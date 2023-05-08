Mohamed Azil promoted to Director of Rooms at Velaa Private Island

Velaa Private Island, a luxury resort located in the Maldives, has announced the promotion of Mohamed Azil as Director of Rooms. With over 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Azil brings a wealth of expertise to the role, having worked for esteemed brands such as Four Seasons, Six Senses, and Cheval Blanc before joining Velaa Private Island in 2014 as an Assistant Executive Housekeeper.

Azil has continuously progressed through various roles at Velaa Private Island, including Executive Housekeeper and more recently in January 2021 as Director of Housekeeping & Quality Assurance. Throughout his years with the resort, he has demonstrated great leadership skills and meticulous attention to detail, efficiently managing his team and consistently achieving exceptional outcomes.

The resort issued a statement, saying, “We have full confidence that Azil’s indisputable dedication and commitment to work will enable him to continue contributing to the success of the resort’s operations and remain an invaluable asset to the company.”

Azil’s promotion is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the hospitality industry. His wealth of experience and proven track record of success make him the ideal candidate to oversee the rooms division at Velaa Private Island.

Azil’s promotion is a testament to Velaa Private Island’s commitment to investing in its employees and promoting from within. With opportunities for career growth and development, the resort continues to attract the best and brightest in the industry.

Nestled within the constellation of islands that form the Noonu Atoll in the Maldives, Velaa Private Island takes exclusivity to the next level with facilities and service that go beyond traditional resorts. The island comprises 47 private villas, houses and exclusive residences, and is home to the stand-out fine dining restaurant, Aragu, combining European cuisine with an Asian twist. Tavaru offers expertly prepared teppanyaki and features the Indian Ocean’s most extensive wine cellar, while Athiri offers all-day casual dining. There’s also a high-tech spa, where guests can relax and unwind with personalised treatments, yoga and meditation sessions.