Conrad Maldives Rangali Island launches Maldivian Cultural Village
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the launch of Nerulhu Auah, a cultural village dedicated to showcasing the Maldivian way of life. Located in the heart of Rangali Island, Nerulhu Auah offers an immersive experience for guests that honors the heritage and customs of the Maldivian people.
Nerulhu Auah features a variety of traditional Maldivian buildings in a local island. Guests can learn about Maldivian history and culture through interactive exhibits and demonstrations. They can also try their hand at traditional Maldivian crafts, such as weaving and wood carving.
The launch of Nerulhu Auah is part of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s commitment to providing its guests with an authentic Maldivian experience. The resort hopes that the village will help guests to learn more about the Maldivian culture and to appreciate the beauty of the Maldivian way of life.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is a five-star luxury resort located in the South Ari Atoll of the Maldives. The resort is known for its stunning overwater villas, its world-class restaurants and bars, and its unique experiences, such as Ithaa Undersea Restaurant and The Muraka, the world’s first underwater hotel villa.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is also committed to sustainability and environmental protection. The resort has a number of initiatives in place to reduce its environmental impact, including a solar power system, a rainwater harvesting system, and a marine conservation program.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is the perfect destination for travelers who are looking for a luxurious and sustainable vacation experience in the Maldives.
Nova Maldives announces launch of first vibrant local art market
The bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, Nova, will host its first local art market on the 6th and 7th of October, 2023. To commemorate the Maldivian underwater world, talented local artists will bring a vibrant display of creativity and craftsmanship to the Nova guests.
Nestled in the heart of South Ari Atoll, the soulful island has always been committed to sustainable development within the local community. As Nova’s brand stands for being rooted, this unique event will be a platform for six Maldivian artists to showcase their work and promote their growth while taking guests into a captivating world of local artistry.
Nova guests will have the opportunity to explore an exquisite collection of handcrafted goods, ranging from intricate jewellery pieces and stunning hand-carved sculptures to captivating paintings of the vibrant underwater world of the Indian Ocean. Each item will tell a story of the marine life, reflecting the distinct style and passion of the artisans who lovingly create them.
During the event, workshops will be conducted where guests will engage with the artists, learn about their techniques, and gain insight into their creative processes. They will be able to create one-of-a-kind works inspired by the mesmerising underwater beauty.
Moreover, culture enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn the native language through Dhivehi language classes, feel the captivating beats of the traditional Maldivian music, BoduBeru and even master the local games of “Thin Hama” and “Ohvalu Gondi” through the weekly activities.
At Nova, guests can discover the authentic local lifestyle and tantalise their tastebuds with Maldivian themed culinary journeys.
Nova is dedicated to crafting unique experiences for its guests and immersing them in an artistic journey while embracing the island’s natural beauty.
For more information, please visit https://nova-maldives.com
Uniting Raa Atoll: Cora Cora Maldives spearheads sustainability, cultural heritage through #ReconnectinRAA challenge
It’s Freedom Time! Cora Cora Maldives, a multi-award-winning, five-star luxury Maldivian resort located in the pristine Raa Atoll, has announced the launch of the #ReconnectinRAA challenge in a groundbreaking display of unity and commitment to sustainability and cultural heritage, set to take place in 2nd to 8th of August 2023 as part of the celebration for Fifty Two years of tourism in the Maldives.
The campaign, an ambitious 186km stand-up paddling circumnavigation of Raa Atoll by the resorts’ General Manager, Justin Swart, himself and Director of Human Resources, Muiz Mohamed, aims to inspire a passion for environmental conservation and cultural heritage, creating a ripple effect of positive change both locally and globally. This transformative initiative has united 18 resorts, 15 inhabited islands councils, environmental organisations, and the Ministry of Tourism, bringing the entire Raa Atoll together.
By fostering a shared vision, this campaign is breaking barriers and reconnecting the entire Raa Atoll using the threads and fibers woven by its rich culture and sustainable environment. “Through #ReconnectinRAA Challenge, Cora Cora Maldives has succeeded in uniting Raa Atoll into one powerful force, committed to preserving the natural beauty and cultural heritage of this magnificent country,” said Justin Swart, General Manager of Cora Cora Maldives. “Our goal is to create a lasting impact, not just within the atoll but also by inspiring similar initiatives worldwide through our Freedom Footprints Sustainability Programme.”
