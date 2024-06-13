News
beOnd Airline partners with CROSSROADS Maldives for promotional campaign
CROSSROADS Maldives has unveiled the much anticipated promotional campaign with beOnd airline, world’s first premium leisure airline. This limited-time collaboration promises beOnd passengers an exquisite travel experience, offering complimentary nights and substantial discounts at two of the Maldives’ most esteemed resorts: SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.
Passengers flying with beOnd can indulge in an exceptional offer at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives of two complimentary nights for every two paid nights and those selecting SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, can enjoy discounts of up to 35%, with a host of additional benefits. This exclusive booking window is open from the 11th of June till the 31st of July 2024, with the stay period valid from the 11th of June through 21st of December, 2024, making it possible to book now and travel later.
For those unfamiliar, CROSSROADS Maldives is where the modern Maldives holiday begins. It stands as the epicenter of contemporary leisure, boasting unparalleled entertainment and retail offerings unique to the Maldives. CROSSROADS Maldives will take visitors on a journey where cultures meet, creating the perfect mix of uber-chic leisure indulgence and barefoot luxury resort stays neatly wrapped into one of the most idyllic holiday experiences the Indian Ocean can offer. A mere 20 minutes from Velana International Airport and Malé, CROSSROADS Maldives invites guests to go beyond the typical “one-island, one-resort” holiday, and experience a fully integrated lifestyle destination. With three world-class resorts, a 30-berth quay, the legendary Hard Rock Cafe, the iconic SAii Beach Club, over 14 exquisite dining experiences, exhilarating watersports, a phenomenal kids’ club, and blissful spa offerings, this is where one needs to be to experience the extraordinary.
This exclusive partnership follows the popular social media giveaway campaign, which concluded recently, awarding two complimentary tickets from Milan to Malé and a six-night stay across the three distinguished properties at CROSSROADS Maldives to one fortunate content creator.
“We are thrilled to partner with Crossroads to offer our guests an unparalleled vacation experience. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing exceptional value and luxurious travel options. By combining the finest in leisure air travel with world-class resort amenities, we aim to create unforgettable memories for our guests,” said Tero Taskila, Chairman and CEO of beOnd.
For more details and to book these exclusive offers, passengers must have a valid beOnd booking reference and use the designated special links for SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection using the promo code SLMBEO and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives LINK using the promo code HRHBEO.
Awards
PADI honours Six Senses Laamu with award for Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation
Six Senses Laamu has announced that PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, has honoured the resort’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable tourism with an award for “Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation”. This accolade highlights Six Senses Laamu’s ongoing dedication to preserving the unique marine ecosystems of the Laamu Atoll, Maldives.
The Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation Award is presented to dive centres that demonstrate exemplary efforts in environmental education, conservation projects, and sustainable operations. Six Senses Laamu’s dive centre, Deep Blue Divers, plays an integral role in the conservation programs led by the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) at Six Senses Laamu. These programs include coral reef restoration, marine life monitoring, and raising awareness, as well as community and guest education. The resort’s commitment has set benchmarks for sustainable tourism in the Maldives, earning Deep Blue Divers the distinction of being one of only two dive centres in the country to receive the PADI Excellence Award in 2024.
In addition to receiving the PADI Excellence Award, both dive centres at Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura, the brand’s resort in the north of the Maldives, have been officially recognized as PADI Eco-Centres. This respected status is granted to dive centers that adhere to the highest standards of environmental responsibility and actively participate in marine conservation efforts. Deep Blue Divers have been instrumental in promoting sustainable diving practices, offering eco-conscious dive experiences, including specialty courses that partner with NGOs and engaging guests in marine conservation activities.
“Receiving the PADI Outstanding Contribution to Ocean Conservation Award and the PADI Eco-Center status for Deep Blue Divers is a testament to our commitment to conserving the incredible marine biodiversity of the Maldives,” said Marteyne van Well, Regional General Manager of Six Senses Laamu and Six Senses Kanuhura. “We are immensely proud of our team’s efforts and grateful for the support of our guests and partners in driving positive environmental change.”
