Get ready for spine-tingling adventure: Kuramathi Maldives’ Spook-tacular Halloween extravaganza
This Halloween, Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives is pulling out all the stops to make sure your family’s holiday is filled with thrills, chills, and endless fun. From October 25th to November 1st, guests of all ages are invited to join the resort team for an unforgettable Halloween experience like never before.
Kuramathi’s Spook-tacular Halloween programme promises a bewitching blend of delicious treats, spine-tingling scares, and an array of exciting activities. The Bageecha Kids Club will be transformed into a Halloween wonderland, complete with imaginative decorations and engaging activities specially designed for the young guests.
Kuramathi believes Halloween should be a celebration of joy, togetherness, and delightful surprises. So, pack your costumes, gather your family, and join the resort team for a Halloween like no other.
Kuramathi Maldives is one of the first properties to open in this archipelago nation. As part of Universal Resorts, a 100% Maldivian-owned company and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives, Kuramathi Maldives embodies the country’s unique culture and heritage.
Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora. Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool. Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly. There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies the Maldives in a natural setting.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort takes young guests on enriching eco-conscious journey with new kids club programme
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa continues to set the benchmark for family-friendly stays in the Maldives with a unique eco-friendly programme for junior travellers at the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club.
The resort has introduced two new themes and a range of sustainability-focused activities that are sure to ignite the curiosity of the youngest guests, ensuring they have a fun journey while simultaneously immersing them in educational experiences.
In recognition of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s commitment to a more environmentally conscious future, the new FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club programme features engaging activities that incorporate produce from the vibrant JW Garden.
These inspiring eco-minded activations include JW Garden Pizza Making and Smoothie Making for which little ones will be given personally customised aprons and chef’s hats. The journey begins at the JW Garden where an array of locally grown ingredients will be introduced to the kids, allowing them to select their favourite fruits, vegetables and herbs to be used. Children and parents will have the chance to bond as they create their own pizzas or smoothies using the freshly picked ingredients, allowing a first-hand experience of the ‘garden to table’ concept.
Young explorers can embark on an insightful JW Garden Exploration journey allowing them to discover the names, tastes and aromas of different seasonal herbs, fruits and vegetables while gaining insight into the importance of biodiversity and sustainable gardening. For a more hands-on experience, kids can join the Little Griffins Gardeners activity where they can learn gardening skills through seed planting and prepping the soil, seed soaking and germination, and the essentials of plant care.
With the Little Griffins National Geographic activity, junior travellers are taken on an outdoor adventure, increasing their environmental awareness as they learn about the island’s flora and fauna as well as marine life in the surrounding waters of the spectacular Shaviyani Atoll.
Each day promises a new adventure at the Little Griffins Kids Club, with daily sessions themed around Under the Sea, Jungle Island, Fairytales, Pirates, Superheroes, and the all-new Rainbow and Sports Day themes. Kids will relish the chance to participate in a range of new activities such as Mission Impossible & Flinch, Kids Versus Associates, Mini Disco, and Silent Speed Ball.
Open from 10am to 9.30pm each day, the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club is one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives, with a 13-metre pirate ship, children’s swimming pool and creative zones all waiting to be explored.
For further information and reservations, visit: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/mlejs-jw-marriott-maldives-resort-and-spa/experiences/
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa: A paradise for little explorers
Nestled in the pristine waters of the Maldives, where turquoise lagoons meet palm-fringed beaches, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa stands as a beacon of luxury and family-friendly hospitality. Beyond the dreamy vistas and luxurious accommodations, the resort boasts a treasure trove of delights for young adventurers – the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub.
The Kids’ Hub at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is not your typical children’s club. It goes beyond offering mere babysitting services to becoming an edu-taining space where children can indulge in make-believe, unleash their creativity, and delve into the wonders of the Maldivian atoll. Under the expert guidance of Anzhelika Medvetska, the Kids Club Manager, the hub aims to nurture discovery and conservation while providing an unforgettable experience for the little ones and their families.
Medvetska shares her passion for the Kids’ Hub, saying, “Our goal is to engage young minds through curated activities that celebrate play, exploration, and learning. We want children to connect with the environment, understand the importance of conservation, and leave with cherished memories of their time in the Maldives.”
The Kids’ Hub at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers a diverse range of activities designed to captivate the imagination and spark curiosity. From marine biology adventures to Maldivian dance lessons, there is something for every young explorer. The fun-filled schedule runs seven days a week, providing ample opportunities for children aged four to twelve to experience the spirit of the Maldives.
- Marine Biology: Children get the chance to explore the wonders of marine life, learning about coral reefs, marine creatures, and the resort’s coral restoration efforts.
- Cultural Immersion: The Kids’ Hub celebrates Maldivian culture with Bodu Beru lessons, where kids can experience traditional drumming and dancing.
- Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor enthusiasts will love activities like gardening, shell collecting, coconut bowling, treasure hunts, and nature walks that connect them to the island’s breathtaking surroundings.
- Arts and Crafts: The art and craft area offer a space for kids to unleash their creativity and develop their imaginations.
The Kids’ Hub is home to state-of-the-art facilities that cater to different age groups:
- Pirate Ship: This pirate-themed play area is a hit with kids aged six and above, where they can embark on imaginative adventures on the high seas.
- Adventure Playground: Children aged four to twelve can enjoy outdoor fun in the adventure playground, complete with slides, swings, sensory trails, and scavenger hunts.
- Toddlers’ Area: Designed for kids above six years, the toddlers’ area features a labyrinth and ball pool where younger guests can indulge their imaginations in a safe environment.
Beyond the Kids’ Hub, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers curated family expeditions, allowing families to bond while exploring the wonders of the Maldivian isles. The Thilamaafushi Marine Master’s programme, spearheaded by the resort’s marine biologist, inspires children, teens, and even adults to connect with and preserve the environment. From coral restoration projects to foraging experiences at The Greenhouse, families can participate in enriching discoveries and ecological explorations that foster a greater understanding of the local terrain and ecosystem.
Medvetska explains the resort’s family programming, saying, “Our aim is to create meaningful experiences for families, where they can connect with nature, learn about sustainability, and create lasting memories together.”
On special calendar dates, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa organises curated experiences and events for the little guests, making occasions like Easter, Halloween, and Christmas even more magical.
For parents seeking some time alone, the resort offers professional babysitting services. Babysitters are available for children aged six months to 11.99 years and can cater to up to two children aged four and above or one babysitter per child for children below four years. With the resort’s well-trained babysitters, parents can enjoy a romantic dinner or relaxing moments knowing their little ones are in safe hands.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa sets itself apart by providing a magical family experience where young explorers can unleash their curiosity and learn about the captivating beauty of the Maldivian atoll. Through the expertly designed Kids’ Hub and an array of family programming, the resort inspires young minds, fosters a love for nature, and ignites a passion for conservation. For families seeking an enchanting escape where exploration and play are celebrated, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a dream come true.
Time for adventures with new programme at Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Bageecha, the ultimate family-friendly paradise in the Maldives, has unveiled its brand-new and exciting kids club programme, promising endless fun and excitement for young adventurers aged 3 to 12 years.
From 08:30 to 18:30hrs daily, kids can now embark on a captivating journey, immersing themselves in a variety of unique events designed to entertain, educate, and create cherished memories.
A different adventure every day. The new programme ensures distinct and thrilling adventures each day, guaranteeing smiles and laughter for all.
Sunday – Maldivian Day: Immerse in the rich culture of the Maldives with Dhivehi Class, learning about the local language and customs. Palm Leave Decoration showcases traditional craftsmanship, and Boduberu Dance & Songs offer a taste of the island’s vibrant cultural heritage.
Monday – Junior Master Chef: Calling all young culinary enthusiasts! At the Foodie Fun Club, children will enjoy a fun and delicious day, cooking and learning new and fabulous recipes, where they will savour their creations, including a tasty barbecue. The day culminates with the Mini Olympic Games, fostering camaraderie and healthy competition.
Tuesday – Sea Creatures & Wonder of the Ocean: Start the day by choosing your favourite coloured beads for your precious jewellery. Theme Craft brings out artistic flair. Dive into the enchanting marine world with our Eco Centre Tour while educating your young mind, and the water Games add a refreshing touch of excitement at the end of the day.
Wednesday – All about Kuramathi Island: Embrace the beauty of Kuramathi through artistic expression with Leaf Painting. Initiation of Yoga helps kids find balance and inner peace. Beach & Pool fun promises endless laughter, and Coconut Decoration adds a touch of tropical creativity. Don’t miss the Hydroponic Garden Tour, discovering sustainable practices in harmony with nature.
Thursday – Beach & Sports Day: Get ready for a day of active play and beachside fun! Beach Volleyball, Football, Swimming & Snorkelling offer the perfect blend of beach excitement and sportsmanship.
Friday – Pirates: Ahoy, little buccaneers! Join the Pirates crew for a swashbuckling adventure with Pirates Tattoos and an exciting Treasure Hunt, where hidden treasures await discovery.
Saturday – Super Fun Day: Let the weekend sparkle with Music fun & Mini Zumba! Dancing and laughter fill the air as kids groove to the beat. The day continues on a high note with Flying Kites on the Sandbank, creating cherished memories against the backdrop of the azure sea.
The team at Kuramathi Bageecha understands the importance of family bonding. For parents with babies and toddlers below 3 years, babysitting services are available at an extra charge, allowing everyone to relax and revel in paradise. The new kids club programme promises your little ones a world of joy and exploration. From fun and games to learning and discovery, every moment is designed to create a magical vacation for the whole family.
