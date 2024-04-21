News
Take time out to rejuvenate mind, body, soul at Mirihi Maldives
Escape to Mirihi Island Maldives’ tropical shores between the 22nd and the 27th April 2024 to discover transformative experiences. Immerse yourself in a world of well-being at Mirihi Island Resort with a visiting wellness facilitators and a program of activities to relax and refresh the mind, body and soul.
Practice Ashtanga Vinyasa, Hatha or Lyengar Yoga with Danushkha, the Resident Yogi. These different Yoga techniques increase flexibility, boost immunity, calm the mind and promote a healthy balanced lifestyle.
Learn Yang Style Tai Chi with visiting instructor Suchan Hong founder of Sawasdee Tai Chi studio, Thailand. Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition based on martial arts and is now a popular low-impact exercise suitable for all ages. This activity strengthens internal organs, enhances concentration and assists to achieve emotional balance.
Cleanse your mind and body and let your stresses float away with Reiki healing and the magic hands of Lia from Yoga Bliss with Lia – Bali. A Japanese technique which reduces stress and aids relaxation. Reiki is an energy healing modality that is gentle and safe for everyone. Reiki energy helps to clear and balance our energy pathways, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
Burn those calories off in the crystal-clear lagoon waters with Water Aerobics, an ideal way to tone muscles, improve circulation and flexibility whilst the buoyancy of the water supports your body reducing stress on joints. It’s particularly beneficial for individuals with arthritis or joint pain or those that simply want to enjoy the warm natural swimming pool and scenery.
Find your inner peace and serenity whilst trying your hand at Healing painting and truly indulge in a sumptuous seafood BBQ dinner on the beach, Harvester style.
In addition to these wellness offerings, guests can also enjoy snorkeling on the stunning house reef, diving, stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, sound healing, being pampered at the Duniye Spa or snorkeling with whale sharks and manta rays in the surrounding atoll waters.
Gastronomy
BBM re-ignites culinary innovation with Master Baker Steven in Maldives
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) and IREKS are bringing back Master Baker Steven Selvamuthu for another exceptional training session in the Maldives from April 20th to May 5th, 2024. This collaborative effort will focus on elevating the baking skills of chefs across the Resort and Horeca establishments, merging local talents with global best practices in baking.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with IREKS and bring Chef Steven back to the Maldives,” said Praval Kumar, HoD Marketing at BBM. “This event not only enhances the local talent but also introduces them to global best practices in baking. It’s a part of our continuing commitment to nurture and develop the culinary scene in the Maldives.”
Chef Steven Selvamuthu, with his globally renowned expertise and engaging teaching style, has become a pillar of knowledge and inspiration within the Maldivian chef community. His sessions are eagerly awaited each year, valued for both the skills they impart and the enthusiasm they ignite among participants. IREKS, revered globally for its high-quality baking solutions, continues to play a crucial role in this educational initiative, enjoying the trust and confidence of the local chefs for more than two decades.
IREKS, a renowned German multinational, is recognized worldwide for its expertise in developing innovative baking ingredients. Their products cater to a health-conscious and quality-driven generation, offering a wide range of high-quality bakery flours, baking improvers, specialty bread mixes, and confectionary mixes, including Gluten-Free and Vegan options. With a focus on sustainability, IREKS promotes a diverse array of organic baking improvers and mixes, exclusively sourcing raw materials from controlled organic cultivation. IREKS is also the leading brand supporting the ‘Bread and Pastry Display Challenge’ during the Hotel Asia Culinary Challenge, May 2024. Their involvement in this prestigious event further showcases their commitment to fostering culinary excellence and innovation in the Maldives.
This year’s training sessions are set to delve into specialized topics, including popular areas such as Gluten-Free and Vegan baking options, catering to the evolving dietary preferences and health-conscious trends among consumers. Such sessions underscore BBM’s commitment to not only keeping pace with global culinary trends but also leading the way in bringing the best to Maldives.
BBM stands at the forefront of the Maldivian culinary supplies industry, partnering with global giants like Lactalis (Pauls), Lamb Weston, TWG Tea, American Specialty, San Benedetto, Mamee (chicken stock powder) and offering an expansive array of other products and ingredients. Beyond its role as a distributor, BBM is deeply invested in the culinary development of the region. Through regular training sessions, product demonstrations, and the exclusive ‘Masterclass’ series featuring Michelin Starred chefs, BBM continues to foster a vibrant culinary culture in the Maldives.
The upcoming sessions with Chef Steven are more than just training—they are a beacon for culinary excellence in the Maldives, drawing together the art and science of baking to inspire and elevate the skills of all participants. Despite the high demand and a fully booked calendar, BBM encourages resorts to inquire about possible demo slots. This flexibility reflects BBM’s commitment to inclusivity and its aim to spread culinary expertise across as many professionals as possible, enriching the overall gastronomic experience offered in the Maldives.
Awards
THE OZEN COLLECTION vies for top Russia award
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO both nominated for Best Romantic Resort, in Russia’s prestigious Travel Time Awards.
THE OZEN COLLECTION’s charming private islands in Malé Atoll, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO are both shortlisted in the prestigious TRAVEL TIME Awards 2023 for the ‘Best Romantic Resort in the Maldives’ category.
“It’s not an uncommon dilemma for us at THE OZEN COLLECTION, with guests being spoiled for choice when it comes to sophisticated travel experiences. We take special care in curating romantic couples escapes and are honoured to know that it is gaining preference among Russians. This dual nomination underscores the popularity of our two ultra-luxury resorts within Russia, which is one of our top source markets.” says Falaaz Ismail, the Assistant Vice President of Sales for THE OZEN COLLECTION.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, timeless romance is amped up with engaging experiences like exquisite dine around in idyllic settings, sunset cruises and snorkelling, endless orders of champagne and a date at the exquisite underwater restaurant: M6m – Minus Six Meters, with the INDULGENCE™ Plan. Couples can savour tranquil indulgence together at the ELE|NA spa and wellness centre that’s inspired by the elements of nature. Soothing abodes for in-love couples include THE OZEN RESIDENCE which is a grandiose overwater haven and the charming Wind Villas with Pool.
