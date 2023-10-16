News
Mirihi Island Resort launches exclusive island buyout
Mirihi Island Resort is now accepting bookings for an entire Maldivian island buyout, including the resort’s 38 villas and suites, two restaurants, a cocktail bar, wine lounge and more, targeting discerning travellers seeking ecological luxuries and serenity.
Located in the South Ari Atoll, just a 30-minute seaplane transfer from Malé, Mirihi showcases an award-winning stunning House reef, white sandy beaches, locally caught cuisine and authentic Maldivian hospitality.
In line with their “no news, no shoes” approach, Mirihi’s hospitality team offers a captivating tropical backdrop for incentive groups, family holidays, destination weddings and more, encouraging guests to unplug and indulge in the barefoot luxuries of the island.
The award-winning resort has received international recognition, including most recently, Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia/Pacific for Best House Reef of 2023, highlighting the more than 50 dive sights near the island, and the Travelers Choice Award 2023 from Trip Advisor for being in the top 10% of hotels worldwide.
Additional facilities available on-site include a Yoga Pavilion, Duniye Spa, Ocean Pro Dive Center, fitness center, resort boutique, library, on-site medical centre and access to the Mirihi lounge in the seaplane terminal upon arrival and departure. Optional elements available include a full board and half board dining program, Whale Shark and Manta snorkelling excursions, Sunset Cruises, fishing and Maldivian cooking and mixology classes. Live music, entertainment and firework displays can be arranged for special events.
The Island buyout rate for 3 nights based on a bed and breakfast basis comes to USD $103,015+ for 80 pax (38 Villas) excluding all taxes and service charge. The offer is valid for stays between May 1-September 30, 2024.
For a full list of offerings and inclusions, click here. To book the island buyout, contact reservations at reservations@mirihi.com.
Fashion
Patina Maldives debuts sustainable capsule collection in collaboration with contemporary menswear designer Chris Stamp
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled its much-anticipated debut clothing collaboration, Patina x Stampd – an exclusive limited-edition capsule collection created by LA-based menswear label founder, Chris Stamp. Ignited by Chris’ first visit to Patina Maldives in November 2022, the collaboration comprises of 11 ocean-friendly pieces featuring exclusive graphics and prints created from photography from his trip, captured via his iPhone.
Available for purchase exclusively via Patina Maldives’ STAMPD Collection popup from 26 October 2023, the Patina x Stampd collection of ocean-inspired streetwear includes the Patina Palm Camp Collar Buttondown shirt (USD256); Patina Palm and Patina Deep Sea trunks (USD198); Patina Deep Sea Puffer Tote in silver or grey (USD198); Patina Ripstop trunk (USD187); three styles of tee shirts (from USD106); and Patina Structured Trucker caps in silver or black (USD118).
Patina x Stampd will be officially launched during Cosmopolitan Ocean, the second instalment of Patina Maldives’ signature Pathways series of events that seek to stimulate and nurture lasting personal transformations, habitualise new lifestyle practices and imbue guests’ lives with greater depth and intention. For further information and updates on Cosmopolitan Ocean, visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari- islands/cosmopolitan-ocean.
The collaboration will then be available November 4th at 9am PST online at www.stampd.com and at 11am PST in store at Stampd La Brea (130 S. La Brea Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90036).Founded in 2013 by Chris Stamp, Stampd provides a curation of quality designs inspired by a passion for the arts, travel and the outdoors, celebrating both urban and outdoor active lifestyles.
Reflecting a shared oceans-first philosophy, all items in the Patina x Stampd collection are made from ethically sourced cotton, recycled poly fabrics or – in the case of the Patina Palm Camp Collar Buttondown shirt a sustainably produced TENCEL™ fibre.
“The way in which Patina brings art and hospitality together is the future of resort living. I’m excited to continue their story, alongside mine, to further create an on-island experience like no other, for the modern traveller,” Chris Stamp, founder of Stampd, said.
Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands during Cosmopolitan Ocean start from USD2,300++ per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa on a half board (breakfast and dinner) basis, including all-access to the Cosmopolitan Ocean programme, nightly cocktails and return airport boat transfers for stays of four consecutive nights or more, plus complimentary Guest Benefits. Price excludes tax and service.
To book visit patinahotels.com/maldives-fari-islands, email reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com or tel. +960 4000 555.
Family
Worldwide Kids welcomes Soneva Fushi, Finolhu Baa Atoll as latest additions to accredited resorts portfolio in Maldives
In a significant development marking a new milestone in the world of luxury hospitality, Worldwide Kids has announced the accreditation of two prestigious properties: Soneva Fushi and Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. These properties have been added to Worldwide Kids’ esteemed portfolio of Accredited Resorts.
Both Soneva Fushi and Finolhu Baa Atoll achieved this recognition in September, further solidifying their commitment to providing families with exceptional and safe holiday experiences in a fun, nurturing, and natural environment.
