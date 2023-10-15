Local
Bestbuy Maldives, Lifebuoy join forces for handwashing awareness campaign through games
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) in partnership with Unilever’s Lifebuoy is launching the H for Handwashing GHD 2023 event in collaboration with Kangaroo Kids International Pre School on October 24 in Male.
The H for Handwashing Games, aimed at addressing post-pandemic hygiene fatigue, comes at a critical time when handwashing rates have declined. Recent studies reveal a significant drop in handwashing rates, falling from 78% in March 2020 to 59% in September 2021.
This decline in handwashing rates raises concerns about the potential increase in preventable infections and illnesses among children. Lifebuoy recognizes the urgent need to combat hygiene fatigue and promote regular handwashing, particularly among kids. The H for Handwashing Games are a direct response to this need, offering an interactive solution to educate and encourage consistent hand hygiene.
Guided by a behavior change model and developed in collaboration with Imagimake, Lifebuoy’s H for Handwashing Games are designed to engage young minds by combining play with the importance of hand hygiene. The collection includes four popular board games creatively reimagined to teach children the importance of handwashing with soap while having fun.
Parnil Sarin, Director at Lifebuoy, a Billion Euro brand, stated, “At the core of our brand’s purpose lies our unwavering mission to inspire and foster good hygiene habits that last a lifetime. The H for Handwashing Games aim to address hygiene fatigue by making handwashing fun, exciting, and a part of everyday play. By capturing children’s attention and imagination, we believe we can re-establish the importance of handwashing as a lifelong habit, even in the post-pandemic era, in a fun and engaging manner.”
Maldives to host masterclass with ICF Vice President Robert Garcia
In an era defined by dynamic corporate environments and rapid technological progress, World of Tomorrow aims to leave an indelible impression as it prepares to launch its debut event series. This initiative comprises a collection of masterclasses, presented in collaboration with the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Crafted with precision, this unique opportunity is meticulously tailored for professionals hailing from diverse backgrounds within both the public and private sectors.
At its heart is Robert Garcia, Vice President of ICF, who is responsible for leading ICF’s business unit dedicated to enabling global organisations to build coaching capabilities and develop strong coaching cultures. With a wealth of experience spanning business, human resource management, sales, operations, leadership consulting, and diversity, Garcia is a seasoned professional committed to securing customer loyalty and implementing innovative strategies to enhance productivity. His established business relationships in over 50 countries underscore his global perspective.
But what exactly is coaching in this context, and what can professionals from various sectors expect from this event series? Coaching, in the context of the future landscape, is not just about traditional mentorship. It is about embracing change, seizing growth opportunities, and reimagining leadership in an ever-evolving business and government environment.
During this masterclass series, Robert Garcia will delve into “The Future Landscape of Coaching in Organisations.” This insightful discussion will highlight the evolving landscape of coaching in organisations and emphasise the importance of aligning strategic goals with a strong organisational culture. Attendees will gain valuable insights into recognising coaching’s pivotal role in business and talent management, as well as how to measure its impact on sustainable results. Furthermore, the masterclasses will explore how coaching can foster innovation, boost productivity, and enhance engagement within organisations.
The first instalment will be held from October 23rd to 25th at Villa Nautica, providing a unique opportunity for professionals to immerse themselves in this transformative experience. These masterclasses will be an opportunity to gain a competitive edge, enhance leadership skills, and adapt to the evolving landscape. Professionals from diverse backgrounds in both the public and private sectors are encouraged to embark on this remarkable voyage into the future of leadership – a future marked by knowledge, innovation, and forward thinking.
‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion: Four draws, countless winners, more to go
The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion, which launched with great fanfare on June 23, continues to captivate audiences across the nation with its promise of incredible prizes and adrenaline-pumping excitement. As Coca-Cola moves forward, the company has announced not one, but four draws that have rewarded lucky winners with exciting prizes!
The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion has been a huge success, with dozens of lucky winners taking home amazing prizes, such as Benelli motorbikes, helmets, and Charged drink cases. The promotion, which started on June 23, has been attracting customers from all over the Maldives, who have been enjoying the refreshing taste of Charged caffeinated beverage and the thrill of scratching their cards to reveal their codes.
So far, four draws have taken place, each one broadcasted live on Television Maldives (TVM) at 9:30pm. The winners of the Benelli motorbikes were Mohamed Adam, MD Musharraf, Mohamed Rasel Hossain and Ahmed Zahir who were ecstatic to receive their prizes and thanked Charged for making their dreams come true. The winners of the helmets and drink cases were also delighted with their rewards and encouraged others to join the promotion.
But don’t worry if you haven’t won yet, because there are still more chances to win! The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion is not over yet. That means you still have time to grab your favourite Charged drink, scratch your card, and send your code to 2626 via SMS.
