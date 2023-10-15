Drink
The Nordic Take Over by guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés at Como Maalifushi
COMO Maalifushi, the only luxury lifestyle resort in Thaa Atoll, renowned for its exceptional experiences, invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of innovative mixology with the upcoming COMO Journey “The Nordic Take Over” led by Swedish guest mixologist Gabriel Valdés from Villa Frantzén.
From October 23rd to 27th 2023, set out on a creative cocktail journey where Valdés will showcase a mesmerising array of Nordic-inspired cocktails, showcasing various techniques that highlight the use of seasonal ingredients and refreshing acidity.
Throughout the week, Valdés will host a series of exclusive events, including “Cocktails and Conversation” and cocktail classes where guests can learn some cocktail-mixing techniques from Valdés and try your hand at making his signature drinks.
Guests can also join Valdés for a breath-taking Sunset Cocktail session aboard our luxurious 68-feet yacht, the Cameron, savouring canapés paired with three cocktails and a mocktail against the backdrop of a stunning sunset.
The week will conclude with a Seafood Barbeque dinner on the beach with a pop-up bar with a drinks menus curated and prepared by Valdés, where his specially crafted beverages are served alongside freshly barbecued seafood.
Seating are limited for these events and would need require reservations.
Valdés residency at COMO Maalifushi are part of a series of events known as COMO Journeys, a collection of one-off retreats, enabling guests to learn a new skill or deepen an existing practice under the watchful eye of leading professionals and experts in their field during their stay with us.
For more information on COMO Maalifushi, Maldives or to book the next stay, please visit https://www.comohotels.com/maalifushi
Drink
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils new menu of Azur Restaurant in collaboration with SIMDI Beverages
JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, unveiled its much-anticipated new Azur Restaurant menu in an exclusive collaboration with SIMDI Beverages on 4th October 2023. This memorable evening was an ode to culinary artistry, celebrated during an elegant non-alcoholic wine-pairing dinner.
The evening commenced with a gracious reception, where guests were welcomed with the Non-Alcoholic Natuero Sparkling Muscat and a selection of delectable canapés, featuring an exquisite display of charcuterie to delight the palate before the main dinner.
The dinner commenced with a four-course set menu designed to complement the enchanting trio of Natureo Sparkling Muscat, Natureo Garnacha Syrah, and Natureo Syrah Cabernet Sauvignon. To ensure perfection in every sip and bite, a seasoned sommelier expertly paired each wine with its respective dish, to enhance the dining experience for all the guests.
The revamped Azur Menu now boasts an expansive selection of delectable Indian, Chinese, and Western cuisines, to cater for both local palates and international guests. Additionally, the menu introduces a tantalizing array of desserts, meticulously crafted to perfection by the skilled patisserie team at JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La.
Located on the hotel’s rooftop, Azur Restaurant offers a captivating setting that marries culinary excellence with unparalleled views. Guests are invited to explore a world of gastronomic delight, where options range from delectable à la carte meals to indulgent high teas. For those seeking to mark special occasions, Azur offers thoughtfully curated set menus for a memorable experience. JEN Maldives, Malé, by Shangri-La, invites you to savor the extraordinary at Azur Restaurant, where culinary artistry and stunning scenery converge to redefine the art of dining.
Drink
Nova Maldives to hold three-day event with visit of highly acclaimed Champagne house Nicolas Maillart
Mark your calendars for the 6th to 8th of November when the bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, Nova, will be hosting the vintner, Nicolas Maillart, for an exclusive three-day event, delving into all facets of wine and oenology. With a legacy dating back to 1753, the Nicolas Maillart family has a rich history of vine cultivation and the crafting of exceptional sparkling wines. Their business ethos is grounded in viticulture and precise winemaking techniques. Now, led by the ninth generation, the legacy endures with the esteemed business continuing to thrive in the industry.
The commitment displayed by Champagne Nicolas Maillart, the champagne house bearing his name, extends beyond the art of winemaking. The family’s dedication to environmental sustainability is boldly materialised in the installation of 130 square meters of photovoltaic panels in 2009, generating 90% of their power needs and significantly reducing their carbon footprint. This commitment allows their customers to enjoy their delightful wines without compromising the welfare of their environment.
Collaborating now with the soulful island Nova, the event will feature a showcase of Nicolas Maillart’s incredible new products, along with a presentation delving into the winery’s rich history and background. These remarkable three days will also encompass an exclusive dinner hosted at Flames, the fine grill house restaurant, where fire-kissed dishes are grilled to perfection. The restaurant will offer an exclusive menu, including mouthwatering Fine de Clair oysters, succulently gratinated with champagne sabayon and tarragon. Visitors can also indulge in the Mud Crab Ravioli, a sumptuous culinary delight served in the most delectable sauce, or a Kurobuta Pork Chop which is chargrilled with garlic puree, purple potatoes and the aromatic pommery mustard.
With a degustation of 10 different exclusive Nicolas Maillart champagnes to choose from, guests can enjoy the sweetest taste of France and embark on a journey, witnessing the creation of the world’s most beloved drink from start to finish. Spotlighted products include six bottles of signature Nicholas Maillart, Chaillot’s Gillis which is 100% Chardonnay, and six bottles of Mont Martin which is 100% Pinot Meunier delight.