With both resorts successfully passing the rigorous health and safety audit, along with their dedicated teams completing the City & Guilds accredited ‘International Childcare for Leisure and Tourism’ training course offered by Worldwide Kids, this accomplishment underscores their unwavering commitment to providing families with outstanding and safe holiday experiences in paradise.
Soneva Fushi, renowned for its stunning natural beauty and world-class amenities, aligns perfectly with Worldwide Kids’ commitment to delivering top-tier childcare and family-friendly experiences. As Worldwide Kids expands its reach, the collaboration with Soneva Fushi reaffirms the dedication to ensuring families around the world have access to the highest quality childcare services.
The resort has a team of dedicated and hand-picked carers, who are trained and certified by Worldwide Kids, overseeing the various activities and amenities available for children. They not only prioritise children’s safety but also serve as enthusiastic playmates who engage with children, fostering their creativity and social skills. Soneva Fushi and the team at The Den aim to create cherished memories for families while providing parents with the peace of mind that their children are in the best possible care, promising families the most enjoyable and worry-free holiday.
The facilities feature a family-friendly ‘playground for the imagination’ with shallow pools, a pirate ship, and musical piano keys. Children also have access to a library, music room, dress-up area, a room stocked with over 8,000 Lego and Duplo pieces, a cinema, and a variety of complimentary experiences designed to enhance holiday enjoyment and peace of mind for Young Sonevians and their families.
Worldwide Kids is truly delighted with this achievement, as Soneva Fushi marks the second Soneva property added to their portfolio, following Soneva Jani’s accreditation earlier in the year. Worldwide Kids is excited to embark on this new chapter with Soneva Fushi and remains committed to delivering excellence in childcare services and family-oriented experiences at their partner resorts worldwide.
In further exciting news, Worldwide Kids has announced the extension of its accreditation to Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. This partnership underscores the commitment to delivering top-tier childcare services and family-oriented experiences to the valued guests at this stunning destination. Here, young guests are affectionately known as ‘Oceaneers.’ The Maldives kids club, aptly named The Oceaneers Club, is a captivating world that nurtures creativity. It offers a range of engaging activities, including art in the outdoor studio, exciting water play in the kids’ pool, and cooking and baking adventures. The Oceaneers Club at Finolhu provides a rich and enjoyable environment where young minds can explore and create.
Nestled in the breath-taking Baa Atoll in the Maldives, Finolhu Baa Atoll stands as the ultimate family-friendly oasis in paradise. This idyllic destination redefines luxury travel by seamlessly combining exquisite experiences for both adults and children. Finolhu Baa Atoll takes pride in its unwavering commitment to family-friendliness and excellence in childcare services while collaborating with Worldwide Kids to ensure that families can create lasting memories in a safe and enriching environment.
Worldwide Kids takes pride in its strong presence in the Maldives, with multiple accredited resorts that uphold their commitment to exceptional childcare and family-friendly experiences. These resorts in the tropical paradise include Amilla Maldives Resort & Residences, JA Manafaru, One&Only Reethi Rah, Soneva Jani, and Velaa Private Island, in addition to the recent additions. These prestigious properties are renowned for their luxurious accommodations but also for their dedication to ensuring that families can enjoy a worry-free holiday. These resorts offer safe and enriching activities that align with Worldwide Kids’ training and operational standards, designed by their team of passionate childcare and development experts.
For more information about Worldwide Kids and their Accredited Resorts in the Maldives visit https://worldwide-kids.com/resorts-asia/
Drink
The Nordic Take Over by guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés at Como Maalifushi
COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort in Thaa Atoll, renowned for its exceptional experiences, invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of innovative mixology with the upcoming COMO Journey “The Nordic Take Over” led by Swedish guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés from Villa Frantzén.
From October 23rd to 27th 2023, set out on a creative cocktail journey where Valdés will showcase a mesmerising array of Nordic-inspired cocktails, showcasing various techniques that highlight the use of seasonal ingredients and refreshing acidity.
Throughout the week, Valdés will host a series of exclusive events, including “Cocktails and Conversation” and cocktail classes where guests can learn some cocktail-mixing techniques from Valdés and try your hand at making his signature drinks.
Guests can also join Valdés for a breath-taking Sunset Cocktail session aboard our luxurious 68-feet yacht, the Cameron, savouring canapés paired with three cocktails and a mocktail against the backdrop of a stunning sunset.
The week will conclude with a Seafood Barbeque dinner on the beach with a pop-up bar with a drinks menus curated and prepared by Valdés, where his specially crafted beverages are served alongside freshly barbecued seafood.
Seating are limited for these events and would need require reservations.
Valdés residency at COMO Maalifushi are part of a series of events known as COMO Journeys, a collection of one-off retreats, enabling guests to learn a new skill or deepen an existing practice under the watchful eye of leading professionals and experts in their field during their stay with us.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maalifushi
