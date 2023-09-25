Enchanting festive journey: JW Marriott Maldives Resort unveils magical lineup of events for whole family

This festive season, the luxury private island of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is set to be transformed to a land of magic with three weeks of celebrations. From December 20 to January 10, guests of all ages are invited to step into a world of wonder where exquisite dining experiences, world-class live performances, and a specially curated kids club programme await, promising endless memorable moments with loved ones that will last a lifetime.

Magical Christmas Celebrations

Guests are invited to indulge their senses with exceptional culinary events to celebrate Christmas. On December 24, gather for a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner where families and friends can celebrate the special occasion, surrounded by azure waters and the ultimate in tranquility and wonder, as the night sky is lit by spectacular magic and fire performances.

Christmas Day begins with Santa’s Breakfast, a lavish Christmas buffet featuring live cooking stations, imbued with the spirit of the season. The celebrations continue for the ‘Tales of Turkey’ Christmas lunch, where guests can bond over tender turkey and traditional festive favourites surrounded by the warmth of the season. ‘Butcher’s Hook’ ends the evening with a spectacular spread of succulent wagyu steaks served with luxurious festive accompaniments such as caviar, truffles, and responsibly sourced foie gras.

Children can truly immerse themselves in the spirit of Christmas with themed activities at the Little Griffins Kids Club, including Gingerbread Men Decorating, Christmas Camouflage, and a Hunt for Santa that is followed by cheerful gift giving and a chance to take a photo with the big man himself.

Those celebrating Orthodox Christmas on January 6 will also be presented with specially crafted festive menus and elegant entertainment in a poolside setting with vibrant views of the sunset.

Sumptuous Culinary Events

The culinary highlights continue throughout the festive season with a series of special events, complemented by themed menus, and live entertainment. Guests will be dazzled by melodic tunes of a live band, soulful serenades of a saxophonist, and electrifying beats of a DJ.

An evening of extravagance awaits on the beach with ‘A Fishermen Night with Lobster and Bubbly’, where diners can savour expertly grilled lobster that is personally selected from the live tank, paired with a glass of bubbles, as they dine against the backdrop of scenic sunset views.

For a zero-kilometre dining experience, guests can take a seat at the ‘Harvest Table by JW Garden’ where chefs will showcase artfully crafted dishes prepared with the freshest seasonal produce from the resort’s JW Garden. Those seeking flavours from the East can delight in vibrant flavours during ‘Treetop Thai Nights’, as mouthwatering Thai dishes are served among the treetop location of Kaashi. For an elegant evening under the stars, ‘Tokyo’ showcases a menu of the finest Japanese and East Asian dishes, meticulously crafted with authentic flavours.

1001 Nights New Year’s Eve Gala

Inspired by the wonder and magic of A Thousand and One Nights, the New Year’s Eve celebrations promise an evening of enchantment where all one’s wishes come true. Guests can welcome 2024 in spectacular fashion with a culinary journey through Arabia, marvelling at Middle Eastern rhythms and spellbinding performances starring favourite characters from the legendary tale.

Festive Fun for Little Ones

Junior travellers are treated to a season of wonder at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, with the Family by JW Little Griffins Kids Club’s jam-packed calendar of festive-themed events for children. Each day brings a new programme of joy-filled activities, from making Christmas Stone Art and Snowmen on the Beach to Rudolph’s Aqua Aerobics and tackling the North Pole Obstacle Course. Festive discos, movie nights and pillow fights keep the fun going into the evening, capturing the attention of little ones throughout the festive season.

Travellers who wish to plan their festive holiday in advance can make the most of the resort’s Festive Early Bird Deal. Available to book until October 15, the deal offers up to 10% off the room rate, a one-time floating breakfast for two, daily breakfasts at the all-day dining restaurant, and gala dinners for two on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

To view the complete lineup of festive events and kids club programme, please click here. For further information and reservations, please visit: jwmarriottmaldives.com.