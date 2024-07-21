Drink
Muraka Restaurant at Mirihi Island Resort receives 2024 Wine Spectator Award
Muraka Restaurant at Mirihi Island Resort in Maldives has received the Wine Spectator award for 2024. This recognition is part of the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards, which highlight restaurants with notable wine lists that align well with their cuisine and attract a diverse range of wine enthusiasts.
Muraka Restaurant has consistently met these standards, earning the award each year since 2013. This continuous recognition underscores the restaurant’s commitment to offering a wine selection that complements its culinary offerings and appeals to a broad audience of wine lovers.
The Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards programme is designed to celebrate establishments that excel in the realm of wine service, providing patrons with a thoughtfully curated wine experience. Muraka’s achievement reflects its dedication to maintaining high standards in this aspect of dining.
Muraka Restaurant’s ongoing success in securing this award showcases its role as a significant player in the Maldives’ dining scene, particularly in the niche of wine-centric cuisine. The restaurant’s wine list is recognised for its variety and relevance, making it a notable destination for guests seeking an exceptional wine and dining experience at Mirihi Island Resort.
Dive into fun with popsicles at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort’s pool bar
Get ready to chill out and dive into a burst of flavour with the exciting new popsicle experience at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort! The Pool Bar will transform into the ultimate spot for fun, flavor, and unforgettable memories.
Picture this: the sun is shining, the pool is glistening, and suddenly, the delightful sound of a bell rings out. Bartenders will be roaming the pool bar area, offering a tantalising selection of popsicles in three mouth-watering flavours: Lemon Margarita, Passion Fruit Margarita, and a refreshing Strawberry Non-Alcoholic Margarita. Each popsicle is crafted to perfection, providing the perfect blend of cool refreshment and delicious taste.
When guests hear the bell, it’s time to get excited! One of the friendly bartenders will be on the move, bringing popsicles directly to guests around and in the pool. It’s a spontaneous and delightful way to cool down while soaking up the sun. The visually stunning presentation and the refreshing flavours are sure to catch attention and add a splash of fun to the day.
The popsicle experience is all about creating joy and sparking connections. The bartenders are trained to engage with guests, ensuring everyone feels part of the fun. The resort encourages guests to capture and share our popsicle moments on social media, spreading the joy with friends and fellow travellers.
The resort believes that every moment at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort should be memorable. The daily popsicle event is designed to add a unique and playful touch to the stay of guests.
Mercure Kooddoo Resort offers a unique Maldivian holiday for discerning guests. Combining style and substance with beautiful beachfront views and lush accommodations, the resort provides everything needed for the perfect getaway.
Gourmet bliss: Escapade gourmande by Constance Hotels in Maldives
Luxury, enjoyment and culinary delights: from August 11 to 18 2024, the Escapade Gourmande – translated as “Gourmet Getaway” – will take place at Constance Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives. During this exclusive gastronomic experience, the two Constance hotels on the islands of Halaveli and Moofushi in the Ari Atoll will present exquisite, multi-course dinners.
The event will be hosted by the partner winemaker, Domaine Albert Mann from Alsace, ensuring a rich selection of fine wines throughout the event. Renowned for their commitment to biodynamic farming and excellent wine quality, Domaine Albert Mann produces wines that beautifully express the terroir of their vineyards. Their involvement ensures guests will enjoy a curated selection of fine wines, perfectly paired with each dish to enhance the overall culinary experience.
Joining them are renowned Bocuse d’Argent 2019 winner, Swedish Chef Sebastian Gibrand; 2019 Asia’s Best Pastry Chef, Fabrizio Fiorani from Italy; and French Pastry Chef and influencer, Thomas Alphonsine. All three played significant roles at the annual Constance Festival Culinaire in March 2024 at Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius: Chef Gibrand served as a jury member, Chef Fiorani participated as a contestant, and Thomas Alphonsine attended as an influencer to cover the event.
Constance Moofushi Maldives:
- Monday 12th August: Sandbank Wine Evening orchestrated by Chef Sebastian Gibrand, paired with Albert Mann wines
- Tuesday 13th August: Breakfast Pastry corner by Thomas Alphonsine and Wine Tasting in the lagoon with Chef Sebastian Gibrand & Chef Fabrizio Fiorani, paired with Albert Mann wines
Constance Halaveli Maldives:
- Wednesday 14th August: Wine Dinner with Chef Sebastian Gibrand & Chef Fabrizio Fiorani paired with Albert Mann wines
- Friday 16th August: Breakfast Pastry corner by Thomas Alphonsine
Jerome Faure, Corporate Sommelier at Constance Hotels & Resorts, expresses the importance of pairing that elevates each meal during the event: “The concept is to put the main characters, the winemaker & chefs, together for them to create the perfect harmony.”
