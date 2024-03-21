Family
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa to celebrate Egg-Citing Easter this April
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, renowned for its unparalleled luxury and breathtaking natural beauty, invites guests to immerse themselves in an extraordinary Easter experience from March 28th to April 1st this year. Promising an array of activities and events designed to delight guests of all ages, ensuring a memorable holiday escape.
At the heart of this Easter celebration is the renowned French pastry chef, Thomas Alphonsine, who will grace the island with his culinary expertise. Chef Alphonsine will tantalise taste buds with his delectable pastries, offering guests the opportunity to savour the finest in French pastry artistry. Additionally, guests can participate in immersive pastry-making lessons led by Chef Alphonsine himself, providing a unique opportunity to learn from a master of the craft. Chef Alphonsine also serves as a consultant for Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products. Additionally, he is an expert judge for the prestigious international competition, the World Chocolate Masters, which crowns the finest chocolate chef worldwide.
But the festivities don’t end with gourmet delights. Guests can groove to the rhythm of live music performances set against the backdrop of the resort’s pristine beaches, adding a touch of enchantment to every moment. Moreover, families can join in the excitement of Easter Egg hunts and a plethora of activities with the beloved Easter Bunny, promising joy, and laughter for all.
The Easter celebration at Hideaway is a truly inclusive experience, with activities tailored for both children and adults. From March 28th to April 1st, children can revel in specially curated activities designed to spark imagination and create lasting memories. Activities such as Egg Painting, Face Painting, a Chocolate Masterclass with Chef Alphonsine, and a Fun Fair, to name a few. Meanwhile, adults can indulge in their own array of Easter-themed activities from March 29th to April 1st, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Nestled amidst the serene beauty of the island, the Spa offers the perfect setting for a rejuvenating Easter retreat. Whether guests seek relaxation, adventure, or simply a moment of tranquillity, this exquisite large island resort promises an unparalleled escape from the ordinary.
For more information about the programme, please visit here. Contact the resort’s reservations team here.
Reconnect with nature in ‘Greener Easter’ celebrations at Nova Maldives
Nova Maldives is inviting visitors to be a part of a purposeful Easter programme, running from 29th to 31st March 2024. The soulful island resort situated in the South Ari Atoll is offering a weekend filled with activities to remind us of the profound connection between humanity and the Earth and to celebrate our communion with Mother Nature. The laidback, all-natural island offers the opportunity for ultimate rejuvenation, surrounded by nature and marine life in a serene and remote slide of paradise.
In a special chance to immerse themselves in wholesome activities designed to nurture life from the ground up, guests will be invited to participate in the meaningful Coconut Tree Planting Ceremony, reforesting the island’s sandbanks with even greener shores, leaving greenery and memories that will flourish for years to come. Choose between plant-based cooking classes that let you explore the diverse flavours of Maldivian cuisine and a festive chocolate egg crafting workshop with organic and fair trade chocolate, led by the resort’s skilled pastry chef, to indulge in the joy of creating confectionery delights.
On Easter Sunday morning, guests will wake up to an environmentally conscious and vegan Easter Egg Hunt, exploring hidden parts of Nova’s Island. For a serene experience, visitors can try a unique seaweed body wrap treatment at the ocean-side Eskape Spa, allowing the nutrients and essence of the sea to reduce fatigue and replenish energy.
An Oceanic Delights seafood feast with sustainably sourced seafood, served at Wink Beach on Good Friday, will allow guests to explore the freshest grilled dishes under Maldivian starry skies, set against the peaceful lagoon. From delightful brunch spreads and an Earthy Dinner at Soul Kitchen on Easter Sunday, guests are provided with culinary experiences inspired by the Earth, curated with natural ingredients and many vegan options. Nova’s gastronomic offering extends to refined High Tea sessions, featuring dainty coconut-flavoured delicacies and bite-sized chocolate treats.
Ending the weekend on a high note, travellers can raise a toast to the first breeze of Spring during the Green & Glam Cocktail Party at Solis Pool, with the finest spirits, and handcrafted cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails.
Nova is a laidback place with soul that sparks joy and is designed for the real connection – catered to adults and couples with love for wildlife and wellness, promising a haven of absolute serenity, surreal marine life and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Expect nothing short of sheer bliss in this natural island destination where the call of nature beckons and where all the joy and solace so often lost to the hustle of life can be rediscovered.
