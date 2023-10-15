News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives celebrates autumn festival with array of festive programming
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, invites guests to immerse themselves in a week-long celebration during the resort’s Autumn Festival.
From October 25th to November 1st, this year’s celebration draws inspiration from the vibrant traditions of Dia de Los Muertos, a vibrant Mexican holiday traditionally known for embracing family and teaching that life is not a line but a circle – a sentiment seen reflected within the resort’s scenography; embrace the circle of island life.
The festival will present a mosaic of authentic holiday offerings on property through an array of curated, engaging activities suitable for all ages. Guests are invited to embrace the spirit of Autumn by embarking on an island adventure, infusing the spirit of Mexico into an idyllic Maldivian setting.
Festivities begin on October 25th, with events such as the Marigold Magic Creation workshop, which evokes creativity through the crafting of beautiful Paper Marigold Flowers – a nod to the marigold’s significance in the annual Dia de Los Muertos festival. Celebrations continue with a Maldivian dinner under the stars where guests can immerse themselves in the rich flavors of the Indian Ocean, indulge in traditional delicacies, and engage with the cultural heritage of the Maldives.
The events take a delightful turn on October 27th with a Dia de Los Muertos Cookie Decoration Workshop hosted at the resort’s Italian eatery, La Locanda. Families are invited to unleash their creativity as they decorate delectable sugar cookies with colourful icing and vibrant designs. On the same evening, the resort’s diverse offerings also include an elegant Lobster Dinner Under the Stars, offering travelers a romantic ambiance beneath the stunning Maldivian sky. The excitement continues in the following days, when on October 28th guests can look forward to a Pan de Muerto Decoration activity, where they can embrace the festive spirit by decorating the traditional Mexican sweet bread in honor of Dia de Los Muertos. This is followed by a lively Piñata Pool Party, where they can take playful swings at vibrant piñatas filled with delightful surprises.
On October 29th, an unmissable beachside fiesta takes place at La Plaza’s recreation beach, featuring authentic Mexican food trucks serving a diverse array of mouth-watering dishes. Simultaneously, young aspiring pastry chefs can learn the art of creating choux pastries, such as cream puffs and éclairs at the Children’s Choux Masterclass.
On October 30th, guests can explore their creativity with the Pumpkin Artistry Workshop, where the art of pumpkin carving takes centre stage, or the Sugar Skull Art Crafts Workshop tailored for kids to form their own festive sugar skull creations. As the evening unfolds, parents can enjoy a Cocktail & Kids Halloween Costume Show, where they can watch their little ones showcase their costumes while savouring delicious drinks.
On October 31st, travelers are treated to an Iluminación Feast, where guests can embrace the Halloween spirit as they indulge in savory dishes and immerse themselves in the mystical atmosphere. The evening continues with a Cocktail Party at Beach Shack, followed by a spooktacular Trick or Treat event, allowing participants to dress up, collect treats, and enjoy a night of frightful delights.
Throughout the week, various spa treatment workshops are also available to guests. On November 1st, guests will be given the opportunity to participate in the Spa Alchemist Scrub Workshop, during which they are granted access to a diverse selection of natural ingredients, encompassing fragrant flowers, aromatic herbs, and common kitchen staples. This hands-on experience enables them to create their custom body scrub, gifting participants with the knowledge needed to replicate the indulgence in the comfort of their own homes.
For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers luxurious and prestigious packages, such as the exclusive “Embrace Island Life” package. The custom-tailored package includes luxury accommodation in the Villa category of choice, seamless round-trip transportation in the resort’s luxury shared speedboat, daily half-board for dining experiences, welcome amenities, and dedicated 24-hour Aris Meeha or island butler service. Through the “Embrace Island life’ package travellers can experience the epitome of luxury and relaxation in the heart of the Maldives.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands provides an enchanting retreat that caters to the desires of every traveler, guaranteeing a truly remarkable experience for all. For further details about the resort, please visit The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands website.
Awards
Fairmont Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi recognised as the #6 best resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and
acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.
Located in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, the award-winning Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi provides the most luxurious island escape and is only 55 minutes away from the capital city of Malé via scenic seaplane journey. The picturesque island offers a collection of exquisite all pool Beach, Jungle, and Water villas, four restaurants and bars, Fairmont Spa, and the archipelago’s iconic, longest infinity pool. It is situated in one of the largest resort lagoons in the nation and bordered by a 9-km-long house reef brimming with marine life. The private island hideaway is also a leader in cutting-edge sustainability initiatives, housing the Coralarium, the Maldives’ first underwater art installation doubling as a coral regeneration project, and the Sustainability Lab, where state-of-the-art machinery turns plastic waste into exquisite bespoke souvenirs.
“We are truly proud and honoured to receive this prestigious award by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler,” says Mr. Steven Stefaniuk, General Manager of Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi.
“This acknowledgement is a true testament to the dedication, hard work, and passion of our team members who continuously strive to provide exceptional service and hospitality. Whether getting away with us for the first time, or continuously choosing our island as your home away from home, our greatest pleasure remains creating unforgettable moments for all our valued guests.”
Awards
Centara’s Maldivian resort earns accolade for house reef
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives has received the second place in the ‘Best House Reef in the Maldives’ category at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023.
