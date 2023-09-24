Get ready for spine-tingling adventure: Kuramathi Maldives’ Spook-tacular Halloween extravaganza

Nestled in the pristine waters of the Maldives, where turquoise lagoons meet palm-fringed beaches, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa stands as a beacon of luxury and family-friendly hospitality. Beyond the dreamy vistas and luxurious accommodations, the resort boasts a treasure trove of delights for young adventurers – the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub.

The Kids’ Hub at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is not your typical children’s club. It goes beyond offering mere babysitting services to becoming an edu-taining space where children can indulge in make-believe, unleash their creativity, and delve into the wonders of the Maldivian atoll. Under the expert guidance of Anzhelika Medvetska, the Kids Club Manager, the hub aims to nurture discovery and conservation while providing an unforgettable experience for the little ones and their families.

Medvetska shares her passion for the Kids’ Hub, saying, “Our goal is to engage young minds through curated activities that celebrate play, exploration, and learning. We want children to connect with the environment, understand the importance of conservation, and leave with cherished memories of their time in the Maldives.”

The Kids’ Hub at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers a diverse range of activities designed to captivate the imagination and spark curiosity. From marine biology adventures to Maldivian dance lessons, there is something for every young explorer. The fun-filled schedule runs seven days a week, providing ample opportunities for children aged four to twelve to experience the spirit of the Maldives.

Marine Biology: Children get the chance to explore the wonders of marine life, learning about coral reefs, marine creatures, and the resort’s coral restoration efforts.

Cultural Immersion: The Kids’ Hub celebrates Maldivian culture with Bodu Beru lessons, where kids can experience traditional drumming and dancing.

Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor enthusiasts will love activities like gardening, shell collecting, coconut bowling, treasure hunts, and nature walks that connect them to the island’s breathtaking surroundings.

Arts and Crafts: The art and craft area offer a space for kids to unleash their creativity and develop their imaginations.

The Kids’ Hub is home to state-of-the-art facilities that cater to different age groups:

Pirate Ship: This pirate-themed play area is a hit with kids aged six and above, where they can embark on imaginative adventures on the high seas.

Adventure Playground: Children aged four to twelve can enjoy outdoor fun in the adventure playground, complete with slides, swings, sensory trails, and scavenger hunts.

Toddlers’ Area: Designed for kids above six years, the toddlers’ area features a labyrinth and ball pool where younger guests can indulge their imaginations in a safe environment.

Beyond the Kids’ Hub, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers curated family expeditions, allowing families to bond while exploring the wonders of the Maldivian isles. The Thilamaafushi Marine Master’s programme, spearheaded by the resort’s marine biologist, inspires children, teens, and even adults to connect with and preserve the environment. From coral restoration projects to foraging experiences at The Greenhouse, families can participate in enriching discoveries and ecological explorations that foster a greater understanding of the local terrain and ecosystem.

Medvetska explains the resort’s family programming, saying, “Our aim is to create meaningful experiences for families, where they can connect with nature, learn about sustainability, and create lasting memories together.”

On special calendar dates, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa organises curated experiences and events for the little guests, making occasions like Easter, Halloween, and Christmas even more magical.

For parents seeking some time alone, the resort offers professional babysitting services. Babysitters are available for children aged six months to 11.99 years and can cater to up to two children aged four and above or one babysitter per child for children below four years. With the resort’s well-trained babysitters, parents can enjoy a romantic dinner or relaxing moments knowing their little ones are in safe hands.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa sets itself apart by providing a magical family experience where young explorers can unleash their curiosity and learn about the captivating beauty of the Maldivian atoll. Through the expertly designed Kids’ Hub and an array of family programming, the resort inspires young minds, fosters a love for nature, and ignites a passion for conservation. For families seeking an enchanting escape where exploration and play are celebrated, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a dream come true.