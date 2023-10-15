Family
Worldwide Kids welcomes Soneva Fushi, Finolhu Baa Atoll as latest additions to accredited resorts portfolio in Maldives
In a significant development marking a new milestone in the world of luxury hospitality, Worldwide Kids has announced the accreditation of two prestigious properties: Soneva Fushi and Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. These properties have been added to Worldwide Kids’ esteemed portfolio of Accredited Resorts.
Both Soneva Fushi and Finolhu Baa Atoll achieved this recognition in September, further solidifying their commitment to providing families with exceptional and safe holiday experiences in a fun, nurturing, and natural environment.
With both resorts successfully passing the rigorous health and safety audit, along with their dedicated teams completing the City & Guilds accredited ‘International Childcare for Leisure and Tourism’ training course offered by Worldwide Kids, this accomplishment underscores their unwavering commitment to providing families with outstanding and safe holiday experiences in paradise.
Soneva Fushi, renowned for its stunning natural beauty and world-class amenities, aligns perfectly with Worldwide Kids’ commitment to delivering top-tier childcare and family-friendly experiences. As Worldwide Kids expands its reach, the collaboration with Soneva Fushi reaffirms the dedication to ensuring families around the world have access to the highest quality childcare services.
The resort has a team of dedicated and hand-picked carers, who are trained and certified by Worldwide Kids, overseeing the various activities and amenities available for children. They not only prioritise children’s safety but also serve as enthusiastic playmates who engage with children, fostering their creativity and social skills. Soneva Fushi and the team at The Den aim to create cherished memories for families while providing parents with the peace of mind that their children are in the best possible care, promising families the most enjoyable and worry-free holiday.
The facilities feature a family-friendly ‘playground for the imagination’ with shallow pools, a pirate ship, and musical piano keys. Children also have access to a library, music room, dress-up area, a room stocked with over 8,000 Lego and Duplo pieces, a cinema, and a variety of complimentary experiences designed to enhance holiday enjoyment and peace of mind for Young Sonevians and their families.
Worldwide Kids is truly delighted with this achievement, as Soneva Fushi marks the second Soneva property added to their portfolio, following Soneva Jani’s accreditation earlier in the year. Worldwide Kids is excited to embark on this new chapter with Soneva Fushi and remains committed to delivering excellence in childcare services and family-oriented experiences at their partner resorts worldwide.
In further exciting news, Worldwide Kids has announced the extension of its accreditation to Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. This partnership underscores the commitment to delivering top-tier childcare services and family-oriented experiences to the valued guests at this stunning destination. Here, young guests are affectionately known as ‘Oceaneers.’ The Maldives kids club, aptly named The Oceaneers Club, is a captivating world that nurtures creativity. It offers a range of engaging activities, including art in the outdoor studio, exciting water play in the kids’ pool, and cooking and baking adventures. The Oceaneers Club at Finolhu provides a rich and enjoyable environment where young minds can explore and create.
Nestled in the breath-taking Baa Atoll in the Maldives, Finolhu Baa Atoll stands as the ultimate family-friendly oasis in paradise. This idyllic destination redefines luxury travel by seamlessly combining exquisite experiences for both adults and children. Finolhu Baa Atoll takes pride in its unwavering commitment to family-friendliness and excellence in childcare services while collaborating with Worldwide Kids to ensure that families can create lasting memories in a safe and enriching environment.
Worldwide Kids takes pride in its strong presence in the Maldives, with multiple accredited resorts that uphold their commitment to exceptional childcare and family-friendly experiences. These resorts in the tropical paradise include Amilla Maldives Resort & Residences, JA Manafaru, One&Only Reethi Rah, Soneva Jani, and Velaa Private Island, in addition to the recent additions. These prestigious properties are renowned for their luxurious accommodations but also for their dedication to ensuring that families can enjoy a worry-free holiday. These resorts offer safe and enriching activities that align with Worldwide Kids’ training and operational standards, designed by their team of passionate childcare and development experts.
For more information about Worldwide Kids and their Accredited Resorts in the Maldives visit https://worldwide-kids.com/resorts-asia/
Family
Kids are king this festive season at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Families will delight in Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ Festive Offer. Kids under 13 years of age have a free holiday at the private island escape for stays from 22 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.
The picturesque natural island is perfect for families to celebrate Christmas 2023 and welcome the New Year. Just 40 minutes from Male’s Velana International Airport by speedboat, the celebration starts right away when the resort’s airport team greet you at Arrival and ushers you to your waiting boat.
The resort’s recreation and leisure team has created a wide variety of activities for young and old, from the free daily snorkelling lesson in the pool, mini-Olympics and the adrenalin-pumping snorkelling with sharks excursion to relaxing at Kandooma Spa and taking a breathtaking scuba dive. An award-winning, fully-fledged PADI Dive Centre is on the island. It offers courses ideal for those staying for a week and the popular Bubblemaker class in the pool for the little ones.
