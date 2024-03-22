Food
Coco Bodu Hithi welcomes award-winning Sushi Master Chef Pepi Anevski this Easter
This Easter, Coco Bodu Hithi resort is gearing up to host the acclaimed sushi master Chef Pepi Anevski. He will be adding his creative touch to the dining experience at Tsuki, the resort’s Japanese-specialty restaurant, on Easter Sunday, March 31st, and Monday, April 1st.
Originally from Macedonia, Chef Pepi made waves by winning the inaugural World Sushi Cup in Tokyo, Japan, back in 2013. Since then, he has earned a reputation as one of the world’s most innovative sushi masters. With over 20 years of experience, Chef Pepi honed his skills in classic Japanese sushi in Chiba, Japan, under the guidance of Mr. Masayoshi Kazato. He holds certifications from the World Sushi Skill Institute and the All-Japan Sushi Association (AJSA).
In 2019, Chef Pepi opened Sushi Rebellion in Mälmo, Sweden, aiming to deliver high-quality sushi with a rebellious twist in a laid-back urban setting. The restaurant was recently recognized as one of the Top 10 Best Sushi Restaurants in Sweden.
“What I bring to the table is a solid understanding of cultural differences, a strong track record of working cross-functionally, and an understanding of the entire value chain from raw product to the customer’s plate,” says Chef Pepi.
While Chef Pepi’s creativity stems from his curiosity about combining flavors and crafting new recipes, his respectful approach to culture and local ingredients adds a unique and elegant touch to his dishes.
Expressing anticipation for Chef Pepi’s upcoming residency, Coco Bodu Hithi General Manager Alexi Argyris remarked, “I believe to have such a talent amongst us would not only be an inspiration to our team but a totally elevated dining experience for our guests as well. I am excited to welcome such a versatile chef who has exceled in various styles in his cookery to share a taste of his exquisite food.”
Since 2012, Coco Bodu Hithi has hosted guest chefs, but Chef Pepi marks the first sushi maestro to lead the kitchens of Tsuki. Guests can enjoy two exceptional dinners on March 31st and April 1st, along with two exclusive experiences featuring dishes that fuse the vibrant flavors of the Maldives with traditional Japanese and East Asian elements.
Chef Pepi’s visit promises a culinary delight. To reserve your spot and indulge in his culinary creations from March 28th to April 3rd, 2024, contact reservations@cococollection.com.
Escape to culinary paradise: Indulge in exquisite dining experiences at Meeru Maldives Resort Island
Imagine a place where azure waters gently lap against pristine sandy shores, where the sunsets paint the sky with hues of orange and pink, and where every meal is a celebration of flavours and cultures from around the world. Welcome to Meeru Maldives Resort Island, where culinary excellence meets unparalleled natural beauty. With a legacy of over 40 years in hospitality excellence, Meeru offers more than just a getaway; it promises a gastronomic journey like no other.
Savouring Maldivian Delights
As you embark on your gastronomic voyage at Meeru Maldives, the journey begins at ‘Farivalhu’ and ‘Maalan’, the resort’s esteemed buffet restaurants. Here, guests are treated to a lavish spread of international cuisine, curated with particular attention to detail and complemented by themed nights that promise an unparalleled dining adventure. From Arabian Nights to Indian Delights, Mexican Fiesta to Italian celebrations and Maldivian cultural delicacies, each themed night adds a unique flair to the culinary experience. Whether you find yourself drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of Farivalhu or seek solace in the intimate ambiance of Maalan’s adult-only section, each dining experience is a symphony of flavours, a fusion of aromas, and a celebration of culinary artistry. From the moment you take your first bite, prepare to be transported on a sensory odyssey where every dish is an invitation to indulge in the finest flavours the world has to offer. At Meeru Maldives, every meal is not just sustenance; it is an experience to be savoured, cherished, and remembered for years to come.
The Reef: Ocean’s Bounty Unleashed
Step into ‘The Reef’ and prepare to be captivated by a jubilant tribute to the boundless treasures of the sea. Drawing inspiration from coastal kitchens across the globe, the menu is a heartfelt homage to the ocean’s bounty, where each dish reverberates with the essence of freshness and flavour. Indulge in the opulence of the Chilled Seafood Tower, a lavish display of the ocean’s finest offerings precisely arranged to tantalise the senses. Delight in the succulent Moules-frites, where plump mussels harmonise with crisp fries in a dance of savoury delight. Savour the sweetness of the freshly caught Crabs, each shell bursting with succulent meat waiting to be discovered. For those seeking a taste of the extraordinary, Octopus Carpaccio offers a delicate balance of tender textures and vibrant flavours, while locally inspired tuna showcases the Maldives’ rich marine heritage in every exquisite bite. Complementing The Reef’s seafood selections are an array of fresh salads and sumptuously grilled fish, ensuring a symphony of tastes to satisfy both seafood aficionados and discerning palates alike. With every mouthful, allow yourself to be transported to the shores of coastal paradises, where the sea’s bounty is celebrated with reverence and joy. At The Reef, every dining experience is a journey of culinary discovery, a testament to the ocean’s endless generosity and the artistry of the chefs.
