News
Kuramathi Maldives hosts journey into holistic well-being
Amidst the tranquil beauty of Kuramathi Maldives, a celebration of holistic well-being was celebrated on June 8th, 2024. Embracing the theme “#MagentaNature,” Global Wellness Day resonated deeply with our participants with the profound message of living well in body, mind, and spirit.
At Kuramathi, wellness is not merely a concept but a way of life. The day commenced with a diverse array of activities meticulously tailored to cater to individual needs, emphasising personalised training plans crafted to elevate physical performance and safeguard against illness and injury. With an unwavering focus on holistic wellness, guests were invited to immerse themselves in various sessions aimed at nurturing both their physical and mental health.
Chakra Meditation, guided by experienced practitioners, offered guests a transformative journey into the ancient practice of chakra meditation from 7 am to 8 am. Participants delved deep into the inner energy centres, unlocking their power to promote healing and growth, fostering a profound sense of inner balance and tranquillity.
The invigorating Aqua Gym sessions at the Pool, held from 4 pm to 4.30 pm, provided participants with an opportunity to harness the revitalising power of water, enhancing their physical fitness and overall well-being in a serene aquatic environment.
The day concluded in a mesmerising “Run into the Sunset” event, where participants embarked on a scenic journey from the Pool Bar to the tranquil shores of the Sand Bank. Prizes awaited the champions, rewarding their commitment to wellness with indulgent spa experiences designed to rejuvenate both body and soul.
As the sun set on this extraordinary day, guests were left with a profound sense of rejuvenation and inspiration, carrying with them the timeless wisdom that a single day devoted to wellness has the power to transform lives.
News
JEN Maldives holds special wellness session, exclusive offers on Global Wellness Day
JEN Maldives Male by Shangri-La, located in the heart of the bustling capital city of Male, celebrated Global Wellness Day with a series of special initiatives aimed at promoting health and well-being. The wellness day event featured a collaborative wellness session with The Wellness Club by Heat, alongside exclusive wellness-focused food and beverage offerings.
The highlight of the celebration was a wellness flow session designed specifically for the hotel’s colleagues by the Wellness Club by heat team. This session emphasised the importance of taking time to focus on personal well-being through simple stretches and exercises that help alleviate the daily stress of work life. Participants were guided through a series of movements aimed at promoting relaxation, flexibility, and mental clarity.
“We believe that taking a moment to focus on our well-being is crucial for maintaining a healthy and balanced life, especially in a fast-paced environment like the hotel industry,” said Zeen Mohamed, Assistant Marketing and Communications Manager of JEN Maldives Male by Shangri-La. “Our collaboration with The Wellness Club by Heat provided our team with valuable tools to manage stress and enhance their overall wellness.”
In addition to the wellness session for colleagues, JEN Maldives Male by Shangri-La introduced a special wellness blend menu available for a limited time from 8th June to 30th June 2024 at Jen’s Kitchen On-the-Go and Azur Restaurant. This menu features a selection of healthy juices, meticulously crafted to offer both health benefits and refreshing taste. Each juice is designed to provide essential nutrients and a revitalising experience for guests.
JEN Maldives Male by Shangri-La remains committed to promoting wellness and providing exceptional experiences for both guests and colleagues. The Global Wellness Day celebration is just one of the many initiatives the hotel undertakes to support a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Siyam World unveils Green Week with environmental conservation efforts
Commemorating World Environment Day, Global Wellness Day, and World Ocean Day, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi & Siyam World Maldives joined forces in organising a whole week of environmental, sustainable, and educational activities from June 1st to June 8th, 2024. This week-long event, marking the inaugural Environment and Green Weeks for both resorts, showcased the dedication to sustainable practices and ocean conservation. The island resorts engaged guests and staff in a series of meaningful activities aimed at preserving the pristine environment of the Maldives which will be an annual tradition to symbolize the ongoing dedication to environmental sustainability.
Highlights of the Week Included:
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: Environment & Ocean Week began on June 6th, children at the Koamaz Kids Club participated in educational activities and presentations focused on nature, climate change, and current global challenges. These sessions also aimed to spark their curiosity about marine life. The day concluded with an evening nature walk and an educational presentation on ocean conservation. June 7th saw a large-scale clean-up operation of the beach, lagoon, and house reef, enhancing the resort’s natural beauty and reducing marine debris with the help of both guests and staff. The week concluded on June 8th, Global Wellness Day & World Ocean Day with a Sunrise Yoga Session and Aqua aerobics, followed by an Ocean Day-themed Management Cocktail and a ceremonial “Pledge to the Planet” tree planting activity.
