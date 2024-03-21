News
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island welcomes guests to Eid al-Fitr oasis of renewal, Relaxation
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, known for its contemporary all-villa retreat, has unveilled a four-day programme brimming with extraordinary activities and experiences to celebrate the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. From April 9 to 12, guests will embark on an immersive journey curated to enrich the spirit of this joyous festival.
Nestled within the serene embrace of Olhahali Island, the Talise Spa unfolds itself as a sanctuary of rejuvenation, seamlessly blending wellness rituals with the island’s natural splendour. This Eid al-Fitr, seasoned wellness practitioner Yoko Kawaguchi invites guests to discover their innate healing potential through auriculotherapy, traditional Japanese Usui Reiki, and aromatherapy. Leveraging the restorative benefits of 100% pure therapeutic essential oils, Yoko offers transformative one-on-one aroma-auriculotherapy sessions for stress relief and pain management. Guests can also participate in complimentary workshops, including traditional Japanese Usui Reiki and ear stretching yoga, hosted weekly at the resort’s ocean-view Yoga Studio.
Eid al-Fitr at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island celebrates culinary excellence and cultural immersion. Guests can savour the magic of Arabian nights with shisha and mocktails, indulge in mezze delights by the Indian Ocean, or relish the Arabian sips and sweets experience, featuring sweet and savoury treats paired with Arabic coffee and artisanal teas. On Wednesday, April 10, guests are invited to an evening that embodies the essence of Eid al-Fitr with a lively soirée, accompanied by traditional Maldivian music and dance, followed by a festival feast boasting Arabic specialties and culinary delights from around the globe.
Families can forge lasting memories through an array of captivating experiences, from island treasure hunt or thrilling excursions like private nurse shark snorkelling adventures, semi-submarine rides, or jet ski safaris. Meanwhile, younger guests will find a variety of activities awaiting them, including kids’ tennis, Eid greeting card making, moon canvas painting, and henna magic – there is something to spark joy and creativity in every child’s heart.
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s collection of 67 ultra-spacious beach and over-water villas provide travellers the opportunity to experience refined island living. Each villa boasts a private infinity pool, indoor and outdoor showers embracing the tropical lifestyle, and a sprawling rooftop terrace offering panoramic views of the island’s breathtaking beauty.
This exclusive offer includes:
- Up to 30% off private villa of guest’s choice
- Daily breakfast with bubbly
- Complimentary shared round-trip luxury speedboat transfer for stays of 5 nights or more
- USD 100 spa credit per villa, per stay
- Gift of time: Book a 60-minute spa treatment, and receive an additional complimentary 30 minutes
Guests are invited to discover the full Eid al-Fitr celebration programme here and reserve their island retreat with the resort’s Jumeirah Escapes offer.
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa to celebrate Egg-Citing Easter this April
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, renowned for its unparalleled luxury and breathtaking natural beauty, invites guests to immerse themselves in an extraordinary Easter experience from March 28th to April 1st this year. Promising an array of activities and events designed to delight guests of all ages, ensuring a memorable holiday escape.
At the heart of this Easter celebration is the renowned French pastry chef, Thomas Alphonsine, who will grace the island with his culinary expertise. Chef Alphonsine will tantalise taste buds with his delectable pastries, offering guests the opportunity to savour the finest in French pastry artistry. Additionally, guests can participate in immersive pastry-making lessons led by Chef Alphonsine himself, providing a unique opportunity to learn from a master of the craft. Chef Alphonsine also serves as a consultant for Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products. Additionally, he is an expert judge for the prestigious international competition, the World Chocolate Masters, which crowns the finest chocolate chef worldwide.
But the festivities don’t end with gourmet delights. Guests can groove to the rhythm of live music performances set against the backdrop of the resort’s pristine beaches, adding a touch of enchantment to every moment. Moreover, families can join in the excitement of Easter Egg hunts and a plethora of activities with the beloved Easter Bunny, promising joy, and laughter for all.
The Easter celebration at Hideaway is a truly inclusive experience, with activities tailored for both children and adults. From March 28th to April 1st, children can revel in specially curated activities designed to spark imagination and create lasting memories. Activities such as Egg Painting, Face Painting, a Chocolate Masterclass with Chef Alphonsine, and a Fun Fair, to name a few. Meanwhile, adults can indulge in their own array of Easter-themed activities from March 29th to April 1st, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Nestled amidst the serene beauty of the island, the Spa offers the perfect setting for a rejuvenating Easter retreat. Whether guests seek relaxation, adventure, or simply a moment of tranquillity, this exquisite large island resort promises an unparalleled escape from the ordinary.
