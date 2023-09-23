News
Costa Cruises to restart cruise from India to Maldives
Costa Cruises, the European cruise line, is set to restart its cruise from India to the Maldives on November 18, 2023, with the Costa Serena. The cruise will also look to extend the season until January 10, 2024, with one itinerary to Mumbai-Cochin-Maldives-Mumbai.
The Costa Serena will depart from Mumbai every week and sail to the Maldives, with a stop in Kochi on the return journey. The cruise will offer a seven-night itinerary, with two days in the Maldives and one day in Kochi.
Guests on the cruise will be able to enjoy the beautiful beaches of the Maldives, as well as the many activities on offer, such as snorkeling, diving, and fishing.
The cruise is expected to be popular with Indian travelers, as it offers a convenient and affordable way to visit the Maldives. The cruise is also a good option for families, as it offers a variety of activities for all ages.
Action
Experience tennis excellence amid tropical luxury: Hideaway Beach Resort’s exclusive tennis camp with WTA Coach Carlos Martinez Comet
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, the epitome of luxury in the Maldives, has announced an extraordinary tennis camp experience featuring renowned WTA tennis coach, Carlos Martinez Comet.
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldivian paradise, this exclusive event promises to elevate your tennis skills while indulging in the lap of luxury. The camp is to be held during this October for five days.
Carlos Martinez Comet is the driving force behind acclaimed tennis academy based in Spain – CMC Competition. He is a tennis visionary known for his commitment to shaping the future of women’s tennis. With an unwavering passion for the sport, his coaching philosophy emphasises technique, mental strength, and hard work, fostering a new generation of tennis stars. His students, mentored under his expertise, have risen through the ranks of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and currently is coaching the rising star – Daria Kasatkina – who reached to the top 8 in the World WTA rankings last year.
From October 16th to 20th, 2023, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa will transform into a tennis enthusiast’s haven as it welcomes acclaimed Coach Carlos Martinez Comet. With a track record of coaching some of the world’s greatest players, Coach Comet will lead an immersive tennis camp that promises to refine your game, perfect your strokes, and elevate your serve.
In collaboration with RTC Sport (Royal, Timeless & Challenging), Hideaway’s resident tennis pro and also the resort’s resident Sports Master, Ameen, will guide participants of all experience levels through a series of comprehensive tennis lessons. Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a competitive player, this five-day intensive course will cater to your individual needs.
Entertainment
Aussie music sensation Delta Goodrem confirms 2024 performances at Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced that Delta Goodrem will return in 2024.
Following successful concerts at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives in May earlier this year, organisers Music in Paradise have confirmed that singer songwriters Delta Goodrem and Matt Copley will return to the idyllic private island resort 18 – 25 May 2024 for a series of intimate concerts on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop bar. The Music in Paradise series of events throughout the year make it possible for fans to get up close and personal with music stars at the private island where the party continues long into the night.
An ‘Early Bird’ Gold Experience package has been released for A$3,540 per person, twin share (normally A$4,250) for 7 nights staying in a Beach View Villa and including:
• Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
• 3 Intimate Performances
• Music in Paradise Gift Bag
• Music in Paradise signed Event Poster
• Event commemorative t-shirt
• Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
• Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
• Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
• Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa daily
• Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
• Two group scuba dives a day for licensed divers (Resort T&Cs apply)
• Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional packages are also available at https://www.musicinparadise.com.au/event/delta-goodrem-live-in-the-maldives/
With five #1 albums, nine #1 singles, 17 top-10 hits, 12 Australian ARIA Awards, a Silver Logie TV Award and three World Music Awards, Delta Goodrem is an artist in the truest sense and makes giving back a focus in her life through philanthropy and her Delta Goodrem Foundation.
Her first album, Innocent Eyes, was one of the highest-selling debut albums in Australian history. The album spent a record-breaking 29 weeks at #1 and Delta became the first-ever artist to have five #1 singles on the Australian charts from a debut album and was awarded the Australian ARIA Albums Artist of the Decade in 2010 having sold more albums and singles than any other domestic or international artist over the decade.
Delta’s repertoire includes duets with Tony Bennett, Michael Bolton, Men at Work, LeAnn Rimes and Olivia Newton-John. She has toured with Ricky Martin and Andrea Bocelli. Written songs for a number of superstar artists including Celine Dion and Olivia Newton-John. Delta starred as “Grizabella” in Andrew Lloyd Webber ’s award-winning musical CATS in Australia. She has represented Australia performing at two Commonwealth Games.
With a television resume that started at the age of seven so much of her life has been lived in the public eye. At 16 she joined the cast of prime-time show “Neighbours”. For 9 years she was the longest serving coach on The Voice Australia and a coach on Voice Kids. In 2018, Delta starred in the lead role of her mentor, idol, and good friend, Olivia Newton-John in the superstar’s biopic, Hopelessly Devoted to You.
Delta supports a number of charities and Foundations – serving as Patron of The Kinghorn Cancer Centre and has a long-standing ambassadorial relationship with Starlight Children’s Foundation, Make-A-Wish, Sony Foundation and Global Citizen.
“We are thrilled that Delta Goodrem and Matt Copley are returning to Kandooma Maldives again next year. The performances were out of this world earlier this year. I think these events which are presented by our partners Music in Paradise offer something very magical for guests who truly do get to mingle with the stars,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.
“We’ve got a series of events planned for 2024 but for now we are excited to let fans know that early bird offers are now open and available to book with confirmed dates.” he added.
Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful, natural island paradise. White sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas for their stay. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas as well as the Kandoo Kids’ Club and activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate in tranquility and escape for body and mind. Visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com
For guests keen to know how Delta’s Kandooma Maldives concert was earlier this year, get a taste from the Wrap up Video here:
Business
‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion: Four draws, countless winners, more to go
The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion, which launched with great fanfare on June 23, continues to captivate audiences across the nation with its promise of incredible prizes and adrenaline-pumping excitement. As Coca-Cola moves forward, the company has announced not one, but four draws that have rewarded lucky winners with exciting prizes!
The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion has been a huge success, with dozens of lucky winners taking home amazing prizes, such as Benelli motorbikes, helmets, and Charged drink cases. The promotion, which started on June 23, has been attracting customers from all over the Maldives, who have been enjoying the refreshing taste of Charged caffeinated beverage and the thrill of scratching their cards to reveal their codes.
So far, four draws have taken place, each one broadcasted live on Television Maldives (TVM) at 9:30pm. The winners of the Benelli motorbikes were Mohamed Adam, MD Musharraf, Mohamed Rasel Hossain and Ahmed Zahir who were ecstatic to receive their prizes and thanked Charged for making their dreams come true. The winners of the helmets and drink cases were also delighted with their rewards and encouraged others to join the promotion.
But don’t worry if you haven’t won yet, because there are still more chances to win! The ‘Get Charged and Win’ promotion is not over yet. That means you still have time to grab your favourite Charged drink, scratch your card, and send your code to 2626 via SMS.
As the exciting journey continues, there are two main draws left in this thrilling event, scheduled for September 24 and October 20. You could be the next lucky winner of a Benelli Leoncino 250 motorbike! But the excitement doesn’t stop there; be sure to keep an eye out for the daily draws, with winners announced regularly on the @ChargedMaldives Instagram page. You could stand a chance to win a Charged branded helmet, or a Charged drink case.
Charged, a ground-breaking addition to Coca-Cola Maldives’ beverage portfolio, is available in 250 ml, in 100% recyclable aluminium cans, in line with our packaging strategy to use 100% recyclable packaging material. The caffeinated beverage is now widely available at major retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, and cafes throughout the Maldives.
