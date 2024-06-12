Kuramathi Maldives hosts journey into holistic well-being

Commemorating World Environment Day, Global Wellness Day, and World Ocean Day, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi & Siyam World Maldives joined forces in organising a whole week of environmental, sustainable, and educational activities from June 1st to June 8th, 2024. This week-long event, marking the inaugural Environment and Green Weeks for both resorts, showcased the dedication to sustainable practices and ocean conservation. The island resorts engaged guests and staff in a series of meaningful activities aimed at preserving the pristine environment of the Maldives which will be an annual tradition to symbolize the ongoing dedication to environmental sustainability.

Highlights of the Week Included:

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: Environment & Ocean Week began on June 6th, children at the Koamaz Kids Club participated in educational activities and presentations focused on nature, climate change, and current global challenges. These sessions also aimed to spark their curiosity about marine life. The day concluded with an evening nature walk and an educational presentation on ocean conservation. June 7th saw a large-scale clean-up operation of the beach, lagoon, and house reef, enhancing the resort’s natural beauty and reducing marine debris with the help of both guests and staff. The week concluded on June 8th, Global Wellness Day & World Ocean Day with a Sunrise Yoga Session and Aqua aerobics, followed by an Ocean Day-themed Management Cocktail and a ceremonial “Pledge to the Planet” tree planting activity.

Siyam World: Green Week commenced on June 1st with a children’s day celebration in collaboration with Noonu Kudafari council and school. June 3rd featured an educational dive with Marine Biologists at the Dive Temple, where guests learned about reef health and survey methods. On June 4th, an informative session on house reef conservation efforts was held at KulhiVaru. Activities on June 5th included a harbor cleanup and tree planting at the Dive Temple in celebration of World Environment Day. On June 6th, guests enjoyed an engaging house reef snorkeling session to learn about different fish and creatures in the reef led by the Marine Biologist. The week wrapped up on June 8th with an enlightening snorkeling session at the Island Pier to learn about the local marine ecosystem and an Ocean Day celebration at Manadhoo. The day concluded with the Junior Marine Biologist Programme (Kuda Muraka) where children learned about sea animals and the importance of environmental stewardship.

In addition, on June 8th, World Oceans Day, a collaborative visit to the local island of N. Manadhoo was organized for the ‘Emmen ekee Moodhah’ initiative. This event, held in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries of the Maldives, included participation from islanders of both resorts. The activities featured motivational speaking, information sharing, and various watersports, scuba diving, and snorkelling experiences for the local community, fostering environmental awareness and engagement.

Chaminda Upul, Sustainability Project Manager at Sun Siyam Resorts said: Green Week reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting the unique environment of the Maldives. By involving our guests and local communities in these activities, we aim to foster a deeper understanding and respect for our natural surroundings. Together, we can ensure that the beauty and biodiversity of our oceans and islands are preserved for future generations.

Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The group-wide Sun Siyam Cares program prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimize the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.