Celebration
Hilton Maldives Amingiri welcomes guests to nature-inspired festive celebration
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is inviting guests to celebrate the holiday season with a festive program inspired by the natural beauty of the Maldives. With the theme “Nature’s Mystique,” the festivities will kick off on December 21 with carols, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and a cocktail reception.
On Christmas morning, Santa Claus will arrive on the island, spreading joy and gifts, and on December 31, a grand New Year’s Eve gala dinner will take place under the Maldivian sky. Guests can enjoy a festive buffet, live entertainment, and a stunning fireworks display to welcome the New Year in style.
Young guests aged 4 to 12 years will find endless entertainment at Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives. Activities include pottery workshops, beach art competitions, jewellery making, and pizza-making. Junior chefs can also try decorating gingerbread houses and holiday cupcakes. Cultural experiences, such as learning Dhivehi, Maldivian origami, and T-shirt painting, are also available. Outdoor adventures include pirate-themed cruises and island treasure hunts, with evening pyjama parties and a seaside fashion show providing after-hours fun.
Teens can enjoy a range of activities suited to their interests, from non-alcoholic mixology classes to tubing and kayak competitions. Competitive events include football matches, water polo, Beat the Pro badminton challenges, and fitness sessions like TRX training and teen Tabata workouts.
Families can join in with milkshake workshops, outdoor movie nights, Frisbee matches, beach volleyball, and table tennis tournaments. A multi-purpose court is available for outdoor workouts, tennis, pickleball, and padel tennis on the new padel court. For those looking for adventure, guided “Snorkie Talkie” tours, parasailing, and Jet Ski excursions to nearby sandbanks are also offered. Additional excursions include night fishing, dolphin spotting, and sunset cruises with Santa Claus.
Guests can experience the flavours of the season with a series of festive dining events. The Sip Tea Lounge will host Christmas high teas and Art of Tea workshops. Beach Shack will offer seaside buffets with themes such as Seafood Market and Street Food of the World. Aura Pool Bar will feature pool parties, DJ nights, and a bartender competition, while The Cocktail Lab will host Christmas-themed mixology classes. Culinary enthusiasts can also take part in a kombucha workshop or enjoy a five-course omakase dinner.
Origin, the overwater specialty restaurant, will serve a classic Christmas menu, while Eden Champagne & Gin Bar next door will offer rum and chocolate pairings and Negroni flights. Habitat will host themed buffets featuring a variety of international cuisines, with additional experiences like champagne tastings, curated wine dinners, and the Chef’s Table themed “The Five Elements of Nature,” creating memorable culinary moments.
For spa enthusiasts, Amingiri Spa & Hammam offers nature-inspired treatments designed to renew and revitalize:
- Woodland Wonder: An herbal massage followed by a forest-scented steam bath.
- Ocean’s Embrace: A spirulina body wrap and salt stone therapy that capture the sea’s healing essence.
- Island Bliss: A luxurious hammam bath ritual and foamy massage with eucalyptus-scented steam bathing.
Wellness activities are available to nurture body and soul, including laughter yoga, water yoga, sound healing baths, silent beach walks, and evening tea meditation led by the resort’s yoga practitioner. The spa’s Sleep Wellness menu offers calming options for deep rest, such as a signature massage on the Skye deck, an evening hammam ritual, or an in-villa guided meditation session.
International holistic healer Coco Maruno will return to the spa on December 15, offering energy healing sessions, including Tibetan sound healing therapy, reiki, and kundalini yoga, for transformative wellness experiences.
Celebration
Festive delights await at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
This Christmas, guests are invited to escape to paradise and revel in the enchanting beauty of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. The resort offers a tropical promise of adventure, entertainment, and festive magic, encouraging visitors to create unforgettable memories with their loved ones.
As the holiday season unfolds, the pristine lagoons, charming island, and romantic beaches come alive with festive excitement. The resort’s luxurious villas are designed to immerse guests in the warmth and joy of Kodhipparu’s holiday spirit.
