Mirihi Island Resort offers package for Eid al Adha celebrations

CROSSROADS Maldives has unveiled the much anticipated promotional campaign with beOnd airline, world’s first premium leisure airline. This limited-time collaboration promises beOnd passengers an exquisite travel experience, offering complimentary nights and substantial discounts at two of the Maldives’ most esteemed resorts: SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

Passengers flying with beOnd can indulge in an exceptional offer at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives of two complimentary nights for every two paid nights and those selecting SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, can enjoy discounts of up to 35%, with a host of additional benefits. This exclusive booking window is open from the 11th of June till the 31st of July 2024, with the stay period valid from the 11th of June through 21st of December, 2024, making it possible to book now and travel later.

For those unfamiliar, CROSSROADS Maldives is where the modern Maldives holiday begins. It stands as the epicenter of contemporary leisure, boasting unparalleled entertainment and retail offerings unique to the Maldives. CROSSROADS Maldives will take visitors on a journey where cultures meet, creating the perfect mix of uber-chic leisure indulgence and barefoot luxury resort stays neatly wrapped into one of the most idyllic holiday experiences the Indian Ocean can offer. A mere 20 minutes from Velana International Airport and Malé, CROSSROADS Maldives invites guests to go beyond the typical “one-island, one-resort” holiday, and experience a fully integrated lifestyle destination. With three world-class resorts, a 30-berth quay, the legendary Hard Rock Cafe, the iconic SAii Beach Club, over 14 exquisite dining experiences, exhilarating watersports, a phenomenal kids’ club, and blissful spa offerings, this is where one needs to be to experience the extraordinary.

This exclusive partnership follows the popular social media giveaway campaign, which concluded recently, awarding two complimentary tickets from Milan to Malé and a six-night stay across the three distinguished properties at CROSSROADS Maldives to one fortunate content creator.

“We are thrilled to partner with Crossroads to offer our guests an unparalleled vacation experience. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing exceptional value and luxurious travel options. By combining the finest in leisure air travel with world-class resort amenities, we aim to create unforgettable memories for our guests,” said Tero Taskila, Chairman and CEO of beOnd.

For more details and to book these exclusive offers, passengers must have a valid beOnd booking reference and use the designated special links for SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection using the promo code SLMBEO and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives LINK using the promo code HRHBEO.