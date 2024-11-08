Hilton Maldives Amingiri welcomes guests to nature-inspired festive celebration

The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi invites guests to step back in time with its “Sixties Glamour” festive theme, capturing the elegance and charm of a bygone era. From December 15 to January 7, the resort transforms into a sixties-inspired setting with a chic colour palette of blue, white, silver, and black, adorned with pearls, bold accents, and iconic decorations. Guests will experience a world of vintage style, complete with family-friendly activities, unforgettable events, culinary delights, and festive experiences.

“We’re delighted to once again invite our guests to enjoy the magic of the holidays with us,” said General Manager TJ Joulak. “Our ‘Sixties Glamour’ program invites guests to embrace the spirit of the season in an atmosphere of timeless elegance and create unforgettable memories with loved ones.”

The resort offers a variety of spacious accommodations suitable for couples and families, from overwater villas to Ithaafushi – The Private Island, providing the ultimate island escape. A full calendar of events and sixties-inspired holiday decor ensures that guests are surrounded by festive cheer and celebrations, including the following highlights:

Guests can embrace the season’s magic with events for all ages. Highlights include a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Peacock Alley on December 17, featuring festive music and seasonal treats. On December 25, Santa Claus and his team will bring joy to NAVA Beach with gift-giving and a chance to meet Santarina and the elves. A sixties-themed fashion show for kids and teens will also offer young guests an opportunity to showcase their style on the runway.

For the season’s major celebrations, a grand tent will host Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve festivities, complete with world-class cuisine and captivating entertainment. Additionally, “Cinema Under the Stars” at the Lagoon Pool provides a unique experience with a movie night under the Maldivian sky.

The resort’s 11 distinctive dining venues will elevate the holiday dining experience with exclusive, specially crafted menus. Signature options include “Timeless Pairing” at Amber, featuring oysters and champagne, and the “Festive Flavours of Japan” at ZUMA, offering an elegant tasting menu. At Terra, “Dom Perignon Prestige” pairs gourmet dishes with Dom Perignon Champagne, while Yasmeen presents a festive buffet inspired by Lebanese street food. Guests can also enjoy a curated wine experience at Rock, savour fresh lobster and champagne by the ocean at Mirror Pool, and partake in festive brunches at ZUMA and Tasting Table. The “Maldivian Charm” dinner highlights local flavours, while “A Tale of Two Wines” at Glow features Bordeaux and Burgundy wines paired with gourmet cuisine. Another unique experience awaits at Li Long’s Laba Festival feast.

Guests seeking relaxation can enjoy holistic wellness practices led by visiting experts, Shree and Dr. Syed, including Himalayan Sound Bath Meditation, Acupuncture, and Pranic Healing. For younger guests, special wellness activities include “Splash and Fun” at the Aqua Wellness Pool, a “Beauty Camp” for girls, and a “Fitness Boot Camp” for children.

This holiday season, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi invites guests to create unforgettable memories surrounded by the glamour and warmth of the sixties.