Each day brings a unique program of experiences tailored to ignite the holiday mood. From enchanting adventures in crystal-clear waters to festive gatherings by the beach, there’s something for everyone to enjoy:
December 8-30: Guests can explore the wonders of the house reef, engage in festive crafts at the kids’ club, and unwind with expert spa therapies. Christmas Eve highlights include a spectacular tree-lighting ceremony with live entertainment and a refined 5-course Christmas Eve dinner at Firedoor.
On Christmas Day, a lavish brunch awaits, followed by a surprise visit from the North Pole, and a delightful Christmas dinner accompanied by live carols.
To ring in the New Year, the resort hosts a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, complete with a grand countdown pool party, fireworks, live music, and an exquisite dining experience.
Celebration
Cosmic magic and island serenity: experience festive wonderland at Nova Maldives
This festive season, Nova Maldives invites travellers to embark on a celestial journey that celebrates cosmic magic and the spirit of togetherness on its serene, natural island. Running from December 21st to January 7th, this festive period promises an array of soul-soothing experiences inspired by the wonders of the universe. Visitors are welcomed to immerse themselves in a tranquil yet vibrant atmosphere, where the beauty of the cosmos is reflected in Nova’s pristine surroundings and warm hospitality.
Nova’s ethos embraces the simplicity of island living, infusing each moment with meaningful connections. This season, the island paradise invites guests to experience the awe of the cosmos through a series of enchanting activities and luxurious indulgences, designed to spark joy and inspiration. Whether stargazing on the sandy shores, diving into the galactic mysteries of the underwater world, or indulging in rejuvenating spa treatments, each experience is crafted to create lasting memories and a profound sense of wonder. Guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of community, celebrating the festive season in a setting that feels both boundless and intimate, with every magical detail thoughtfully curated to enhance their experience.
- Celestial Seas: Guests can dive into the ethereal underwater world of the South Ari Atoll, where oceanic enchantment meets the mysteries of the galaxy. Nova’s cosmic nighttime snorkeling and dive adventures offer a magical glimpse into the underwater realm, with each surreal moment reflecting the season’s wonder.
- Cosmic Tranquillity: Nova’s overwater EsKape Spa serves as a sanctuary for the soul amidst gentle waves and whispering palms. This spa offers rejuvenating experiences blending modern techniques and ancient wisdom, with glass-bottomed treatment rooms showcasing marine life in crystal-clear waters. Throughout the festive period, guests can enjoy the Festive Special – Stellar Spa Rejuvenation, available from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, offering treatments that promise interstellar bliss.
- Heavenly Culinary Delights: Guests can enjoy exquisite culinary experiences at Nova’s à la carte venues, Mizu and Flames, with special menus that elevate the festive season to celestial heights. Mizu, the breathtaking overwater teppanyaki restaurant, will offer an Everyday Sake Pairing Set Menu with two seatings (6:30 pm to 8:00 pm and 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm) along with a special Japanese Gastronomy Set Menu on December 31st. Additionally, a once-in-a-lifetime Sandbank Getaway private dining experience will be available daily, where guests can dine on a secluded sandbank surrounded by the Indian Ocean, savoring gourmet dishes while taking in the surreal views of the cosmos.
- Magical Festive Experiences: Nova’s festive offerings are crafted to provide a magical and bespoke holiday experience. Highlights include private stargazing sandbank trips, cruises, astro experiences, night-time fluro snorkeling, stargazing from Wink beach, tea ceremonies, live music performances, and outdoor movie nights under the stars.
Situated in the heart of the South Ari Atoll, Nova’s remote island is deeply connected to nature and rooted in soulful connections. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and lush greenery, the island offers a sanctuary where guests can reconnect with nature, their inner selves, and others. The pristine environment, free from the distractions of modern life, provides an ideal backdrop for a profound connection with the cosmos. Here, starlit skies, rhythmic waves, and the gentle whisper of palms create a symphony that resonates with the soul. This harmonious blend of natural beauty and cosmic wonder makes Nova the perfect destination for a festive celebration that is both enriching and enchanting.
