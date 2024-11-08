Action
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces vibrant Water Park and expanded kids club activities
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced that the brand-new Water Park Facilities at the Coconut Kids Club are now officially open for guests. The much-anticipated launch on November 1, 2024, marks a new chapter in family-friendly entertainment at the resort.
Designed for children aged 4 to 12, the Coconut Kids Club now boasts a vibrant water park complete with interactive splash zones and playful water play areas. These exciting additions provide a safe and engaging space where children can enjoy endless aquatic adventures, while parents relax and unwind in the sun.
Alongside the new water park, the Coconut Kids Club continues to offer a daily schedule of fun and educational activities, including arts and crafts, games, and creative projects, offering children enriching experiences throughout their stay.
“We’re delighted with the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our guests,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “It’s wonderful to see families creating joyful memories together, and we’re thrilled to be part of that experience.”
The new water park is now open, inviting young guests to explore and enjoy, as Coconut Kids Club fosters a vibrant, family-oriented atmosphere where quality time and unforgettable moments are central.
Top tennis celebrities set to shine at LUX Tennis Star events in Maldives
LUX Tennis, a leading tennis management company, offers exclusive world-class tennis experiences for luxury hotels and private clients globally. Their signature LUX Tennis Star Events bring renowned tennis, padel, and pickleball celebrities to partner resorts, including 12 prestigious properties in the Maldives.
With over 30 LT Star Events held annually, LUX Tennis delivers an impressive lineup of tennis stars, allowing guests to experience world-class tennis in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations. As a top tennis management company, LUX Tennis brings elite tennis stars to the Maldives, creating unforgettable experiences for guests. The upcoming events feature 12 distinguished tennis celebrities who will attend exclusive LT Star Events over the coming months.
Upcoming LUX tennis star events in the Maldives
- Holger Rune, Former World No. 4, at JOALI Maldives – November 13th – November 15th, 2024: Holger Rune, a 21-year-old tennis prodigy from Denmark, achieved a career-high ATP ranking of No. 4 in 2023. Known for his explosive, all-court game, he has claimed four ATP titles, including the 2022 Paris Masters 1000, and reached the finals of the Rome and Monte Carlo Masters 1000 tournaments, as well as the quarterfinals of Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Rune is one of the most exciting young talents on tour.
- Karolína Plíšková, Former World No. 1, at Sirru Fen Fushi, Maldives – November 10th – November 19th, 2024: Karolína Plíšková, from the Czech Republic, is known for her powerful serve and aggressive style. She reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in July 2017 and has won several WTA titles, including the 2016 WTA Finals. Plíšková also reached the US Open final that same year and boasts a career-high doubles ranking of No. 11.
- Denis Shapovalov, Former World No. 10, at Jumeirah Maldives – November 10th – November 13th, 2024: Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov, who reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 10, is celebrated for his explosive, aggressive style of play. Known for his iconic one-handed backhand, he has represented Canada in major tournaments and captivated fans since his breakthrough in 2017.
- Mirjam Björklund, Former World No. 123, at Jumeirah Maldives – November 10th – November 13th, 2024: Swedish professional Mirjam Björklund, known for her competitive spirit, achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 123 in 2023. She has multiple ITF titles to her name and continues to climb the rankings with her powerful, determined game.
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Former World No. 21, at Patina Maldives – November 11th – November 17th, 2024: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, a Spanish player who achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 21, is known for his tenacity and dynamic game. He has won several ITF and ATP Challenger titles, reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open, and secured his first ATP doubles title at the 2020 Chile Open.
- Jiří Lehečka, Former World No. 23, at Sirru Fen Fushi – November 13th – November 23rd, 2024: Czech player Jiří Lehečka has reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 23. With an ATP title at the 2024 Adelaide International and multiple ATP Masters quarterfinals, he is recognised as one of the rising stars in global tennis.
- Iga Świątek, Current World No. 2, at One&Only Reethi Rah – November 14th – November 23rd, 2024: Polish tennis player Iga Świątek, who won the French Open in 2020 and 2022, became the first Polish player to secure a Grand Slam singles title. She also reached World No. 1 and is currently ranked No. 2. Renowned for her powerful baseline play, she is considered one of the best players of her generation.
- Ugo Humbert, Current World No. 14, at One&Only Reethi Rah – November 21st – November 23rd, 2024: Ugo Humbert, a French professional, is known for his powerful serve and aggressive playing style. He achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 13 in March 2021 and is currently ranked No. 14. Humbert’s impressive run to the finals of the 2024 ATP Masters 1000 in Paris boosted his position on the ATP ladder.