Enveloped by dreamy pristine lagoons teeming with vibrant marine life, Nova is a paradise on earth where luxury greets natural beauty in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Together with esteemed winemaker Nicolas Maillart this November, the natural laidback island presents an extraordinary opportunity to explore the world of champagne that is sure to tantalise taste buds and pique the interest of every gastronome.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone in Nova’s journey as we continuously seek ways to elevate our guest experience. We have joined forces with Nicolas Maillart as their commitment to quality mirrors our own, and we are excited to learn from their centuries-old expertise. Nova believes in responsible tourism and sustainability, and working with a like-minded partner such as Nicolas Maillart, inspires us. Their dedication to environmental sustainability, investment in solar energy and carbon footprint reduction is a testament to their responsibility towards our planet. Through this partnership, we will introduce our guests to exclusive culinary delights that perfectly complement the champagne experience. Flames, our fine grill house restaurant, will host exclusive dinners that promise to be a feast for the senses. This memorable event will not only tantalise our guests’ taste buds but also deepen their appreciation for the artistry of winemaking and the immense craftsmanship that goes into each bottle,” says Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager of Nova Maldives.
A 5-night stay from 6th to 11th November at Nova is now available with a limited-time flash sale discount of 52% on all room types and meal plans for 2 adults. Book at the island resort’s website: https://nova-maldives.com/
Drink
Marriott’s Clash of Mixologists Finale 2023 to take place at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
Marriott International has announced the much-anticipated grand finale of the Clash of Mixologists competition, a prestigious individual cocktail competition that aims to promote the rich Beverage Culture and unearth hidden talents among the associates of Marriott International managed hotels in Singapore, Malaysia and the Maldives.
In collaboration with renowned establishments 28 Hong Kong Street (Singapore), Junglebird (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), and main event sponsor Malfy Gin, the competition garnered immense enthusiasm and participation from mixologists in the region. Out of a pool of 40 highly skilled participants from the various hotels and resorts in the three countries, six exceptional associates have emerged as finalists in the competition, each ready to showcase their unique mixology flairs at the grand finale to be held at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. The finalists were chosen based on their crafted cocktails, each with its own unique story and recipe, through a combination of scores from judges evaluation and an internal social media contest. These are the talented mixologists representing some of the finest Marriott International hotels in the region:
- Beril Elmas Özüerler – The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
- Daniel Thomas Stanislas – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
- Carman Lee – The Westin Singapore
- Karan Vanker – W Singapore – Sentosa Cove
- Eliza Tan – Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown
- Jeffri Sulaiman – The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur
The judging panel for the grand finale to be held at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will include distinguished experts from the industry including Divyesh Chauhan, Owner of JungleBird, Kuala Lumpur – Ranked 35th in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 and Lukas Kaufmann – Operations Manager of 28 HongKong Street, Singapore – Ranked 24th in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023. As well as a representative from MMI Maldives (Maritime and Mercantile International) – that exclusively supplies premium beverages to resorts and has achieved 100% distribution across Maldives, will also join the event as esteemed judges along with Anuj Sharma, Area Director of Operations, Marriott International, Singapore & Maldives.
The finalists’ cocktails will be judged based on various criteria, including background & authenticity, technique & execution, appearance, taste & aroma, and complexity & originality. The winners will receive exciting prizes, and all finalists will receive an artisanal Cocktail Kit and a Cocktail Journal. They will also receive a certificate of recognition for their outstanding achievement. Additionally, Marriott International aims to explore opportunities to include the champions in international competitions, enhancing their exposure on a global stage. All participating hotels will feature the creations of their bartenders at their bars for guests to experience, sip and savour.
“We are exhilarated to witness the culmination of the Clash of Mixologists competition, which has been a celebration of creativity and passion for mixology. This unique event has brought together associates from our Marriott International Managed Hotels in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Maldives, fostering a sense of camaraderie and friendly competition among our talented mixologists. The grand finale at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, promises to be a spectacle, highlighting the finest cocktails and the incredible talents behind them. We extend our gratitude to our esteemed partners, 28 Hong Kong Street, Junglebird, and Malfy Gin, whose unwavering support has made this journey truly remarkable. Clash of Mixologists exemplifies our commitment to nurturing talent within the beverage culture and reinforces Marriott’s dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to our guests worldwide,” said Anuj Sharma, Area Director of Operations, Marriott International, Singapore & Maldives.
Malfy Gin, as the main sponsor of the competition, continues its regional partnership with Marriott International through Clash of Mixologists, reaffirming its commitment to supporting emerging mixology talent. The collaboration seeks to promote creativity and innovation within the beverage industry.
The finale is confirmed to be held on September 8, 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands where the six finalists will showcase their skills. Clash of Mixologists stands as a testament to Marriott International’s dedication to fostering talent and promoting the art of mixology in the region. This inclusive competition has provided a precious platform for high-potential talents to shine on an international level.
Trending
-
Awards6 days ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award among Indian Ocean’s top resorts
-
Awards1 week ago
Baros Maldives recognised among Indian Ocean’s top 20 resorts in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
-
Awards1 week ago
One&Only Reethi Rah receives top honours in Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
Awards1 week ago
The Nautilus Maldives voted top 2 best resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
Food1 week ago
Experience the culinary magic of Germany’s Black Forest at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with Chef Viktoria Fuchs!
-
News1 week ago
Atmosphere Core announces grand entry into India, paving the way for unforgettable hospitality experiences
-
Family1 week ago
Kids are king this festive season at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
-
Drink6 days ago
JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La unveils new menu of Azur Restaurant in collaboration with SIMDI Beverages