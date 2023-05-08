Crown & Champa Resorts announces the opening of Jawakara Maldives Islands on August 1, 2023

Crown & Champa Resorts has announced that its latest luxury resort, Jawakara Maldives Islands, will be opening on August 1, 2023. Jawakara Islands is located in the picturesque Lhaviyani Atoll, and comprises of two islands connected by a bridge. The resort promises to offer guests the ultimate traditional Maldivian luxury experience with a contemporary twist.

Jawakara Islands features 290 Villas, with Mabin Island hosting 202 villas, and Dheru Island featuring 88 villas. Mabin Island is the larger of the two islands and is designed for families with children of all ages. The island boasts a range of activities, including nature walks and bicycle rides. The villas on Mabin Island are spacious, with each featuring a king-size bed, air-conditioning, a personal safe, a sitting area, a wooden floor, and a private sundeck with chaise lounges, a table, and chairs. The island has a total of 92 Mabin Beach Villas, 60 Mabin Beach Pool villas, 10 Mabin Two Bedroom Villas, and 40 Mabin Water Pool Villas.

Dheru Island, on the other hand, is a small, intimate island that offers a fully all-inclusive experience for guests of all ages. The island features 18 Dheru Beach Villas, 30 Dheru Beach Pool villas, 5 Dheru Two Bedroom Villas, and 30 Dheru Water Pool Villas. Each villa on Dheru Island has similar amenities to those on Mabin Island, including a king-size bed, air-conditioning, a personal safe, and a private sundeck.

To reach Jawakara Islands Maldives, guests can choose between a 40-minute iconic Maldives seaplane transfer or a 35-minute domestic flight transfer to Madivaru Airport, followed by a 40-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

Jawakara Islands Maldives is offering inauguration specials for stays from August 1, 2023, to December 23, 2023. Guests can enjoy 50% savings on villas and complimentary child stays, as well as other generous offers for stays until October 31, 2024.

The resort promises to provide guests with an unforgettable experience, featuring a blend of Maldivian traditions and contemporary luxury. Jawakara Islands is sure to be a top destination for travelers seeking a peaceful and rejuvenating holiday.