For more information about the programme, please visit here. Contact the resort’s reservations team here.
Romantic escapes: Exquisite weddings unveiled at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
Instituted in the pristine beauty of the Lhaviyani Atoll, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island beckons couples to embark on a journey of love and enchantment. Renowned for its unparalleled luxury and exquisite attention to detail, Kudadoo presents an extraordinary canvas upon which to paint the perfect wedding celebration.
Imagine exchanging vows amidst the turquoise waters and gentle swaying of palm trees, enveloped by the whispers of the Indian Ocean breeze. Kudadoo embodies romance, providing couples with the chance to forge everlasting memories in a picturesque environment.
The Essence of Anything Anytime Anywhere
At Kudadoo, the concept of “Anything Anytime Anywhere” transcends mere convenience; it becomes the cornerstone of an extraordinary wedding experience. From the moment you step foot on the island, your every desire is catered to with impeccable precision and grace.
Crafting Your Dream Wedding
From intimate ceremonies on the pristine beaches to exclusive celebrations on a private Dream Island, Kudadoo offers a myriad of enchanting venues to say “I do.” Exchange vows barefoot on the sandbank of Dream Island, with the azure waters as your witness, or opt for an underwater ceremony at the iconic 5.8 Undersea Restaurant – the world’s largest all-glass restaurant, situated at the sister property Hurawalhi Island Resort.
Unrivalled Exclusivity and Luxury
Kudadoo’s commitment to unparalleled luxury extends beyond the ceremony itself. With the assistance of dedicated wedding planners and a team of seasoned professionals, couples can curate every aspect of their special day, ensuring that every detail reflects their unique love story.
Indulgence Beyond Imagination
In addition to the stunning ceremony venues, Kudadoo provides an array of indulgent experiences to enhance the wedding celebration to unprecedented levels of luxury. From gourmet dining experiences at the renowned 5.8 Undersea Restaurant to luxurious yacht charters set against the backdrop of a crimson sunset, each moment is significantly crafted to enchant and captivate. Moreover, a romantic beach dinner to commemorate a wedding promises to be a magical and unforgettable experience, adding to the allure of this idyllic setting.
Capturing Memories That Last a Lifetime
To immortalise your special day, Kudadoo offers a range of photography packages, ensuring that every heartfelt moment is captured in stunning detail. From intimate photo sessions on the beach to cinematic videos capturing the essence of your love story, the resort’s team of professional photographers will ensure that your memories last a lifetime.
A Celebration of Love
According to Patrice Aira, General Manager, “Kudadoo and its sustainable heart were thought and created with love, visible from the tiniest design details to the attention in the high-end service offered at every hour of the day. This private island is the perfect place to celebrate love in its every form, creating memories destined to last a lifetime.”
Indulge in the ultimate expression of love and luxury at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island – where dreams become reality and every moment is a celebration of love.
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, designed by Yuji Yamazaki, offers a sanctuary of serenity and luxury. With 15 exclusive Ocean Residences floating above the Indian Ocean, it redefines freedom with personal butlers available 24/7 to curate authentic experiences. From swimming with manta rays to beachside barbecues, Kudadoo blends effortless elegance with intimate luxury. Accessible by seaplane or domestic flight followed by a speedboat transfer, it promises a seamless escape to paradise.
Escape to culinary paradise: Indulge in exquisite dining experiences at Meeru Maldives Resort Island
Imagine a place where azure waters gently lap against pristine sandy shores, where the sunsets paint the sky with hues of orange and pink, and where every meal is a celebration of flavours and cultures from around the world. Welcome to Meeru Maldives Resort Island, where culinary excellence meets unparalleled natural beauty. With a legacy of over 40 years in hospitality excellence, Meeru offers more than just a getaway; it promises a gastronomic journey like no other.
Savouring Maldivian Delights
As you embark on your gastronomic voyage at Meeru Maldives, the journey begins at ‘Farivalhu’ and ‘Maalan’, the resort’s esteemed buffet restaurants. Here, guests are treated to a lavish spread of international cuisine, curated with particular attention to detail and complemented by themed nights that promise an unparalleled dining adventure. From Arabian Nights to Indian Delights, Mexican Fiesta to Italian celebrations and Maldivian cultural delicacies, each themed night adds a unique flair to the culinary experience. Whether you find yourself drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of Farivalhu or seek solace in the intimate ambiance of Maalan’s adult-only section, each dining experience is a symphony of flavours, a fusion of aromas, and a celebration of culinary artistry. From the moment you take your first bite, prepare to be transported on a sensory odyssey where every dish is an invitation to indulge in the finest flavours the world has to offer. At Meeru Maldives, every meal is not just sustenance; it is an experience to be savoured, cherished, and remembered for years to come.
