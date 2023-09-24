News
Brand new all-beach, all-sunset, all-inclusive resort in Raa Atoll celebrates opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Independent new premium all-inclusive resort announces first and only permanent skydiving dropzone in the Maldives and sunsets for all
The Maldives’ most well-kept surprise opening, Ifuru Island Maldives, celebrated its official unboxing on 23 September 2023 with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the owners, the All-Star team and the very excited first official guests.
A lush natural island boasting a 1 km long stretch of white sandy beach with spectacular sunset views, the Ifuru island concept brings unique and engaging experiences for guests seeking social connections and everything Maldives in one place.
‘Island Vibe Boss’, Rochelle Kilgariff, commented: “Surprise! We’re absolutely thrilled to celebrate the resort’s opening and start sharing the fun and magic experiences of our island with guests. We are all-beach, all-sunset and all-inclusive, and everything we do is about creating a playful and social atmosphere for all – from being home to the Maldives’ first ever permanent skydive dropzone to our Xanadu spa, extensive dining offerings and exceptional experiences.”
Located in the stunning Raa Atoll, this luxury premium all-inclusive resort offers 147 elegant beach suites and villas, including those with direct beach access and personal pools. Designed as a series of ‘Retreats’ and ‘Villages’, accommodation is arranged in a series of small coteries that seamlessly balance sociability and seclusion, making Ifuru Island an ideal destination for multigenerational escapes and celebratory gatherings.
Six restaurants and four bars create a culinary journey for guests to indulge in the resort’s 24-hour, premium all-inclusive, dine-around experience and savour carefully crafted fusions of local Maldivian ingredients and international flavours.
Committed to creating ever-lasting, magical memories, Ifuru Island offers a wealth of experiences and activities to suit every guest. From skydiving over the Indian Ocean, diving with sharks and surfing the waves, to Xanadu Spa treatments, dolphin watching, island hopping, cultural immersions and extensive sports facilities – both on-land and on the waves.
Younger guests are kept entertained too as they let their imaginations soar and immerse themselves in the wonders of the Maldives at the Coconut Kids Club and Little Explorers Club.
To make the most of its private airport and elevate exhilarating activities even further, Ifuru Island has collaborated with 21k-jump World Champion skydiver Will Penny to create the Maldives’ first permanent skydiving dropzone.
Rochelle Kilgariff, continues, “We’re truly committed to infusing magic into every moment of a guest’s stay with us. By transcending expectations, elevating the beauty of the island and delivering warm hospitality always, we want to create an infinite range of possibilities for guests to discover their own perfect escape, even the perfect day wedding day as a gift from us”
To celebrate launch, guests can save 50 percent on stays before 23 December 2023
Ifuru Island Maldives is offering 50 percent off stays until 23 December 2023*. Sunset Sky Suites, inclusive of the Exclusively Yours all-inclusive 24-hour meal plan, are from USD 539 (approx. GBP 432 and inclusive of 50 percent saving), based on two people sharing.
For reservations or more information on Ifuru Island Maldives, please call +960 6582 800, email surprise@ifuruisland.com or visit www.ifuruisland.com
Soneva Namoona holds Leaders of the Ocean Camp for Youth
Soneva Namoona in collaboration with Maldives Swimming and Life Saving Skills Training School held a ten day Leaders of the Ocean amp in Baa. Kihaadhoo, aimed towards training swimming instructors and empowering ocean stewards.
The camp saw 18 participants from 11 islands from Noonu (Holhudhoo, Magoodhoo, Maafaru, Kudafari), Baa (Kendhoo, Kamadhoo, Kudarikilu, Kihaadhoo, Dharavandhoo and Maalhos) and Haa Dhaalu (Makunudhoo), and provided the opportunity to earn a National Level 2 Swimming and Water Aerobics Instructor License.
The Leaders of the Ocean Camp curriculum blended experiential learning with a strong focus on leadership development. Participants engaged in a wide range of activities ranging from leadership workshops, zero waste education, survival skills training, fire awareness, water aerobics and program development.
Participants were provided the opportunity to take the required exams for the Swimming and Water Aerobics license at the camp, and will be completing 45 experience hours upon returning to their islands in order to receive their certification
The Leaders of the Ocean Camp is the latest of Soneva Namoona led programs in local islands geared towards building technical capacity and instilling ocean stewardship in young individuals. Over the past two years, 700 young people have improved their water confidence with the help of 22 Swimming and Water Rescue Instructors trained through this programme.
“Being a part of the Leaders of the Ocean Camp has been an incredible journey. It’s not just about learning ocean skills; it’s also about forming connections and gaining a deeper understanding of our environment. This experience has ignited a sense of responsibility and leadership within me, and I’m excited to take back what I’ve learned to my island and nurture responsible oceangoing in my community” said participant Ali Najih, 23, from B.Kihaadhoo.
“We are immensely proud to witness the personal growth from all the participants of the Leaders of the Ocean Camp. We believe that the knowledge and values imparted during this camp will contribute to a greener and a more sustainable future for our island communities,” said Azhoora Ahmed, Soneva Namoona INSPIRE Manager.
Soneva Namoona is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), that pioneers innovations to create empowered zero waste communities in the Maldives, centred around the three pillars of Reduce, Recycle, Inspire. Since the original pilot of three local islands in 2019, the number of Namoona islands has increased to 21 across Baa, Noonu and Haa Dhaalu Atoll. Soneva Namoona strives to create community-specific solutions to complex issues like waste management in close partnership with island communities.
Get ready for spine-tingling adventure: Kuramathi Maldives’ Spook-tacular Halloween extravaganza
This Halloween, Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives is pulling out all the stops to make sure your family’s holiday is filled with thrills, chills, and endless fun. From October 25th to November 1st, guests of all ages are invited to join the resort team for an unforgettable Halloween experience like never before.
Kuramathi’s Spook-tacular Halloween programme promises a bewitching blend of delicious treats, spine-tingling scares, and an array of exciting activities. The Bageecha Kids Club will be transformed into a Halloween wonderland, complete with imaginative decorations and engaging activities specially designed for the young guests.
Kuramathi believes Halloween should be a celebration of joy, togetherness, and delightful surprises. So, pack your costumes, gather your family, and join the resort team for a Halloween like no other.
Kuramathi Maldives is one of the first properties to open in this archipelago nation. As part of Universal Resorts, a 100% Maldivian-owned company and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives, Kuramathi Maldives embodies the country’s unique culture and heritage.
Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora. Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool. Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly. There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies the Maldives in a natural setting.
Costa Cruises to restart cruise from India to Maldives
Costa Cruises, the European cruise line, is set to restart its cruise from India to the Maldives on November 18, 2023, with the Costa Serena. The cruise will also look to extend the season until January 10, 2024, with one itinerary to Mumbai-Cochin-Maldives-Mumbai.
The Costa Serena will depart from Mumbai every week and sail to the Maldives, with a stop in Kochi on the return journey. The cruise will offer a seven-night itinerary, with two days in the Maldives and one day in Kochi.
Guests on the cruise will be able to enjoy the beautiful beaches of the Maldives, as well as the many activities on offer, such as snorkeling, diving, and fishing.
The cruise is expected to be popular with Indian travelers, as it offers a convenient and affordable way to visit the Maldives. The cruise is also a good option for families, as it offers a variety of activities for all ages.
