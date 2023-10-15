Awards
Fairmont Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi recognised as the #6 best resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and
acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector.
Located in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, the award-winning Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi provides the most luxurious island escape and is only 55 minutes away from the capital city of Malé via scenic seaplane journey. The picturesque island offers a collection of exquisite all pool Beach, Jungle, and Water villas, four restaurants and bars, Fairmont Spa, and the archipelago’s iconic, longest infinity pool. It is situated in one of the largest resort lagoons in the nation and bordered by a 9-km-long house reef brimming with marine life. The private island hideaway is also a leader in cutting-edge sustainability initiatives, housing the Coralarium, the Maldives’ first underwater art installation doubling as a coral regeneration project, and the Sustainability Lab, where state-of-the-art machinery turns plastic waste into exquisite bespoke souvenirs.
“We are truly proud and honoured to receive this prestigious award by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler,” says Mr. Steven Stefaniuk, General Manager of Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi.
“This acknowledgement is a true testament to the dedication, hard work, and passion of our team members who continuously strive to provide exceptional service and hospitality. Whether getting away with us for the first time, or continuously choosing our island as your home away from home, our greatest pleasure remains creating unforgettable moments for all our valued guests.”
Awards
Centara’s Maldivian resort earns accolade for house reef
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives has received the second place in the ‘Best House Reef in the Maldives’ category at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023.
This prestigious recognition reaffirms the resort’s commitment to providing guests with exceptional marine and hospitality experiences, making it an ideal destination for nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers and holidaymakers from around the world, said a statement.
Nestled within the captivating South Ari Atoll, declared a Marine Protected Area (Sampa) by the Maldivian government in 2009, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a tropical haven that promises awe-inspiring underwater excursions and breathtaking views of the surrounding turquoise waters.
At the heart of this aquatic sanctuary lies the award-winning house reef, teeming with an amazing array of marine life. Divers and snorkellers alike have the unique opportunity to witness diverse schools of small and large pelagic fish species thriving amidst coral-rich depths, including one of the area’s magnificent gentle giants, ‘Fernando’.
For those seeking exhilarating experiences below the waves, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa offers accredited Maldivian dive masters who lead explorations to renowned dive sites, including a historic shipwreck just minutes away.
The resort’s PADI Dive & Experience Course Centre caters to divers of all levels with comprehensive learning programmes and certification opportunities.
Beyond the captivating marine life, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa is a paradise for water sports and activities, from windsurfing and parasailing to water-skiing and wakeboarding. Guests will never forget an adrenaline-pumping turn on an inflatable banana boat, or taking leisurely pedalos and kayak rides in the stunning lagoon, said the resort in a statement.
This award-winning resort is also home to a range of serene accommodations that seamlessly blend in with the surrounding natural beauty. From Duplex Beach Villas to Premier Overwater Villas, each design complements the stunning environment, making every stay a true immersion.
Additionally, it offers rejuvenating wellness experiences at Spa Cenvaree, including soothing massage treatments and beachfront yoga.
Culinary delights also abound with a curated selection of dining establishments, from authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua to dreamy Italian creations at Azzuri Mare. Aqua Bar offers classic cocktails and sunset views, while The Club provides an exclusive experience within the resort.
Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi wins prestigious Gold Award at South Asian Travel Awards 2023
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has announced that the resort has been honoured with the prestigious “Gold Award as Leading All-Inclusive Resort” at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2023, held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru, India, on October 10, 2023.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is a highly acclaimed event that celebrates the excellence and achievements of the travel and tourism industry in South Asia. The event recognises outstanding contributions and exceptional hospitality service providers in the region.
This year’s awards ceremony brought together industry leaders, influencers, and hospitality professionals from across South Asia, making it a significant and competitive event. Highly regarded throughout the industry and known for their meticulous selection process, the SATA awards ensure that only the most deserving candidates receive recognition.
Receiving the award on behalf of Sun Siyam Resorts at the night of the ceremony was Rakesh Gupta, Account Director at Sun Siyam Resorts based in India, who expressed his gratitude for the remarkable achievement stating: “We are deeply honoured to receive the Gold Award for Leading All-Inclusive Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication in providing our guests with a truly remarkable and unforgettable experience in the Maldives.”
As the resort proudly displays its latest accolade, guests can continue to look forward to a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive luxury experience at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. The management and staff remain committed to raising the bar and setting new benchmarks in the world of hospitality.
For more information about Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, please visit their website at https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-iru-fushi, or follow the resort on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.
Awards
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives recognised as leading family resort in South Asia
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that it has been named the ‘Leading Family Resort in the Gold Category’ at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards 2023.
This esteemed recognition reflects the resort’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional family-friendly experiences and services. Now in its seventh year, the South Asian Travel Awards is a highly regarded annual awards programme that celebrates excellence in the hospitality industry in South Asia.
“We are excited to receive the award for Leading Family Resort in South Asia. Our team works tirelessly to create unforgettable moments for families from around the world. This award is a testament to their hard work and dedication which inspires us to continue striving for excellence,” says Mark Eletr, General Manager at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers a wide range of activities and services tailored to meet the needs of families. From spacious family suites and child-friendly dining options to exciting on-site activities and a supervised kids’ club. The resort strives to ensure that every family enjoys a fantastic holiday experience with special benefits from the IHG Kids Stay and Eat Free initiative. Children are generously catered for at the Kandoo Kids’ Club with a host of arts and crafts for the little ones, indoor as well as outdoor games and a dedicated water fun zone. Families can also learn to snorkel and dive, and discover the marvels of the underwater world at the resort’s award-winning PADI accredited dive centre.
This accolade comes at a time when families are seeking safe, comfortable, and enjoyable destinations for the upcoming festive season. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ dedication to providing a welcoming and family-oriented atmosphere has positioned it as a top choice for travellers seeking a memorable and adventure-filled family getaway.
“The resort is grateful to its guests and partners for their continued support and feedback, which has contributed to this significant achievement. We are committed to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences for families and evolving our offering by introducing new experiences and adapting others for greater enjoyment,” added Mark.
Located in the South Male Atoll just 40 minutes from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the exquisite backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey one- and two-bedroom Beach Houses, the three-bedroom Beach Pool Villa and the popular Overwater Villas with direct ladder access to the water below. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala is the ideal place to unwind.
