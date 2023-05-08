Say I Do on your own private island at Le Meridien Maldives

Luxury resort, Le Meridien Maldives, has launched an ultimate proposal offer for those looking for an unforgettable way to pop the question this year.

The stunning resort in the Indian Ocean boasts their own private island, Bodu Finolhu, and is now offering this beautiful haven as the picture-perfect location for proposals.

Bodu Finolhu is an untouched idyll with a flourishing tropical forest, pristine beach and crystal-clear waters accessible only by private boat. The bespoke bridal concierge team at Le Meridien will work with exclusively with those looking to propose to create a unique offering to make the moment as special as it should be.

This could include a private dinner on the island’s pure white sands, romantic sunrise breakfast, sundown drinks or Champagne picnic. The team can also offer their in-house photographer to make sure the big moment is captured.

Le Meridien is a couple’s paradise, guests can enjoy relaxing and invigorating twin treatments at the stunning Explore Spa, which is perched over a turquoise lagoon with clear panelled floors providing breath-taking views into the coral gardens below.

Couples are spoilt for choice with dining options, from gourmet Japanese restaurant, Tabemasu, to Le Meridien’s ‘Culinary Season’ programme, which showcases the best dining experiences from around the globe, including Michelin Star Chefs and mixologists from the world’s top restaurants and bars.

Luxury accommodation ranges from one and two bedroom overwater villas to beach villas with private pools. When it comes to the big day itself, Le Meridien also hosts wedding parties, which can include special accommodation rates for parties of ten

For more information, visit https://www.marriott.co.uk/hotels/travel/mlemd-le-meridien-maldives-resort-and-spa/