- Angelique Kerber, Former World No. 1, at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas – November 27th – December 8th, 2024: Angelique Kerber, a former World No. 1, has won three Grand Slam titles: the Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon. Known for her powerful game, Kerber is widely regarded as one of the sport’s greats.
- Marion Bartoli, Former World No. 7, at Siyam World, Maldives – December 9th – December 14th, 2024: Marion Bartoli, the 2013 Wimbledon champion, is known for her unique style and competitive prowess. She clinched her Wimbledon title without losing a set, solidifying her place in tennis history.
- Julia Görges, Former World No. 9, at Finolhu, Maldives – January 7th – January 14th, 2024: German tennis player Julia Görges, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 9 and No. 12 in doubles, enjoyed a standout career with seven WTA titles and a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. She also represented Germany in the Fed Cup and the 2012 Olympics before retiring after a successful career.
- Wesley Koolhof, Former World No. 1 in Doubles, at Finolhu, Maldives – January 7th – January 14th, 2024: ATP doubles star Wesley Koolhof, a former World No. 1, has won 19 ATP doubles titles, including a 2023 Wimbledon title. Koolhof, a two-time US Open finalist and Davis Cup competitor, has also represented the Netherlands in two Olympic Games.
Tennis legend Marion Bartoli leads exclusive lessons at Siyam World Maldives
From December 10th to 14th, Siyam World Maldives will host an unforgettable event for tennis enthusiasts and sports lovers. In collaboration with LUX Tennis, the resort welcomes former World No. 7 and Wimbledon Champion Marion Bartoli for an exciting LUX Tennis Star Event, featuring private lessons, group clinics, and a Meet & Greet with the tennis legend.
After establishing itself as a premier destination for football camps and hosting some of the sport’s greatest players, Siyam World is now shifting focus to tennis, with Marion Bartoli as the latest star to join its roster of sports icons. Guests will have the opportunity to step onto the court with Bartoli herself, gaining insights and tips from one of the sport’s best, whether they’re experienced players or beginners looking to improve their skills.
In collaboration with LUX Tennis, the resort offers a diverse range of tennis activities, from private one-on-one lessons to energetic group clinics, catering to all levels of players. Additionally, a Complimentary Meet & Greet session provides fans with the chance to take photos, engage in conversation with Bartoli, and hear about her inspiring journey from professional player to tennis icon.
Marion Bartoli is a celebrated former professional tennis player from France, known for her unique playing style and remarkable career achievements. She captured the prestigious Wimbledon Championships singles title in 2013, becoming the sixth player in the Open Era to win the title without dropping a set. Bartoli was also a Wimbledon finalist in 2007 and reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2011. Throughout her career, she earned seven singles and three doubles titles on the WTA Tour. Recognised for her unconventional approach, she played with both hands on her forehand and backhand, distinguishing her from traditional players. Bartoli reached her career-high ranking of World No. 7 on January 30, 2012, and returned to this ranking on July 8, 2013, following her Wimbledon victory.
Ayada Maldives introduces the sleek Jet Car experience
Ayada Maldives, renowned for its luxury experiences and stunning oceanic paradise, has introduced an exhilarating new way to explore the island’s turquoise waters: the Jet Car. This innovative, sports-car-inspired watercraft offers guests the ultimate blend of luxury and adventure, providing a one-of-a-kind experience in the Maldivian seas.
The Ayada Maldives Jet Car is more than just a ride; it represents an unforgettable thrill. Designed to resemble a sleek sports car, this watercraft glides effortlessly over the lagoon, offering an exhilarating way to explore the island’s pristine waters in style. Perfect for adventure seekers and luxury enthusiasts alike, the Jet Car presents an unmatched opportunity to experience the breathtaking views and vibrant marine life of the Maldives from an entirely new perspective.
Guests embarking on the Jet Car adventure will feel the excitement as they cruise through Ayada’s stunning waters, creating waves and turning heads along the way. This unique watercraft is not only a visual spectacle but also easy to operate, making it accessible for both experienced water sports enthusiasts and those new to water-based adventures.
The Jet Car experience is available for booking at Ayada Maldives’ Watersports Center, with prices starting from $249 per ride. Each ride promises to be a highlight of any guest’s stay, providing an unbeatable blend of adrenaline and beauty that captures the essence of the Maldives.
