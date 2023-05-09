Marriott International Maldives celebrates inauguration of Apprenticeship Program

Marriott International Maldives held an inauguration ceremony on May 8, 2023, to mark the start of its Apprenticeship Program, to celebrate the commencement of 100 new apprenticeship opportunities under the National Apprenticeship Program. The event was held at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and graced by the presence of His Excellency Faisal Naseem, Vice President of the Republic of Maldives, Honorable Ahmed Mahloof, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment, and Emma Jones, Area Director of Human Resources Singapore, Malaysia & Maldives, Marriott International.

The inauguration ceremony is a significant milestone for both Marriott International and the government of Maldives with Marriott International being the first international hospitality brand to collaborate with the government apprenticeship program, and this initiative is a step towards developing local talent for the hospitality market. The ceremony saw inspiring speeches delivered by the Vice President of Maldives and the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment, as well as Emma Jones, who all shared their enthusiasm for the program and the opportunities it presents to young people in the Maldives.

Speaking at the function, the Vice President reiterated the administration’s commitment to the development of youth and to providing higher education and training opportunities to build a resilient and robust workforce prepared for the ever-changing world. He emphasized that the administration had diligently invested in youth development, leading to a more prosperous and sustainable future. The Vice President stated that the government had identified the nation’s requirements for youth to focus their talents and that the administration had launched several programs targeting these requirements. He stressed that the Marriot International Maldives Apprenticeship Program is one such program aligned with the administration’s goal. Recalling his time working in the hotel industry as a youth, the Vice President called on the program participants to make the best use of this opportunity to fulfil their dreams.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of admission certificates to the program participants. These students will have the opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience in the Maldives’ thriving tourism industry and develop their skills over the coming months. Marriott International’s portfolio of seven resorts in the Maldives, including The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will serve as the apprenticeship venues.

“We are embarking in a mission to join hands with government and youth of this nation to build a future generation of highly qualified hospitality professionals from this global brand”, said Emma Jones, Area Director of Human Resources Singapore, Malaysia & Maldives, Marriott International. Expressing her enthusiasm on the program she added, “We are thrilled to have our new apprentices join us today, and we are excited about the contribution they will make to our company. We are confident that their experience with Marriott International will be both challenging and rewarding, and we hope that it will help them achieve their career aspirations.”

Under the Marriott Apprenticeship Program, MIT provides the theoretical part of the program, while the participants receive work experience at Marriott International resorts in the Maldives. The program offers selected young apprentices the chance to work across their placed disciplines within the respective resort while theory sessions will be taught to fulfill the requirements of a Maldives Qualification Authority (MQA) approved level-3 certificate. Upon completion of the program, apprentices will be equipped with skills that will make them highly employable in the hospitality industry and they will receive the level-3 certificate, which adheres to the Maldives National Skills Development Authority (MNSDA) national competency standards. The Marriott International Apprenticeship Program was launched as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on March 7, 2023, between Marriott International Maldives, the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment, and Maldives Institute of Technology (MIT).

The event marks an important step towards building a successful pipeline of local talent in the Maldives, with the partnership expected to have a positive impact on the country’s tourism industry. The inauguration ceremony was a resounding success, and we look forward to seeing the apprentices grow and develop as they take their first steps towards a successful career in the hospitality industry.