As the exciting journey continues, there are two main draws left in this thrilling event, scheduled for September 24 and October 20. You could be the next lucky winner of a Benelli Leoncino 250 motorbike! But the excitement doesn’t stop there; be sure to keep an eye out for the daily draws, with winners announced regularly on the @ChargedMaldives Instagram page. You could stand a chance to win a Charged branded helmet, or a Charged drink case.
Charged, a ground-breaking addition to Coca-Cola Maldives’ beverage portfolio, is available in 250 ml, in 100% recyclable aluminium cans, in line with our packaging strategy to use 100% recyclable packaging material. The caffeinated beverage is now widely available at major retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, and cafes throughout the Maldives.
SeaTheChange on International Coastal Clean-up Day: Coca-Cola Maldives, MOPA make waves in ensuring ‘Trash Free Seas’
On September 16, 2023, millions of volunteers around the world will join the International Coastal Clean-up Day, a global movement to remove trash from beaches and waterways. But for Male’ Aerated Water Company (Coca-Cola Maldives), the local bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, and its partner, Maldives Ocean Plastics Alliance (MOPA), every day is a coastal clean-up day, and an opportunity to reducing ocean plastics to create ‘Trash Free Seas’ as signified by the International Coastal Clean-up Day.
Coca-Cola Maldives in association with MOPA, has been implementing various projects since 2021 to collect and recycle PET plastic bottles, which are 100% recyclable and versatile. Through these projects, Coca-Cola Maldives has collected over 200,000 kgs of PET bottles in the past two and a half years, preventing them from ending up in landfills or the ocean – a response that aligns with International Coastal Clean-up Day’s goal of ‘Trash Free Seas’.
The projects are part of Coca-Cola Maldives’ commitment to sustainability and aligns with The Coca-Cola Company’s global strategy of creating a World Without Waste. The company aims to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one it sells before 2030 and make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025. It also strives to use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030.
Coca-Cola Maldives and MOPA are working together on three major projects that aim to create a circular economy for plastic and to clean up our oceans, so that all those that live in the ocean can #SeaTheChange.
“MOPA is proud to partner with Coca-Cola Maldives in addressing the growing problem of plastic waste pollution in our country, and join the global International Coastal Clean-up Day’s message of ‘Trash Free Seas’. We believe in working with manufacturers, importers, retailers, consumers, tapping into corporate social responsibility initiatives to safeguard our pristine environment,” MOPA’s Founder and Chairman Thoriq Ibrahim said.
The first project is the Reverse PET Collection Project, which involves collecting PET bottles from Male, the capital city of Maldives, the adjoining city Hulhumale and the southernmost Addu city, and transporting them abroad for recycling. Since the project’s launch in 2021, it has collected about 150,000 Kgs of waste until the first half of 2023. The project also provides income generation opportunities for local waste collectors and transporters.
The second project is the Island PET Collection Project, which covers 4 inhabited islands across multiple atolls in Maldives. The project collects PET bottles from households, shops, schools and other sources and sends them to Male’ for further processing. It has resulted in the collection of 60,000 Kgs of waste in the first six months of this year. The project also raises awareness among island communities about the importance of proper waste management and recycling.
The third and newest project is the Resort PET Collection Project, which targets the tourism sector in Maldives. The project collects PET bottles from resorts located in several atolls including Shaviyani and Noonu in the north, Kaafu in the central region, and Dhaalu and Addu in the south, and sends them to Male for recycling. Since its launch in December 2021, it has resulted in the recovery of about 7,500 Kgs of waste until the end of Q2 2023. The project also encourages resorts and guesthouses to adopt better waste management practices to ensure that the Maldives’ oceans are free from trash.
Giving a boost to these collection initiatives, MOPA recently inaugurated the first Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in the Maldives. MRFs play a crucial role in waste management, recycling PET plastic, and promoting a circular economy by reducing waste, pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and extending the life of recyclable materials. The MOPA MRF, was funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation, is located in Hulhumale Phase 2 and is equipped with machinery for sorting, baling, and exporting PET plastic waste for recycling. It also contributes to community employment opportunities and awareness initiatives.
“Maldives is taking significant strides towards a cleaner, greener future. As the state-owned waste management company, we take our responsibility to support PET collection initiatives by producers like Coca-Cola and organisations like MOPA that support the global call for Trash Free Seas. We believe that such collection initiatives are not just about recycling; they are about redefining our commitment to sustainability and safeguarding our pristine environment,” adds Yoosuf Siraj, Managing Director of Waste Management Corporation Limited (WAMCO).
By partnering with local stakeholders such as island councils, resorts and guesthouses, Coca-Cola Maldives and MOPA are also creating value for society and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. The projects provide income opportunities to local people, especially women and youth, who are involved in collecting, sorting and transporting PET bottles. The projects also educate people about the benefits of recycling and inspires them to take action for a cleaner and greener future.
As the world celebrates International Coastal Clean-up Day 2023, Coca-Cola Maldives and MOPA invite everyone to join their efforts to #SeaTheChange during and after the International Coastal Clean-up Day and ensure ‘Trash Free Seas’.
