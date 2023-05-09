ELE | NA Spa and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI team up to launch wellness plant-based menus

Elena Spa Company has recently announced its partnership with Executive Chef Chaitanya Sharma at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI to launch wellness plant-based menus. The collaboration is aimed at promoting healthy eating habits and offering guests a unique and delicious culinary experience as part of the Wellness Your Way retreats.

ELE | NA Spa and Wellness and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI have worked together to develop a series of plant-based menus that feature fresh, locally sourced ingredients and focus on promoting wellness and sustainability. Guests can expect a variety of dishes, from light and refreshing salads to hearty and satisfying main courses, all prepared with an emphasis on conscious nutrition.

The menus were designed to perfectly complement the wellness therapies on offer. ELE|NA Spa and Wellness is inspired by the elemental forces of Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water. The spa and wellness sanctuaries provide guests with exclusive wellness rituals and local healing traditions crafted by international experts.

OZEN COLLECTION, an ultra-luxurious hospitality brand, provides guests with the ultimate in privacy and refined elegance for immersive holidays in beautiful locations along the Indian Ocean. Guests can enjoy blissful getaways surrounded by pristine waters and indulge in every amenity and luxury imaginable.

The wellness plant-based menus are now available at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, providing guests with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience that promotes wellness and sustainability. The collaboration between ELE | NA Spa and Wellness and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI is a step towards healthier eating habits and sustainable living, and it is sure to be a hit among guests seeking a complete wellness experience.