Whether exploring ocean depths, savoring gourmet delights, or embracing the warmth of community spirit, this festive season at Nova promises an unforgettable celebration of cosmic wonder and soulful connection.
Celebration
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi unveils Sixties Glamour holiday celebration
The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi invites guests to step back in time with its “Sixties Glamour” festive theme, capturing the elegance and charm of a bygone era. From December 15 to January 7, the resort transforms into a sixties-inspired setting with a chic colour palette of blue, white, silver, and black, adorned with pearls, bold accents, and iconic decorations. Guests will experience a world of vintage style, complete with family-friendly activities, unforgettable events, culinary delights, and festive experiences.
“We’re delighted to once again invite our guests to enjoy the magic of the holidays with us,” said General Manager TJ Joulak. “Our ‘Sixties Glamour’ program invites guests to embrace the spirit of the season in an atmosphere of timeless elegance and create unforgettable memories with loved ones.”
The resort offers a variety of spacious accommodations suitable for couples and families, from overwater villas to Ithaafushi – The Private Island, providing the ultimate island escape. A full calendar of events and sixties-inspired holiday decor ensures that guests are surrounded by festive cheer and celebrations, including the following highlights:
Guests can embrace the season’s magic with events for all ages. Highlights include a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Peacock Alley on December 17, featuring festive music and seasonal treats. On December 25, Santa Claus and his team will bring joy to NAVA Beach with gift-giving and a chance to meet Santarina and the elves. A sixties-themed fashion show for kids and teens will also offer young guests an opportunity to showcase their style on the runway.
For the season’s major celebrations, a grand tent will host Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve festivities, complete with world-class cuisine and captivating entertainment. Additionally, “Cinema Under the Stars” at the Lagoon Pool provides a unique experience with a movie night under the Maldivian sky.
The resort’s 11 distinctive dining venues will elevate the holiday dining experience with exclusive, specially crafted menus. Signature options include “Timeless Pairing” at Amber, featuring oysters and champagne, and the “Festive Flavours of Japan” at ZUMA, offering an elegant tasting menu. At Terra, “Dom Perignon Prestige” pairs gourmet dishes with Dom Perignon Champagne, while Yasmeen presents a festive buffet inspired by Lebanese street food. Guests can also enjoy a curated wine experience at Rock, savour fresh lobster and champagne by the ocean at Mirror Pool, and partake in festive brunches at ZUMA and Tasting Table. The “Maldivian Charm” dinner highlights local flavours, while “A Tale of Two Wines” at Glow features Bordeaux and Burgundy wines paired with gourmet cuisine. Another unique experience awaits at Li Long’s Laba Festival feast.
Guests seeking relaxation can enjoy holistic wellness practices led by visiting experts, Shree and Dr. Syed, including Himalayan Sound Bath Meditation, Acupuncture, and Pranic Healing. For younger guests, special wellness activities include “Splash and Fun” at the Aqua Wellness Pool, a “Beauty Camp” for girls, and a “Fitness Boot Camp” for children.
This holiday season, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi invites guests to create unforgettable memories surrounded by the glamour and warmth of the sixties.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
MIC appoints Ali Shakir as Group General Manager
-
Featured1 week ago
‘Beyond the Equator’: Addu City’s new brand identity to elevate its tourism appeal
-
Cooking1 week ago
Michelin Chef Nino Di Costanzo’s exclusive residency at Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru
-
Featured1 week ago
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa plants 100 coconut trees
-
Drink1 week ago
Marriott Bonvoy Maldives Resorts offer guests unique taste of mixology with Aidy Smith
-
Featured1 week ago
AyurMa at Four Seasons Maldives wins SpaChina’s Top Wellness Resort Award
-
Celebration1 week ago
Enchanting festivities await at Ayada Maldives: spectacular Christmas and New Year celebration
-
Cooking1 week ago
Exclusive culinary journey with Chef Jereme Leung at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island