Cora Cora Maldives is taking its commitment to sustainability beyond the resort’s borders. The #ReconnectinRAA campaign serves as a testament to their dedication, extending the Freedom Footprints Program to encompass the entire Raa Atoll and serving as an inspiration for similar endeavours worldwide. Bringing together 18 resorts and 15 inhabited islands, the campaign aims to conduct the largest-ever beach clean-up in the atoll’s history, setting a powerful precedent for collective environmental action. Through Cora Cora Maldives’ initiative and with the support of partners and resorts, Raa Atoll becomes the first in the region to pledge the ban of single-use plastic shopping bags. Eco-friendly alternatives, such as reusable eco bags, will be distributed throughout the atoll, eliminating plastic waste, and setting an example for other communities.
The theme of the #ReconnectinRAA campaign, “Empowering Freedom Footprints of Change,” encapsulates the essence of this transformative movement. By reconnecting with nature, embracing cultural heritage, and standing together as a united community, Raa Atoll is poised to carve a path towards a greener, culturally rich future.
The #ReconnectinRAA campaign revolves around three essential aspects:
- Reconnect with Nature: By promoting sustainable practices and raising awareness about environmental conservation, participants will forge a deeper bond with nature and recognize their crucial role in protecting it.
- Reconnect with Culture: By celebrating and preserving local traditions, music, dance, and artistic expressions, participants will connect with the rich tapestry of Maldivian heritage within Raa Atoll.
- Reconnect with the World: The event encourages participants to broaden their horizons and connect with the global community. Through the Zen Adventure of a Lifetime Campaign, people from around the world can participate, matching the distance covered during the challenge in their own communities. This global movement fosters a sense of interconnectedness and collective responsibility, inspiring individuals to make sustainable choices and contribute to positive change on a global scale. Upon completion, participants will receive Blue Tiki Coins, which will be used to plant Mangroves.
As part of the campaign, participants and stakeholders are encouraged to act and raise awareness on critical sustainability issues pledging to #BeatPlasticPollution, #SavetheOcean, and #Protect30x30.
Cora Cora Maldives offers its guests a one-of-a-kind immersive Maldivian cultural, experiential, and culinary experience while advocating for sustainability and environmental preservation. Comprising of 100 villas, four restaurants, two bars, MOKSHA Spa and Wellbeing Centre, water sports & diving centre, gym, overwater yoga pavilion, outdoor cinema, CoRa kids Club, and the Dutch Onion Museum. Cora Cora Maldives is 45-minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight followed by a 20-minute speedboat journey. Cora Cora Maldives is the ultimate idyllic, island escape.
Celebrate Eid al-Adha at Oaga Art Resort
Oaga Art Resort has announced their three-day celebration of Eid al-Adha this year 2023. From June 27th to June 29th, guests will be able to indulge in a series of cultural events and experiences accompanied by a special plan with added benefits commemorating the special occasion.
The celebration starts on June 27th, with a cocktail party celebrating the hoisting of the “Gidige”, a celebratory decorative archway traditionally used as a sign of grandeur during similar festivities. Guests can enjoy refreshing beverages and mingle with fellow travellers as the colours of the setting sun paint the sky. Later in the evening, the bonfire at Raa Baa beach is set to create a cosy and enchanting atmosphere to welcome the auspicious night.
On the day of Eid-Al-Adha, early morning starts with the sound of the ‘sangu’ or conch shell as per tradition, followed by Eid prayers and morning tea with the senior Rahvehin team extending their heartfelt Eid greetings. The day continues with a range of activities including creative expression sessions of palm weaving, take notes 101 sessions of Eid songs and a special lolly station to cool down at Raa Baa (the resort’s main pool and bar). An Eid special Maldivian lunch buffet is to be served at the main restaurant, Kaa Kada.
In the evening, guests can immerse themselves in the festive spirit with a ‘Maali’ parade accompanied by boduberu beats, followed by an Eid cocktail party at Raa Baa. The day concludes with an Eid Special Dinner Buffet and an unforgettable Eid Show featuring live performances by local talents.
On the following day, June 29th, the celebration continues with some fun in the sun; ‘fenkulhi’ or water fights and other festive activities combined with a pool party. The celebration ends with the opportunity for guests to showcase their talents along with the resort’s team, at the Fannuveri Rahvehin Talent show.
To make this celebration even more enticing, Oaga Art Resort is offering a special discounted plan for the occasion, that includes a range of exclusive benefits. The plan includes a warm Eid welcome greeting upon arrival, a Shisha Experience at Raa Baa, 20% discount on rejuvenating spa treatments at Hoba Spa in addition to accommodation in the beach villas and experiences offered by the greatest all-inclusive plan in the Maldives such as unlimited dining, premium beverages, complimentary return speed boat transfers and access to thrilling water sports activities or artful experiences.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, Thashibari In- Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 4 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
