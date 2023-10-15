Fairmont Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that it has been named the ‘Leading Family Resort in the Gold Category’ at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards 2023.

This esteemed recognition reflects the resort’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional family-friendly experiences and services. Now in its seventh year, the South Asian Travel Awards is a highly regarded annual awards programme that celebrates excellence in the hospitality industry in South Asia.

“We are excited to receive the award for Leading Family Resort in South Asia. Our team works tirelessly to create unforgettable moments for families from around the world. This award is a testament to their hard work and dedication which inspires us to continue striving for excellence,” says Mark Eletr, General Manager at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers a wide range of activities and services tailored to meet the needs of families. From spacious family suites and child-friendly dining options to exciting on-site activities and a supervised kids’ club. The resort strives to ensure that every family enjoys a fantastic holiday experience with special benefits from the IHG Kids Stay and Eat Free initiative. Children are generously catered for at the Kandoo Kids’ Club with a host of arts and crafts for the little ones, indoor as well as outdoor games and a dedicated water fun zone. Families can also learn to snorkel and dive, and discover the marvels of the underwater world at the resort’s award-winning PADI accredited dive centre.

This accolade comes at a time when families are seeking safe, comfortable, and enjoyable destinations for the upcoming festive season. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ dedication to providing a welcoming and family-oriented atmosphere has positioned it as a top choice for travellers seeking a memorable and adventure-filled family getaway.

“The resort is grateful to its guests and partners for their continued support and feedback, which has contributed to this significant achievement. We are committed to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences for families and evolving our offering by introducing new experiences and adapting others for greater enjoyment,” added Mark.

Located in the South Male Atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey one- and two-bedroom Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.