Discerning travellers are invited to colour the canvas of romance at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI with exquisite gourmet experiences, sundowners at OZAR, and enchanting photoshoots against gorgeous Maldivian sunsets. They can indulge in soulful couple spa therapies at ELE|NA and enjoy memorable snorkelling in the resort’s exceptional house reef accessible from the island shores. Private bliss is the order of the day at the various romantic abodes at the resort, these include: the overwater Ocean Pool RESERVE and Suites with the option of water slides and the beachside Sunrise & Sunset Earth Pool Villas.
TRAVEL TIME Awards is organised by Travel Time magazine and is among the most highly regarded accolades within the Russian travel industry. Taking place in the Spring of 2024, this is the third round of awards to mark 2023 travel results. Winners will be selected by joint online voting of the magazine’s readers, editorial commission, travel agencies and Russian celebrities.
OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI won Best Water Villa and Best Spa and Wellness Resort in 2023 and Best Luxury Resort in 2022 – all within the special destination awards for the Maldives.
Action
Siyam World Maldives to host multitude of Spring Football Camps by international legends
As part of its ongoing line-up of five-star experiences, Siyam World Maldives kicked off a series of unforgettable spring football camps featuring star players Wayne Bridge, Adrian San Miguel Castillo, Francesco Totti, and Michael Owen.
With Spring symbolizing new beginnings, Siyam World Maldives encouraged guests to let their football skills blossom over a series of football camps at its state-of-the-art sports complex and FIFA size soccer pitch at The World Sports Arena. Participants enjoyed world-class coaching and immersive experiences designed to enhance their football techniques and passion for the sport.
The action-packed schedule began with Spanish goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel Castillo, who graced the sandy shores from 19th to 23rd March. Adrian, a key player for Liverpool FC and the Andalusia National team, helped younger guests understand how to deal with pressure and develop key life skills, including a performance mindset.
Next on the roster was Wayne Bridge, the renowned English left-back, who returned to Siyam World for a second time already, from 22nd to 31st March. With his infectious energy and wealth of experience from clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City, Wayne inspired guests to “tackle” challenges head-on and score big on and off the field.
Following Wayne’s lead was the legendary Francesco Totti, lighting up Siyam World for a second time as well, from 28th March to 4th April. Known for his flair and loyalty to AS Roma, Totti brought a touch of Italian passion to the Maldives, teaching participants the art of precision and creativity in football.
Once described by Maradona as “the best player he has ever seen”, the gifted World Cup winner and legendarily loyal one-club player (AS Roma) will be on hand to help holidaymakers hone their football skills and play to their full potential.
Closing out the star-studded lineup was Michael Owen, the youngest-ever Ballon d’Or winner, who graced Siyam World from 1st to 5th April as part of the recently announced partnership with Football Escapes. Michael’s lightning-fast moves and goal-scoring prowess electrified the pitch, inspiring a new generation of football stars. Throughout the action-packed week, participants savored daily football sessions led by Owen, a team of UEFA-licensed coaches, and internet sensation Eman – popularly known as SV2 from his viral YouTube skills videos.
Dressed in their personalized Rascal training kits, young players aged from five to 15 seized the perfect opportunity to refine all aspects of their game, from tactics to technical skills. To add to the holiday experience, families enjoyed a memorable parents’ match, providing moms and dads with a chance to showcase their skills on the pitch.
Later this year, and in collaboration with Football Escapes, Rio Ferdinand will also be hosting a football camp from 28 October to 1 November. One of the most decorated English footballers of all time and famous for being one of world’s best defenders, Ferdinand will be bringing the skills he learned whilst playing for West Ham, Manchester United and Leeds United plus the England national team.
Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World highlights: “At Siyam World, we are undoubtedly a paradise for sports enthusiasts, offering exceptional facilities for both water and land sports. My passion for football, which began in childhood collecting jerseys of football legends, is embodied in our FIFA-regulation football field. We host many football aficionados, including owners of prized jerseys and past champions who still share a deep love for the game. Siyam World is where sportsmanship thrives, providing an unparalleled destination for active travelers.”
The incredible resort has had the pleasure of hosting several other esteemed football legends. Italian champions Nicola Ventola graced the resort in January, while Bobo Vieri and Marco Materazzi also showcased their skills on the pitch. Joining them were players like Juan Sebastián Verón, Esteban Cambiasso, Roberto Pires, Eric Abidal, Carlos Puyol, and Jay Jay Okocha, creating an unforgettable lineup of football stars at Siyam World.
For the full holiday experience, Siyam World ensures guests have as much fun off as on the pitch. The unapologetically quirky, all-embracing five-star all-inclusive island destination transcends cultures and borders to offer guests an ever-expanding array of ‘never-seen-before’ experiences – from the Indian Ocean’s biggest floating water park to the Maldives’ first resort horse ranch. The natural 54-hectare island resort boasts an enticing variety of 16 accommodation categories ranging from 89 to 3,000 square metres, from lush Pool Beach Villas, expansive Beach Suites and breathtaking Beach Residences, to playful overwater Villas complete with irresistible water slides. An exclusive enclave, The Residences at Siyam World, also features stunning Grand Water Pavilions and 1–4-bedroom residences with private pools. All accommodation types overlook the pristine Maldivian waters, come with direct access to the ocean and feature generously proportioned indoor and outdoor living spaces with private pools.
Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.