Six Senses Laamu continues to lead by example in the hospitality industry, demonstrating that luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously. The resort remains dedicated to its mission of creating out of the ordinary experiences while preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for future generations.
News
Mirihi Island Resort offers package for Eid al Adha celebrations
Mirihi Island Resort, a luxurious and serene getaway located in the Maldives, has announced an exclusive package for guests looking to celebrate Eid al Adha. The package includes a range of exciting activities and amenities, providing an unforgettable experience for visitors during this joyous occasion. With daily direct flights from GCC and Asian countries, an escape to paradise at Mirihi Island Resort, where a tropical getaway is now more convenient than ever.
During the Eid al Adha holiday, Mirihi Island Resort invites guests to indulge in the ultimate tropical retreat. The package offers special rates for accommodation, ensuring a memorable and relaxing stay amidst the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives. In addition to its private, overwater villas, a luxury spa, renowned culinary program and noteworthy dive programs, Mirihi Island Resort presents an array of resort activities designed to enhance the Eid al Adha celebrations.
Mirihi 3-night packages are inclusive of:
- Two return seaplane transfers from Male – Mirihi – Male
- Access to the Mirihi lounge at the seaplane terminal – Complimentary soft drinks, snacks, Wi-Fi and shower facilities available
- 30% discount on the a la carte menu (food only) and 10% discount on the special dinners at Muraka Restaurant
- Welcome amenities in the villa upon arrival
- 20% discount on selected 60-minute spa treatments taken within the first two days of the stay
- Complimentary non-motorised watersports activities and use of snorkelling equipment
- Complimentary group Yoga classes
- Complimentary Coconut class including Maldivian coconut snack
- Complimentary Palm Leaves Origami folding class
- Complimentary Afternoon Ice-cream treat in Anba bar
- Beach BBQ dinner – chargeable at $98++per person
- Maazeege Raha – $65++per person
As part of the Eid al Adha celebrations, Mirihi Island Resort provides ample opportunities for guests to immerse themselves in the local culture and traditions. The resort organises coconut class, Palm Leaf origami class,”Maazeege Raha – A Sip from the Past.” This unique experience allows guests to indulge in the captivating stories and traditions of the Maldivian people, passed down through generations, while enjoying five specially crafted nonalcoholic drinks infused with traditional Maldivian ingredients.
Offer valid for stays 12th June – 31st October 2024. Booking window: valid until the 30th June 2024. To book your visit plus dining packages, contact reservations at reservation@mirihi.com.
News
Kuramathi Maldives hosts journey into holistic well-being
Amidst the tranquil beauty of Kuramathi Maldives, a celebration of holistic well-being was celebrated on June 8th, 2024. Embracing the theme “#MagentaNature,” Global Wellness Day resonated deeply with our participants with the profound message of living well in body, mind, and spirit.
At Kuramathi, wellness is not merely a concept but a way of life. The day commenced with a diverse array of activities meticulously tailored to cater to individual needs, emphasising personalised training plans crafted to elevate physical performance and safeguard against illness and injury. With an unwavering focus on holistic wellness, guests were invited to immerse themselves in various sessions aimed at nurturing both their physical and mental health.
Chakra Meditation, guided by experienced practitioners, offered guests a transformative journey into the ancient practice of chakra meditation from 7 am to 8 am. Participants delved deep into the inner energy centres, unlocking their power to promote healing and growth, fostering a profound sense of inner balance and tranquillity.
The invigorating Aqua Gym sessions at the Pool, held from 4 pm to 4.30 pm, provided participants with an opportunity to harness the revitalising power of water, enhancing their physical fitness and overall well-being in a serene aquatic environment.
The day concluded in a mesmerising “Run into the Sunset” event, where participants embarked on a scenic journey from the Pool Bar to the tranquil shores of the Sand Bank. Prizes awaited the champions, rewarding their commitment to wellness with indulgent spa experiences designed to rejuvenate both body and soul.
As the sun set on this extraordinary day, guests were left with a profound sense of rejuvenation and inspiration, carrying with them the timeless wisdom that a single day devoted to wellness has the power to transform lives.
