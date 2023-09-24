Soneva Namoona holds Leaders of the Ocean Camp for Youth

This Halloween, Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives is pulling out all the stops to make sure your family’s holiday is filled with thrills, chills, and endless fun. From October 25th to November 1st, guests of all ages are invited to join the resort team for an unforgettable Halloween experience like never before.

Kuramathi’s Spook-tacular Halloween programme promises a bewitching blend of delicious treats, spine-tingling scares, and an array of exciting activities. The Bageecha Kids Club will be transformed into a Halloween wonderland, complete with imaginative decorations and engaging activities specially designed for the young guests.

Kuramathi believes Halloween should be a celebration of joy, togetherness, and delightful surprises. So, pack your costumes, gather your family, and join the resort team for a Halloween like no other.

Kuramathi Maldives is one of the first properties to open in this archipelago nation. As part of Universal Resorts, a 100% Maldivian-owned company and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives, Kuramathi Maldives embodies the country’s unique culture and heritage.

Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora. Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool. Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly. There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies the Maldives in a natural setting.