A highlight of the event also includes a masterclass by Domaine Albert Mann, which provides a unique opportunity for Constance’s sommeliers to participate in valuable, educational training sessions. Guests and participants look forward to an unforgettable week.
‘Chef Pam’ of Potong at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives in August
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents an epicures’ delight, welcoming two culinary friends to its table this Summer. These exclusive residencies, are announced as part of the resort’s established Masters of Crafts series working with the world’s most talented masters of food and drink, wellness, adventure and environmental innovation – a curation of considered guest experiences rooted in transformative travel.
Chef Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij, crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, will be the first chef to take over The Ritz-Carlton Maldives’, Fari Islands’ Summer Pavilion, the coveted Indian Ocean outpost of Singapore’s highly acclaimed Michelin-starred venue at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. For two nights from the 10th-11th August, Chef Pam will bring her innovative mastery from Bangkok’s POTONG, ranked #17 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, to a venue steeped in design and culinary legacy, while Matteo Cadeddu of Opium, ranked #59 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars, serves sweet libations from the resort’s iconic EAU Bar on the 9th and 10th August.
The first, and youngest, female chef to receive both a Michelin Star and ‘Opening of the Year’ award from the Michelin guide in the same year, Chef Pam, will present an eight-course tasting menu showcasing her progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine. Guests will enjoy an edit of POTONG’s avant-garde dishes with a menu enforced by the decorated chef’s signature 5-Element philosophy and a unique melding of Thai culinary traditions with innovative flavours.
Chef Pam’s delectable edit infused with her signature storytelling will celebrate; ‘Parts of Banana’ – three bites highlighting the meat, peel, flower, and stalk of the versatile fruit in a creative and flavourful tribute, ‘POTONG’s Pad Thai’ where tradition and culinary innovation converge in Thailand’s national dish with a difference, and ‘Yin Yang Noodle’ an elevation of Chef Pam’s childhood memories, where morels and a creamy chicken broth add a touch of nostalgia to every spoonful. Courses will include POTONG’s Evolution of Crab and Five-Spices Squab, with intricate sweet feasting of Salak, Pam’s signature Chocolate Sphere, and Tangerine and Chocolate Bon Bon with cantaloupe pâte de fruits and white chocolate. The culinary journey closes with a curated selection of mignardises from both Summer Pavilion and POTONG.
The luxurious surrounds of the design-masterpiece resort sets the stage for a unique sensory experience from start to finish. Guests will arrive through Summer Pavilion’s circular ‘moon-gate’ entrance, meandering the water court and garden before stepping in to a glowing lantern-lit dining room hovering serenely above the crystal waters of the Indian Ocean.
Commenting on the collaboration Chef Pam says, “I’m so thrilled to bring POTONG’s flavours to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and to its incredible culinary scene. To be part of the resort’s dedication to culinary excellence and exploration is a real privilege, and to offer this from Summer Pavilion, a restaurant rich in Cantonese culinary heritage, feels a very organic meeting of sensibilities.”
Chef Pam continues, “I hope to bring an element of surprise to guests through my menu. When people think of Thai food, they think of northern, southern, central or north-eastern, but Thai-Chinese is a sub-cuisine. Chinese people have been migrating to Thailand for over 800 years and they’ve brought a lot of food culture with them. I’m excited to showcase my menu – 5 Senses, 5 Elements, A Journey Through Time – in this unique setting, for a truly unparalleled and thought-provoking dining experience.”
In a mouth-watering pairing for the palate, Matteo Cadeddu of Opium is set to take over The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ EAU Bar on the 9th and 10th August. The Bangkok jewel, frequently named on the extended list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, brings its flawlessly executed mixed drinks inspired by “liquid surrealism” to the resort’s Behind the Bar series. As the sun sets on the paradise isle, Cadeddu presents an exquisite menu of libations poolside.
For the bold and adventurous, ‘Han Solo’ will deliver Mezcal, Pineapple Tepache, lime, honey, soda, and a dash of orange bitters. In a botanic hit for the enigmatic, ‘Incognito’ sees a mysterious blend of gin and bergamot liqueur. A tale of the unexpected – ‘Granadaladahaha’ brings an intriguing serve with whiskey pomegranate coconut yogurt washed in homemade coffee coconut vermouth, and ‘Sun Tan’ basks in the warmth of Hojicha whisky, Cognac VSOP, Cocchi Torino, and homemade chocolate-hojicha liqueur, reminiscent of sun-kissed afternoons.
Shaped by the ocean forces, wind and waves, in an elegant setting of outstanding architectural merit, EAU Bar marks the most memorable location to enjoy a celebration of the world’s finest sips. With no better backdrop than the resort’s Defining Moment, a daily sunset ritual with a Bodu Beru performance of Maldivian drums and insta-worthy flaming ceremony.
POTONG x The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from $250 per person, including eight-course tasting menu. Opium x The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands signature cocktails from $25. For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservation enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
