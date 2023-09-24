Brand new all-beach, all-sunset, all-inclusive resort in Raa Atoll celebrates opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Soneva Namoona in collaboration with Maldives Swimming and Life Saving Skills Training School held a ten day Leaders of the Ocean amp in Baa. Kihaadhoo, aimed towards training swimming instructors and empowering ocean stewards.

The camp saw 18 participants from 11 islands from Noonu (Holhudhoo, Magoodhoo, Maafaru, Kudafari), Baa (Kendhoo, Kamadhoo, Kudarikilu, Kihaadhoo, Dharavandhoo and Maalhos) and Haa Dhaalu (Makunudhoo), and provided the opportunity to earn a National Level 2 Swimming and Water Aerobics Instructor License.

The Leaders of the Ocean Camp curriculum blended experiential learning with a strong focus on leadership development. Participants engaged in a wide range of activities ranging from leadership workshops, zero waste education, survival skills training, fire awareness, water aerobics and program development.

Participants were provided the opportunity to take the required exams for the Swimming and Water Aerobics license at the camp, and will be completing 45 experience hours upon returning to their islands in order to receive their certification

The Leaders of the Ocean Camp is the latest of Soneva Namoona led programs in local islands geared towards building technical capacity and instilling ocean stewardship in young individuals. Over the past two years, 700 young people have improved their water confidence with the help of 22 Swimming and Water Rescue Instructors trained through this programme.

“Being a part of the Leaders of the Ocean Camp has been an incredible journey. It’s not just about learning ocean skills; it’s also about forming connections and gaining a deeper understanding of our environment. This experience has ignited a sense of responsibility and leadership within me, and I’m excited to take back what I’ve learned to my island and nurture responsible oceangoing in my community” said participant Ali Najih, 23, from B.Kihaadhoo.

“We are immensely proud to witness the personal growth from all the participants of the Leaders of the Ocean Camp. We believe that the knowledge and values imparted during this camp will contribute to a greener and a more sustainable future for our island communities,” said Azhoora Ahmed, Soneva Namoona INSPIRE Manager.

Soneva Namoona is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), that pioneers innovations to create empowered zero waste communities in the Maldives, centred around the three pillars of Reduce, Recycle, Inspire. Since the original pilot of three local islands in 2019, the number of Namoona islands has increased to 21 across Baa, Noonu and Haa Dhaalu Atoll. Soneva Namoona strives to create community-specific solutions to complex issues like waste management in close partnership with island communities.