“At Kandooma, we welcome the end-of-year festivities enthusiastically and with excitement. For our team, we particularly enjoy making Christmas extra special for our little guests and adding our island magic,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“This year, the Kids stay, eat and receive their airport boat transfers completely free,” Mark adds.
So what’s the catch?
“There’s no catch other than Kids under 13 years must be staying with a paying parent,” he says with a smile. As a parent to two young kids, Mark recognises that happy children make for happy parents and repeat business.
“If we give our young guests a wow experience and keep them having fun through adventure and an exciting programme of activities, parents can relax knowing they are safe and not getting up to mischief.”
Kandooma is a natural and private island closed to outside guests, making it exclusive to those staying. The resort features an array of dining outlets, from the delicious international buffet for breakfast, lunch and dinner at Kandooma Cafe to the speciality restaurant The Kitchen, which serves delicious fresh seafood and dishes with an Asian twist. A beach holiday wouldn’t be complete without poolside snacks at Bokkuraa Coffee Club and a selection of drinks at the BAR-Aveli Beach Bar on the main beach and the rooftop Sunset Deck & Bar, which, as the name suggests, is the place to be to catch the spectacular sunsets.
Festive accommodation
Special accommodation packages are available for the Christmas period, including a choice of Half Board (Breakfast and Dinner), Full Board (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner) and All-Inclusive (with premier brands of spirits, wines, beers, cocktails, mocktails, coffees/teas etc. served 11 am to 11 pm).
Gala Dinners are compulsory over the festive period. The all-villa island resort offers a choice of different villas for stays, each appealing to a diverse clientele from around the world, whether it be the romance of the Overwater Villas, the space and allure of the 3-bd Beach Pool Villa, the convenience of beach access from the two storey Beach Houses with a sand carpet living space on the lower level, the comfortable Beach Villas with their stunning views and outdoor hammocks or the Garden Villas set back from the beach a little, amongst the green spaces with their open-air showers and outdoor seating areas. Accommodation over the festive season starts at US$398++ per night, based on double occupancy staying in a Garden Villa, with a minimum of 3 nights. And remember, the Kids under 13 stay, eat and receive their airport transfers FREE.
Tropical Christmas celebrations
Especially for Christmas, a Shimmering Gala Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve (24 December) at the resort’s all-day dining restaurant Kandooma Cafe. Guests can expect a treasure trove of seafood, carvery roasts, local Maldivian favourites, exquisite salads influenced by the flavours of Asia and an array of decadent desserts. The gala dinner is US$249++ per person. Complimentary for children under 13 years.
On Christmas day, celebrate with a sumptuous Buffet, including international favourites. For the kids, something very special is planned. The Kandoo Kids’ Club will host a Dress-Up Pool Party at the main pool just for the little ones, with a visit from Santa distributing some goodies for all.
New Year’s eve party
New Year’s Eve (31 December) is a highlight as we say goodbye to the year that has been and welcome 2024 with excitement, new resolutions and dreams for the year ahead. A Glittering Gala Dinner will be held Poolside at the Kandooma Cafe with a delicious feast. Following dinner, the DJ will turn up the volume and get the party started with all your favourite tunes before the big countdown at midnight. The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner is US$349++ per person. Complimentary for children under 13 years.
Both Gala Dinner celebrations have an all-that-shimmers and glitters theme, and guests are encouraged to wear White.
Russian Christmas
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a popular choice for guests from Russia for the Orthodox holidays. The Kandooma team is planning a terrific Russian Orthodox Christmas celebration on 7 January. A beach party complete with a DJ will delight partygoers.
Over the festive period, there is plenty to do at Kandooma Fushi. A complete activities schedule has been prepared for both young and old. The Kandoo Kids’ Club has a variety of fun and educational activities for the little ones – there is no putting the kids in front of a movie all day here! With its own water playground and indoor temperature-controlled craft zones complemented by island adventures and discoveries, the little ones will surely enjoy their time as much as the grown-ups, if not more.
For information about the Festive Programme at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com to download the eBrochure.
Family
Enchanting festive journey: JW Marriott Maldives Resort unveils magical lineup of events for whole family
This festive season, the luxury private island of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is set to be transformed to a land of magic with three weeks of celebrations. From December 20 to January 10, guests of all ages are invited to step into a world of wonder where exquisite dining experiences, world-class live performances, and a specially curated kids club programme await, promising endless memorable moments with loved ones that will last a lifetime.
Magical Christmas Celebrations
Guests are invited to indulge their senses with exceptional culinary events to celebrate Christmas. On December 24, gather for a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner where families and friends can celebrate the special occasion, surrounded by azure waters and the ultimate in tranquility and wonder, as the night sky is lit by spectacular magic and fire performances.