Siyam World: Green Week commenced on June 1st with a children’s day celebration in collaboration with Noonu Kudafari council and school. June 3rd featured an educational dive with Marine Biologists at the Dive Temple, where guests learned about reef health and survey methods. On June 4th, an informative session on house reef conservation efforts was held at KulhiVaru. Activities on June 5th included a harbor cleanup and tree planting at the Dive Temple in celebration of World Environment Day. On June 6th, guests enjoyed an engaging house reef snorkeling session to learn about different fish and creatures in the reef led by the Marine Biologist. The week wrapped up on June 8th with an enlightening snorkeling session at the Island Pier to learn about the local marine ecosystem and an Ocean Day celebration at Manadhoo. The day concluded with the Junior Marine Biologist Programme (Kuda Muraka) where children learned about sea animals and the importance of environmental stewardship.
In addition, on June 8th, World Oceans Day, a collaborative visit to the local island of N. Manadhoo was organized for the ‘Emmen ekee Moodhah’ initiative. This event, held in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries of the Maldives, included participation from islanders of both resorts. The activities featured motivational speaking, information sharing, and various watersports, scuba diving, and snorkelling experiences for the local community, fostering environmental awareness and engagement.
Chaminda Upul, Sustainability Project Manager at Sun Siyam Resorts said: Green Week reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting the unique environment of the Maldives. By involving our guests and local communities in these activities, we aim to foster a deeper understanding and respect for our natural surroundings. Together, we can ensure that the beauty and biodiversity of our oceans and islands are preserved for future generations.
Sun Siyam Resorts is dedicated to operating sustainably and responsibly in the Maldives and Sri Lanka while offering authentic guest experiences. The group-wide Sun Siyam Cares program prioritises sustainability through initiatives such as reducing energy and water use, managing waste to reduce plastic use, supporting community development, and investing in renewable energy. It also focuses on conservation efforts and work to preserve local heritage and cultural practices. By following these sustainability practices, the resorts aim to minimize the environmental impact, carbon footprint and contribute to the socio-economic well-being of the communities in which they operate.
Awards
Heritance Aarah named best beachfront all-inclusive resort for families by Forbes
Heritance Aarah has been recognized as the top beachfront all-inclusive resort for families by Forbes Travel Guide in its 2024 list of The 20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts For Families.
According to Forbes, the best all-inclusive resorts for families cater to both relaxation and adventure, offering immersive experiences and activities that entertain all ages. These resorts go beyond just food and drinks, ensuring a stress-free getaway filled with cultural exploration, outdoor adventures, and engaging classes that create lasting memories for the whole family.
The resorts were selected based on extensive travel and on-site evaluations conducted by Forbes in 2024.
Why Heritance Aarah Stands Out:
- Perfect for families: Ideal for families seeking the ultimate all-inclusive overwater bungalow experience in the Maldives.
- Unique amenity: Guests can enjoy a complimentary face scan service at the resort’s luxurious IASO medi-spa.
- Unforgettable activities: Learn to flyboard in the stunning lagoon for an exhilarating adventure.
Located in paradise: Nestled amidst the Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah offers stunning views and easy access to the wonders of the Indian Ocean.
Beyond All-Inclusive: The resort’s premium all-inclusive package extends far beyond just meals and drinks. Guests can enjoy snorkeling and diving excursions to breathtaking reefs, rejuvenating spa treatments overlooking the turquoise waters, and even whiskey and wine tastings.
Adventure Awaits: Active families will love the wide range of water sports offered by the resort, including fly-boarding lessons, kitesurfing, waterskiing, windsurfing, and more.
Engaging Activities for Children: The resort’s dedicated kids club provides a safe and fun environment for children, offering educational and entertaining activities like Dhivehi language lessons, crab hunting, and learning to play the Boduberu, the Maldivian drum.
Heritance Aarah offers the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural experiences, making it the ideal destination for an unforgettable all-inclusive family vacation in the Maldives.