This prestigious recognition reaffirms the resort’s commitment to providing guests with exceptional marine and hospitality experiences, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers and holidaymakers from around the world, said a statement.
Nestled within the captivating South Ari Atoll, declared a Marine Protected Area (Sampa) by the Maldivian government in 2009, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a tropical haven that promises awe-inspiring underwater excursions and breathtaking views of the surrounding turquoise waters.
At the heart of this aquatic sanctuary lies the award-winning house reef, teeming with an amazing array of marine life. Divers and snorkellers alike have the unique opportunity to witness diverse schools of small and large pelagic fish species thriving amidst coral-rich depths, including one of the area’s magnificent gentle giants, ‘Fernando’.
For those seeking exhilarating experiences below the waves, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa offers accredited Maldivian dive masters who lead explorations to renowned dive sites, including a historic shipwreck just minutes away.
The resort’s PADI Dive & Experience Course Centre caters to divers of all levels with comprehensive learning programmes and certification opportunities.
Beyond the captivating marine life, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa is a paradise for water sports and activities, from windsurfing and parasailing to water-skiing and wakeboarding. Guests will never forget an adrenaline-pumping turn on an inflatable banana boat, or taking leisurely pedalos and kayak rides in the stunning lagoon, said the resort in a statement.
This award-winning resort is also home to a range of serene accommodations that seamlessly blend in with the surrounding natural beauty. From Duplex Beach Villas to Premier Overwater Villas, each design complements the stunning environment, making every stay a true immersion.
Additionally, it offers rejuvenating wellness experiences at Spa Cenvaree, including soothing massage treatments and beachfront yoga.
Culinary delights also abound with a curated selection of dining establishments, from authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua to dreamy Italian creations at Azzuri Mare. Aqua Bar offers classic cocktails and sunset views, while The Club provides an exclusive experience within the resort.
News
Unlocking gastronomic dreams: Flavourful feast of upgrades at SAii Lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives
It will come as no surprise that the Maldives has scooped up the crown of the most elusive destination in the world every year. After all, this string of pearl atolls with dolphins swimming in front of your villas freely and some of the most unreal sunsets you will ever see is all about extravagant character and easygoing exotica. A proper beach getaway should feel like you’ve stumbled across a deeply buried secret in the sand.
Just like CROSSROADS Maldives – For families seeking beachside adventures, and for lovers searching for a cinematic tropical paradise where time stands still, CROSSROADS Maldives is the only leisure destination in the Maldives that offers unadulterated joie de vivre without restricting you to simply one island-one resort. With two resorts, a 30-berth quay, the legendary Hard Rock Cafe, Rock Spa, diverse shopping and dining, thrilling excursions, SAii Beach Club, and blissful Len Be Well spa offering, this is where your uber-chic must-try modern Maldives holiday begin – Dazzlingly biodiverse, sensationally calm, yet achingly dramatic.
With the new year around the corner and a spirit of gifting in the air, the serene SAii Lagoon Maldives, and the iconic Hard Rock Hotel Maldives are coming together to roll out the festive vibe early this year, by offering a meal plan upgrade to all the gastronomic enthusiasts out there.
At SAii Lagaoon Maldives you are entitled to an upgrade to the Full Board Meal plan if you book on Half Board and going one level higher Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is offering an upgrade to their popular All-inclusive meal plan to all those who book on Full Board. The holiday season is when most of us learn the art of letting go and slip into the carefree dine & imbibe mood as we get ready to unwind and recharge for the brand new year ahead. This quintessential upgrade offer is just the right push you need to book that Maldives holiday at the extraordinary CROSSROADS Maldives and embark on a journey of pre-festive partying, relaxing, indulging, and repeating.
Privacy, seclusion. A taste of the sublime – at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton you can expect on top of the upgrade, complimentary use of snorkelling gear, kayaks, and pedal boats to raise up your holiday experience, and Hilton Honors members are entitled to their benefits. If that doesn’t rev your motor, there will always be bubbles served complimentary with breakfast which will offer a champagne-boost to set your mood for the day. More exciting details are listed here.
Hard Rock Hotel is setting the stage for you to shine on with the terrific all-inclusive meal plan which comes with beverages and the cherry on top will be the extra thirty percent discount on your roundtrip speedboat transfers. The mini-roxtars below the age of eleven get to ride the waves with the parents completely free. For the grown-up rock stars there will always be complimentary drinks at the sundown rituals and if that is not enough to make you groove, the resort is offering an additional fifteen percent discount on the villas when you book directly on the website.
What is really shaking things up at CROSSROADS Maldives is the unmatched choice for dining. Collectively the resorts and the marina put together you are spoilt for choice with over fourteen dining experiences offering cuisines from Tokyo to California. Think of it as a mood board for holiday cravings – an option for every mood you are in. Light bites, poolside snacks, playful desserts, buffets that you can’t finish through, or even more refined, indulgent, and intimate dining – CROSSROADS will be your springboard for all culinary imaginations you wish to bring to life.
In between the Robinson Crusoe expeditions and the unforgettable villa stays, take the time to worry less and indulge more with the “Meal Plan Upgrade” offer, which serves up a complete all-cure, food, beverages, entertainment, watersports plan for you so that your holiday has all the extra frills at a much lesser rate and double the fun at CROSSROADS Maldives.