The Reef: Ocean’s Bounty Unleashed
Step into ‘The Reef’ and prepare to be captivated by a jubilant tribute to the boundless treasures of the sea. Drawing inspiration from coastal kitchens across the globe, the menu is a heartfelt homage to the ocean’s bounty, where each dish reverberates with the essence of freshness and flavour. Indulge in the opulence of the Chilled Seafood Tower, a lavish display of the ocean’s finest offerings precisely arranged to tantalise the senses. Delight in the succulent Moules-frites, where plump mussels harmonise with crisp fries in a dance of savoury delight. Savour the sweetness of the freshly caught Crabs, each shell bursting with succulent meat waiting to be discovered. For those seeking a taste of the extraordinary, Octopus Carpaccio offers a delicate balance of tender textures and vibrant flavours, while locally inspired tuna showcases the Maldives’ rich marine heritage in every exquisite bite. Complementing The Reef’s seafood selections are an array of fresh salads and sumptuously grilled fish, ensuring a symphony of tastes to satisfy both seafood aficionados and discerning palates alike. With every mouthful, allow yourself to be transported to the shores of coastal paradises, where the sea’s bounty is celebrated with reverence and joy. At The Reef, every dining experience is a journey of culinary discovery, a testament to the ocean’s endless generosity and the artistry of the chefs.
Vilu: A Journey Through the Mediterranean
Embark on a captivating culinary journey through the vibrant heart of the Mediterranean as you step into the enchanting world of ‘Vilu’. Inspired by bustling markets and steeped in time-honoured culinary traditions, Vilu’s menu is a veritable tapestry of the region’s diverse flavours, weaving a tale of sun-drenched produce and convivial dining experiences. Immerse yourself in a realm where every meal is a communal celebration, inviting you to partake in the rich combination of flavours from France, Spain, Greece, and Portugal. At Vilu, authenticity reigns supreme as each dish is crafted with thorough attention to detail, reflecting the essence of the Mediterranean’s illustrious gastronomic heritage. Indulge in the hearty warmth of the Duck Confit, a symphony of tender flavours that pays homage to the rustic charm of French cuisine. For dessert, surrender to the decadent allure of Crema Catalana, where luscious custard meets caramelised perfection in a heavenly fusion of flavours. But Vilu is more than just a dining destination; it’s a sanctuary where sophistication meets simplicity, promising an unforgettable culinary affair. Here, amidst the gentle ocean breeze and the rhythmic lull of the waves, every moment becomes an exquisite revelation of taste and pleasure. It is pure bliss to let your senses be serenaded by the symphony of Mediterranean flavours at Vilu, where every bite tells a story of tradition, heritage, and the timeless allure of coastal living.
A-Mare: Italian Elegance Redefined
Transport your taste buds to the shores of Italy at A-Mare, where Italian chef’s love for the homeland shines through in every dish. From antipasti to pizzas and risottos, A-Mare pays homage to Italy’s rich culinary heritage with recipes that honour tradition while embracing innovation.
“This dining spot honours the straightforwardness of Italian fare, prioritising ingredient quality over complexity,” says Cristian Marino, chef, blogger, author and the former Culinary Consultant of Meeru Maldives. Here at A-Mare, guests are invited to savor the warmth and hospitality of Italian dining against the backdrop of the Maldivian sunset by acclaimed Executive Chef of Meeru Maldives, Marco Goldin and his team.
Asian Fusion and Teppanyaki Marvels
Indulge your senses with savoury stir-fries and culturally diverse dishes that burst with the bold flavours of the East, or lose yourself in the intoxicating aroma of fragrant curries that transport you to bustling street markets and kitchens of Asia. But the journey doesn’t end there. For those seeking a truly immersive dining encounter, venture to the Teppanyaki grill at Asian Wok, where skilled chefs transform ordinary ingredients into culinary masterpieces right before your eyes. Be mesmerised as flames dance and ingredients sizzle, culminating in a spectacle of culinary expertise that is as delightful to watch as it is to taste. At Asian Wok, every dish is a work of art, every bite a revelation of flavour. Join us as we celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Asia and embark on a gastronomic adventure that will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving more.
Meeru Maldives is not just about exquisite dining; it’s also about unwinding with a refreshing beverage in hand. From ‘Kakuni Bar’ to ‘Dhoni Bar’, ‘Pavilion Bar’ to ‘Uthuru Bar’, guests can enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, mocktails, spirits and wines all served with a side of stunning island views.
