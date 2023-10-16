Mirihi Island Resort launches exclusive island buyout

In a significant development marking a new milestone in the world of luxury hospitality, Worldwide Kids has announced the accreditation of two prestigious properties: Soneva Fushi and Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. These properties have been added to Worldwide Kids’ esteemed portfolio of Accredited Resorts.

Both Soneva Fushi and Finolhu Baa Atoll achieved this recognition in September, further solidifying their commitment to providing families with exceptional and safe holiday experiences in a fun, nurturing, and natural environment.

With both resorts successfully passing the rigorous health and safety audit, along with their dedicated teams completing the City & Guilds accredited ‘International Childcare for Leisure and Tourism’ training course offered by Worldwide Kids, this accomplishment underscores their unwavering commitment to providing families with outstanding and safe holiday experiences in paradise.

Soneva Fushi, renowned for its stunning natural beauty and world-class amenities, aligns perfectly with Worldwide Kids’ commitment to delivering top-tier childcare and family-friendly experiences. As Worldwide Kids expands its reach, the collaboration with Soneva Fushi reaffirms the dedication to ensuring families around the world have access to the highest quality childcare services.

The resort has a team of dedicated and hand-picked carers, who are trained and certified by Worldwide Kids, overseeing the various activities and amenities available for children. They not only prioritise children’s safety but also serve as enthusiastic playmates who engage with children, fostering their creativity and social skills. Soneva Fushi and the team at The Den aim to create cherished memories for families while providing parents with the peace of mind that their children are in the best possible care, promising families the most enjoyable and worry-free holiday.

The facilities feature a family-friendly ‘playground for the imagination’ with shallow pools, a pirate ship, and musical piano keys. Children also have access to a library, music room, dress-up area, a room stocked with over 8,000 Lego and Duplo pieces, a cinema, and a variety of complimentary experiences designed to enhance holiday enjoyment and peace of mind for Young Sonevians and their families.

Worldwide Kids is truly delighted with this achievement, as Soneva Fushi marks the second Soneva property added to their portfolio, following Soneva Jani’s accreditation earlier in the year. Worldwide Kids is excited to embark on this new chapter with Soneva Fushi and remains committed to delivering excellence in childcare services and family-oriented experiences at their partner resorts worldwide.

In further exciting news, Worldwide Kids has announced the extension of its accreditation to Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. This partnership underscores the commitment to delivering top-tier childcare services and family-oriented experiences to the valued guests at this stunning destination. Here, young guests are affectionately known as ‘Oceaneers.’ The Maldives kids club, aptly named The Oceaneers Club, is a captivating world that nurtures creativity. It offers a range of engaging activities, including art in the outdoor studio, exciting water play in the kids’ pool, and cooking and baking adventures. The Oceaneers Club at Finolhu provides a rich and enjoyable environment where young minds can explore and create.

Nestled in the breath-taking Baa Atoll in the Maldives, Finolhu Baa Atoll stands as the ultimate family-friendly oasis in paradise. This idyllic destination redefines luxury travel by seamlessly combining exquisite experiences for both adults and children. Finolhu Baa Atoll takes pride in its unwavering commitment to family-friendliness and excellence in childcare services while collaborating with Worldwide Kids to ensure that families can create lasting memories in a safe and enriching environment.

Worldwide Kids takes pride in its strong presence in the Maldives, with multiple accredited resorts that uphold their commitment to exceptional childcare and family-friendly experiences. These resorts in the tropical paradise include Amilla Maldives Resort & Residences, JA Manafaru, One&Only Reethi Rah, Soneva Jani, and Velaa Private Island, in addition to the recent additions. These prestigious properties are renowned for their luxurious accommodations but also for their dedication to ensuring that families can enjoy a worry-free holiday. These resorts offer safe and enriching activities that align with Worldwide Kids’ training and operational standards, designed by their team of passionate childcare and development experts.

For more information about Worldwide Kids and their Accredited Resorts in the Maldives visit https://worldwide-kids.com/resorts-asia/