Easter flash sale with 50% off along with a complimentary 30-minute spa session for two and a sunset cruise for two now available. To book a “Greener Easter” getaway and rekindle your sense of wonder, visit the resort’s website here.
Live for Family Fun in a Tropical Easter Bliss at Angsana Velavaru: A Sun-Kissed Adventure for Families
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort in South Nilandhe Atoll, Maldives welcomes guests, especially families to indulge in the beauty of a tropical Easter celebration. The sun-soaked beaches, azure sea, and delightful surprises create the perfect setting for an unforgettable experience for every member.
On 30 March, the day begins with enchanting Bird Feeding session, Sand Sculpture display and an immersive Marine Talk, allowing guests to connect with the rich marine life surrounding the resort. As the sun sets, guests can enjoy a Sundowner to Remember at Azzurro Restaurant and Bar, Funa Restaurant or Kuredhi Pool Bar, with the mesmerising Soul Serenade from Beatus Band. Guests are invited to indulge in a delectable Mongolian Buffet Dinner at Kaani Restaurant, and cap off the night with the lively White & Green DJ Party at Kuredhi Pool Bar.
Sunday, 31 March promises a day filled with excitement, as Morning Melodies with Beatus Band sets the perfect tone for a day of Easter festivities. Guests can engage in morning Water Aerobics, participate in Palm Leaves Weaving, and contribute to marine conservation with a Coral Planting activity. The culinary delights continue with International and Pasta Buffet Dinners, offering a gastronomic journey of flavours. Cap off the evening with a Sunset Dolphin Cruise, featuring bubbly and canapés against the stunning Maldivian sunset.
Designed exclusively for children, the Ranger’s Club hosts delightful Easter-themed activities. Little ones can unleash their creativity with Easter Card Decoration and Eggs-travaganza Cookie Creativity. The Kids Mixology Session 101 adds a touch of fun. The Easter Bunny arrival on Sunday and the Egg Hunt promise excitement for the youngest members of the family.
Beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea experience, the resort curates a list of “101 Things To Do.”
From water sports to wellness retreats and cultural excursions, guests can immerse themselves in a diverse array of activities, ensuring a holiday filled with excitement and discovery. View the complete Easter Brochure.
Part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, Angsana Velavaru is a vibrant tropical getaway offering 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas.
Escape to Angsana Velavaru this Easter for a tropical paradise celebration, where joy, sun, sea, and surprises converge to create cherished moments and lasting memories.
Visit Maldives Resort Packages & Specials | Angsana Velavaru. For further queries and reservations, contact Reservations-Velavaru@angsana.com or +960 676 8464.
JA Manafaru to host biggest ever Easter extravaganza
In anticipation for this year’s Easter celebrations, JA Manafaru has gone all out to present a festival of fun and endless entertainment for both romantic couples seeking to escape life’s rat-race and for families looking for time to connect.
Launching an unprecedented 14-day extravaganza filled with dining experiences, romantic excursions, and family-orientated activities, this northernmost remote private island is inviting guests to literally castaway to ‘Neverland’ and join in a festival of Easter magic ‘Maldivian style’.
The two-week programme is a combination of traditional Maldivian experiences, a unique culinary journey, and of course, endless engaging activities for young ones themed around the stories of Peter Pan.
With kids activities managed by the highly qualified Kids Club team, who are all accredited by the worlds’ leader in luxury resort childcare services “Worldwide Kids” organisation, parents have peace-of-mind knowing that they too can slip off to their own adult Neverland and reconnect as a couple whilst the children are professionally cared for with endless entertainment.
With over 200 activities and experiences scheduled, every day of the Easter program is broken up into storytelling memorable chapters full of entertaining fun, with full programs for adults and children from 9am until late. The extravaganza builds day-by-day acuminating in an island “Lost Tribe Fashion Show” where the little ones are the stars on Saturday the 30th March. Then for Easter Sunday, a “Golden Easter Egg Hunt with Peter and Wendy” will have one-and-all forging for the hidden treasures of JA Manafaru.
Full easter programme details can be downloaded here.