Vilu: A Journey Through the Mediterranean
Embark on a captivating culinary journey through the vibrant heart of the Mediterranean as you step into the enchanting world of ‘Vilu’. Inspired by bustling markets and steeped in time-honoured culinary traditions, Vilu’s menu is a veritable tapestry of the region’s diverse flavours, weaving a tale of sun-drenched produce and convivial dining experiences. Immerse yourself in a realm where every meal is a communal celebration, inviting you to partake in the rich combination of flavours from France, Spain, Greece, and Portugal. At Vilu, authenticity reigns supreme as each dish is crafted with thorough attention to detail, reflecting the essence of the Mediterranean’s illustrious gastronomic heritage. Indulge in the hearty warmth of the Duck Confit, a symphony of tender flavours that pays homage to the rustic charm of French cuisine. For dessert, surrender to the decadent allure of Crema Catalana, where luscious custard meets caramelised perfection in a heavenly fusion of flavours. But Vilu is more than just a dining destination; it’s a sanctuary where sophistication meets simplicity, promising an unforgettable culinary affair. Here, amidst the gentle ocean breeze and the rhythmic lull of the waves, every moment becomes an exquisite revelation of taste and pleasure. It is pure bliss to let your senses be serenaded by the symphony of Mediterranean flavours at Vilu, where every bite tells a story of tradition, heritage, and the timeless allure of coastal living.
A-Mare: Italian Elegance Redefined
Transport your taste buds to the shores of Italy at A-Mare, where Italian chef’s love for the homeland shines through in every dish. From antipasti to pizzas and risottos, A-Mare pays homage to Italy’s rich culinary heritage with recipes that honour tradition while embracing innovation.
“This dining spot honours the straightforwardness of Italian fare, prioritising ingredient quality over complexity,” says Cristian Marino, chef, blogger, author and the former Culinary Consultant of Meeru Maldives. Here at A-Mare, guests are invited to savor the warmth and hospitality of Italian dining against the backdrop of the Maldivian sunset by acclaimed Executive Chef of Meeru Maldives, Marco Goldin and his team.
Asian Fusion and Teppanyaki Marvels
Indulge your senses with savoury stir-fries and culturally diverse dishes that burst with the bold flavours of the East, or lose yourself in the intoxicating aroma of fragrant curries that transport you to bustling street markets and kitchens of Asia. But the journey doesn’t end there. For those seeking a truly immersive dining encounter, venture to the Teppanyaki grill at Asian Wok, where skilled chefs transform ordinary ingredients into culinary masterpieces right before your eyes. Be mesmerised as flames dance and ingredients sizzle, culminating in a spectacle of culinary expertise that is as delightful to watch as it is to taste. At Asian Wok, every dish is a work of art, every bite a revelation of flavour. Join us as we celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Asia and embark on a gastronomic adventure that will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving more.
Meeru Maldives is not just about exquisite dining; it’s also about unwinding with a refreshing beverage in hand. From ‘Kakuni Bar’ to ‘Dhoni Bar’, ‘Pavilion Bar’ to ‘Uthuru Bar’, guests can enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, mocktails, spirits and wines all served with a side of stunning island views.
Culinary Artistry Takes Center Stage at Kandolhu Maldives with Renowned Spanish Chef Begoña Rodrigo
Kandolhu Maldives announces an exceptional culinary collaboration with the renowned Spanish chef, Begoña Rodrigo. From April 12th to 16th, 2024, guests at the luxurious resort will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in Chef Rodrigo’s extraordinary creations.
Chef Begoña Rodrigo, a self-taught artist hailing from Valencia, Spain, brings a unique perspective to the culinary world. Her passion for food is evident in her masterful techniques and the artistic flair she brings to each dish. A testament to her dedication, Chef Rodrigo was the winner of the inaugural Top Chef TV show in Spain and has continued to garner acclaim through her work on shows like The Last Supper and El comidista.
This exclusive residency at Olive, Kandolhu’s modern Mediterranean restaurant, promises an unparalleled dining experience. Guests can expect Chef Rodrigo’s signature defined flavors, exquisite presentations, and masterful technique to elevate their culinary journey. This collaboration celebrates the essence of Chef Rodrigo’s exceptional approach to food, a fusion of taste and innovation.
Beyond the culinary delights, Kandolhu Maldives offers guests a haven of raw luxury and intuitive service. Nestled amidst a vibrant house reef teeming with marine life, the resort provides a variety of dining options to complement any vacation style.
For discerning travelers seeking a fusion of culinary artistry, authentic hospitality, and unparalleled luxury, Kandolhu Maldives and Chef Begoña Rodrigo’s collaboration presents an unforgettable experience.
Michelin-Starred Chef Kazuo Harada Brings Culinary Fusion to Patina Maldives
Get ready for a taste sensation! Patina Maldives welcomes Michelin-starred Chef Kazuo Harada for an exclusive residency at KŌEN restaurant from March 12th to 16th, 2024.
Chef Harada is renowned for his innovative fusion cuisine, blending Japanese tradition with his Brazilian heritage. Guests can embark on a unique culinary journey as Chef Harada curates a series of exclusive omakase dinners. Omakase translates to “entrust” in Japanese, and these dinners will showcase the chef’s mastery, with each meticulously prepared dish a harmonious blend of Japanese flavors and Brazilian flair.
Drawing inspiration from his exploration of local Maldivian ingredients, Chef Harada promises a menu unlike any other, offering a truly unique dining experience.
Born to a Japanese father and Brazilian mother, Chef Harada’s passion for food stems from his grandfather, who owned a successful oriental restaurant in São Paulo’s Liberdade district. His culinary journey began at the prestigious Grand Hyatt in São Paulo and continued with enriching experiences in Japan and Dubai. Recently honored as Chef of the Year 2023/2024 by Veja Comer & Beber, Chef Harada is a true culinary luminary.
Chef Harada joins a prestigious group of culinary stars hosted by Patina Maldives, including Michelin-starred Chef Bo Bech. Chef Bech delighted guests in January and will return in September to showcase the Nordic culinary movement at KŌEN. These renowned chefs represent culinary excellence, offering guests an unforgettable dining experience that transcends borders and celebrates the artistry of global cuisine.