Christmas Day begins with Santa’s Breakfast, a lavish Christmas buffet featuring live cooking stations, imbued with the spirit of the season. The celebrations continue for the ‘Tales of Turkey’ Christmas lunch, where guests can bond over tender turkey and traditional festive favourites surrounded by the warmth of the season. ‘Butcher’s Hook’ ends the evening with a spectacular spread of succulent wagyu steaks served with luxurious festive accompaniments such as caviar, truffles, and responsibly sourced foie gras.
Children can truly immerse themselves in the spirit of Christmas with themed activities at the Little Griffins Kids Club, including Gingerbread Men Decorating, Christmas Camouflage, and a Hunt for Santa that is followed by cheerful gift giving and a chance to take a photo with the big man himself.
Those celebrating Orthodox Christmas on January 6 will also be presented with specially crafted festive menus and elegant entertainment in a poolside setting with vibrant views of the sunset.
Sumptuous Culinary Events
The culinary highlights continue throughout the festive season with a series of special events, complemented by themed menus, and live entertainment. Guests will be dazzled by melodic tunes of a live band, soulful serenades of a saxophonist, and electrifying beats of a DJ.
An evening of extravagance awaits on the beach with ‘A Fishermen Night with Lobster and Bubbly’, where diners can savour expertly grilled lobster that is personally selected from the live tank, paired with a glass of bubbles, as they dine against the backdrop of scenic sunset views.
For a zero-kilometre dining experience, guests can take a seat at the ‘Harvest Table by JW Garden’ where chefs will showcase artfully crafted dishes prepared with the freshest seasonal produce from the resort’s JW Garden. Those seeking flavours from the East can delight in vibrant flavours during ‘Treetop Thai Nights’, as mouthwatering Thai dishes are served among the treetop location of Kaashi. For an elegant evening under the stars, ‘Tokyo’ showcases a menu of the finest Japanese and East Asian dishes, meticulously crafted with authentic flavours.
1001 Nights New Year’s Eve Gala
Inspired by the wonder and magic of A Thousand and One Nights, the New Year’s Eve celebrations promise an evening of enchantment where all one’s wishes come true. Guests can welcome 2024 in spectacular fashion with a culinary journey through Arabia, marvelling at Middle Eastern rhythms and spellbinding performances starring favourite characters from the legendary tale.
Festive Fun for Little Ones
Junior travellers are treated to a season of wonder at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, with the Family by JW Little Griffins Kids Club’s jam-packed calendar of festive-themed events for children. Each day brings a new programme of joy-filled activities, from making Christmas Stone Art and Snowmen on the Beach to Rudolph’s Aqua Aerobics and tackling the North Pole Obstacle Course. Festive discos, movie nights and pillow fights keep the fun going into the evening, capturing the attention of little ones throughout the festive season.
Travellers who wish to plan their festive holiday in advance can make the most of the resort’s Festive Early Bird Deal. Available to book until October 15, the deal offers up to 10% off the room rate, a one-time floating breakfast for two, daily breakfasts at the all-day dining restaurant, and gala dinners for two on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
To view the complete lineup of festive events and kids club programme, please click here. For further information and reservations, please visit: jwmarriottmaldives.com.
Family
Get ready for spine-tingling adventure: Kuramathi Maldives’ Spook-tacular Halloween extravaganza
This Halloween, Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives is pulling out all the stops to make sure your family’s holiday is filled with thrills, chills, and endless fun. From October 25th to November 1st, guests of all ages are invited to join the resort team for an unforgettable Halloween experience like never before.
Kuramathi’s Spook-tacular Halloween programme promises a bewitching blend of delicious treats, spine-tingling scares, and an array of exciting activities. The Bageecha Kids Club will be transformed into a Halloween wonderland, complete with imaginative decorations and engaging activities specially designed for the young guests.
Kuramathi believes Halloween should be a celebration of joy, togetherness, and delightful surprises. So, pack your costumes, gather your family, and join the resort team for a Halloween like no other.
Kuramathi Maldives is one of the first properties to open in this archipelago nation. As part of Universal Resorts, a 100% Maldivian-owned company and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives, Kuramathi Maldives embodies the country’s unique culture and heritage.
Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora. Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool. Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly. There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies the Maldives in a natural setting.
Trending
-
Awards6 days ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award among Indian Ocean’s top resorts
-
Awards1 week ago
Baros Maldives recognised among Indian Ocean’s top 20 resorts in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
-
Awards1 week ago
One&Only Reethi Rah receives top honours in Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
Awards1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives voted top 2 best resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
Food1 week ago
Experience the culinary magic of Germany’s Black Forest at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with Chef Viktoria Fuchs!
-
News1 week ago
Atmosphere Core announces grand entry into India, paving the way for unforgettable hospitality experiences
-
Family1 week ago
Kids are king this festive season at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
-
Drink6 days ago
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils new menu of Azur Restaurant in collaboration with SIMDI Beverages