Villas.
Achieving a balance between functionality and design for a resort villa is a unique challenge for interior designers, but Stephen and his team have managed to provide spaces of practical comfort and ensure the villas serve as a Maldivian sanctuary for guests to unwind, unplug, relax, and rejuvenate in the island paradise.
The relaunch of Anantara Dhigu’s over water villas also sees the introduction of four new Deluxe Sunset Over Water Pool Villas. The transformation of the existing Sunset Over Water Villas with an addition of a much larger infinity pool increases the inventory of its much sought-after sunset-facing pool villas. The most exclusive of Anantara Dhigu’s over water villa categories, each of the villa offers 129 square metres of luxurious space, with direct access into the crystal blue waters of the lagoon.
Following the completion of the Over Water Villa refurbishments, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort has several renovations in the pipeline for the year, including the addition of an exclusive bar, The Yellow Fin Club. The new bar will add to the resort’s numerous dining venues, where guests can enjoy the finest cuisines from across the globe while learning about old and new world wines from the resort’s Wine Guru. From expertly grilled meats, and fresh fish and seafood from the local waters at Sea.Fire.Salt. to a wholesome Italian fare at Aqua, as well as breakfast and themed dinner buffets at Fushi Café, guests are spoiled for choices.
On neighbouring sister island Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, Origami serves modern Japanese fare including teppanyaki and robatayaki, whilst Cumin offers dishes from Sri Lanka, India and Maldives, and Dhoni Bar specialises in Mediterranean tapas. Poised over water on the edge of a lagoon and outer reef, Baan Huraa delights with coconut curries from Thailand’s southern provinces and spicy dishes from the north.
Guests also have the freedom to dine outside the restaurants thanks to Anantara’s signature Designer Dining by Anantara experience with a private chef and sommelier.
Whether seeking serenity or reconnection, travellers will find a wide array of water- and land-based activities. Guests can enjoy the thrills of underwater discovery with Aquafanatics, the resort’s resident water sports partner, catch a wave during the surf season with resident experts Tropicsurf, and join the resort in its habitat preservation efforts by adopting a coral as part of Anantara’s sustainability programme with the resident marine biologist.
A tennis court and dedicated spaces for volleyball, badminton, table tennis, chess and Pétanque, plus a fully equipped fitness centre keeps guests occupied on land. Guests can also book fitness sessions with a personal trainer or try their hand in the boxing ring. Holidaymakers looking for quieter pursuits can book a Spice Spoons by Anantara cooking class, rejuvenate in the overwater Anantara Spa, or lounge by the infinity pool.
Located 21 kilometres south of Velana International airport, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort is only 30 minutes by speedboat, available 24 hours a day. For more information or to make a reservation, call +960 664 4100, email dhigumaldives@anantara.com or visit here.
