The Ritz-Carlton Maldives celebrates autumn festival with array of festive programming

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, invites guests to immerse themselves in a week-long celebration during the resort’s Autumn Festival.

From October 25th to November 1st, this year’s celebration draws inspiration from the vibrant traditions of Dia de Los Muertos, a vibrant Mexican holiday traditionally known for embracing family and teaching that life is not a line but a circle – a sentiment seen reflected within the resort’s scenography; embrace the circle of island life.

The festival will present a mosaic of authentic holiday offerings on property through an array of curated, engaging activities suitable for all ages. Guests are invited to embrace the spirit of Autumn by embarking on an island adventure, infusing the spirit of Mexico into an idyllic Maldivian setting.

Festivities begin on October 25th, with events such as the Marigold Magic Creation workshop, which evokes creativity through the crafting of beautiful Paper Marigold Flowers – a nod to the marigold’s significance in the annual Dia de Los Muertos festival. Celebrations continue with a Maldivian dinner under the stars where guests can immerse themselves in the rich flavors of the Indian Ocean, indulge in traditional delicacies, and engage with the cultural heritage of the Maldives.

The events take a delightful turn on October 27th with a Dia de Los Muertos Cookie Decoration Workshop hosted at the resort’s Italian eatery, La Locanda. Families are invited to unleash their creativity as they decorate delectable sugar cookies with colourful icing and vibrant designs. On the same evening, the resort’s diverse offerings also include an elegant Lobster Dinner Under the Stars, offering travelers a romantic ambiance beneath the stunning Maldivian sky. The excitement continues in the following days, when on October 28th guests can look forward to a Pan de Muerto Decoration activity, where they can embrace the festive spirit by decorating the traditional Mexican sweet bread in honor of Dia de Los Muertos. This is followed by a lively Piñata Pool Party, where they can take playful swings at vibrant piñatas filled with delightful surprises.

On October 29th, an unmissable beachside fiesta takes place at La Plaza’s recreation beach, featuring authentic Mexican food trucks serving a diverse array of mouth-watering dishes. Simultaneously, young aspiring pastry chefs can learn the art of creating choux pastries, such as cream puffs and éclairs at the Children’s Choux Masterclass.

On October 30th, guests can explore their creativity with the Pumpkin Artistry Workshop, where the art of pumpkin carving takes centre stage, or the Sugar Skull Art Crafts Workshop tailored for kids to form their own festive sugar skull creations. As the evening unfolds, parents can enjoy a Cocktail & Kids Halloween Costume Show, where they can watch their little ones showcase their costumes while savouring delicious drinks.

On October 31st, travelers are treated to an Iluminación Feast, where guests can embrace the Halloween spirit as they indulge in savory dishes and immerse themselves in the mystical atmosphere. The evening continues with a Cocktail Party at Beach Shack, followed by a spooktacular Trick or Treat event, allowing participants to dress up, collect treats, and enjoy a night of frightful delights.

Throughout the week, various spa treatment workshops are also available to guests. On November 1st, guests will be given the opportunity to participate in the Spa Alchemist Scrub Workshop, during which they are granted access to a diverse selection of natural ingredients, encompassing fragrant flowers, aromatic herbs, and common kitchen staples. This hands-on experience enables them to create their custom body scrub, gifting participants with the knowledge needed to replicate the indulgence in the comfort of their own homes.

For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers luxurious and prestigious packages, such as the exclusive “Embrace Island Life” package. The custom-tailored package includes luxury accommodation in the Villa category of choice, seamless round-trip transportation in the resort’s luxury shared speedboat, daily half-board for dining experiences, welcome amenities, and dedicated 24-hour Aris Meeha or island butler service. Through the “Embrace Island life’ package travellers can experience the epitome of luxury and relaxation in the heart of the Maldives.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands provides an enchanting retreat that caters to the desires of every traveler, guaranteeing a truly remarkable experience for all. For further details about the resort, please visit The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands website.