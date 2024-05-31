News
Embrace renewal: Aragu Kana Theyo Dhemun at Kuramathi Spa
Experience the ancient wisdom at Kuramathi Spa with Aragu Kana Theyo Dhemun – Maldivian Detox Treatment, a cherished ritual deeply ingrained in Maldivian culture.
This treatment takes you on a journey rooted in the traditions of Dhivehi Beys, embodying a blend of traditional medicines passed down through generations. These remedies form the foundation of this rejuvenating experience, offering a holistic approach to detoxification and wellness.
Aragu Kana Theyo Dhemun is renowned for its numerous health benefits. By stimulating glandular activities, including the sweat glands, it aids in the body’s natural detoxification process. Additionally, it promotes improved blood and lymphatic circulation, enhancing overall vitality and well-being. Its ability to boost metabolism and ease muscular tension supports a healthy endocrine and hormonal system, aiding in the prevention of various health conditions.
As you indulge in this revitalising treatment, the aromatic blend of local spices envelops you, promoting deep cleansing and muscular relief. Combined with a detox lymphatic massage, it leaves you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
Embark on a journey of restoration and renewal at Kuramathi Spa, where ancient wisdom meets modern wellness, leaving you revitalised, and ready to embrace life anew.
News
Lily, Hideaway announce 30 for 30 campaigns on Lily Beach’s 30th anniversary
Lily Hotels has announced Summer Offers for both Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.
This year is extra special for Lily Beach as they celebrate their 30th Anniversary of success as an award-winning all-inclusive luxury holiday resort in the Maldives! Thus, a special 30 for 30 campaign offers are officially up in lieu of the summer season as well!
At Lily Beach, save 30% on your dream Maldives getaway with the Sunny Side Summer Sale Offer and make memories to last a lifetime. Enjoy a complimentary floating breakfast in your pool villa, take advantage of early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), and relax with the peace of mind that comes with unlimited date changes up to 14 days prior to arrival. Celebrate this milestone with us and bask in the Maldivian sunshine while indulging in these exclusive benefits.
With the Platinum Plan, you can feast on amazing Dine Around options – treat yourself to lunch at Vibes or AQVA, and delight in dinner at Tamarind Asian Specialty Restaurant, where you can taste tantalising and authentic Thai and Indian cuisine. Chill out at Spirit Bar & BeachBar with unlimited signature drinks, cocktails, juices, soft drinks, and a selection of teas and coffees. Pick from 80 premium wines from around the globe at all dining venues and spoil yourself with premium French Champagne Taittinger by the glass at all restaurants and bars.
It is also important to highlight that Lily Beach is located in a prime spot in the Maldives in South Ari Atoll, near the protected area of SAMPA (South Ari Marine Protected Area). In this region, spotting Whale Sharks and Manta Rays are almost frequent and a definite must do! Resident turtles and marine life, guard the beautiful house reef which is conveniently located just steps away from the shore and it is likely guests can spot them during their snorkels around the island.
Moving up north, guests are invited to come indulge at Hideaway with a luxurious Summer Escape that offers a generous 30% discount on your room rate. Guests can enjoy a decadent floating breakfast for pool villa stays, pampering spa treatments, thrilling excursions, and exclusive private beach dining—all with incredible savings. This also comes with a benefit from the convenience of early check-in and late checkout (depending on availability), and unlimited date changes up to 14 days before arrival.
Hideaway is tucked away in the Untouched Maldives in the pristine north – to be precise, in Haa Alifu Atoll of the Maldives. This is exactly why we recommend Hideaway to guests who are looking for complete privacy, intimacy, and luxury. Each villa offers direct access to the beach or the lagoon, provides utmost privacy, and gives you the sense of being on an island by yourselves – Just like Robinson Crusoe and Friday but with more style and opulence. This all-natural island is brimming with lush vegetation and our unique double house reef that is home to a rich marine life, provides great spots for around the island snorkelling. And not to mention the resort is chock full of endless adventures with around 30 dive spots accessible and a litany of sporting experiences to boot such as Tennis, Golf, and Padel.
Guests can book starting now until June 30th, 2024, and for stays valid until September 30th, 2024. Indulge in these special offers and let’s get to booking now.
For details on Lily Beach’s Sunny Side Summer Sale Offer, click here. For details on Hideaway’s Summer Escape at Hideaway Offer, click here.
Culture
Immerse in rich tapestry of Eid al-Adha at Oaga Art Resort
Eid al-Adha, a vibrant festival marking the culmination of Hajj, is a time for family, community, and of course, delicious food. This year, Oaga Art Resort offers a unique opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of Maldivian traditions alongside luxurious comfort. Here, you’ll witness the day unfold in all its vibrancy, from the soulful call of the “Sangu” conch shell signalling the start of festivities.
The journey begins with heartfelt Eid greetings from the Rahvehin, the island community. Savour a special Eid morning tea, a prelude to a day brimming with cultural experiences. Participate in artistic free flow or dance lab sessions, where you can try your hand at the hypnotic rhythms of the Boduberu drums or learn the graceful movements of traditional dances under expert guidance.
Indulge in a delectable Eid lunch buffet at Kaa Kada, the main restaurant. Let the vibrant flavours of Maldivian cuisine tantalise your taste buds as live Boduberu beats and a captivating Dhan’di Jehun dance performance set the scene.
As evening descends, immerse yourself in the festive spirit with a lively Maali parade, accompanied by the infectious energy of the Boduberu drums. Savour a delightful high tea at Raa Baa, followed by an Eid Special Dinner Buffet. The day culminates here with an Eid Show featuring live performances by local talents, ensuring an unforgettable end to a day steeped in cultural richness.
While the cultural immersion takes center stage, your comfort remains paramount. Oaga’s Eid al-Adha offer, valid from June 10th to 30th, 2024, promises an unforgettable escape. Unwind in luxurious accommodations overlooking breathtaking turquoise waters. Delight in daily culinary adventures with their Greatest All-Inclusive Plan, featuring premium beverages, thrilling water sports, and a complimentary spa treatment.
Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with loved ones. Book your Eid al-Adha getaway at Oaga Art Resort today and embark on a journey that blends luxury, cultural immersion, and artistic discovery. Eid Mubarak!
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Action
Get ready to score big: Siyam World Maldives hosts summer football camp with Spanish goalkeeper Pepe
Get ready to kick it up a notch as Siyam World Maldives gears up for an epic summer football camp hosted by none other than Spanish football sensation, José Manuel “Pepe” Reina Páez from June 23rd to 26th, 2024. Building on its tradition of hosting world-class football camps and following the success of its spring series featuring international legends and star players, this event promises to be a highlight of the summer.
Pepe Reina is set to bring his A-game to Siyam World for an unforgettable football experience at its premier sports complex and full-size soccer pitch – The World Sports Arena. The three-day summer football camp in June runs from 16:30 – 18:00 hrs and offers participants the chance to receive personalized coaching from the star goalkeeper himself. Along with a series of skill-building drills, friendly matches, and fun football-related activities, this camp is designed to inspire and excite football enthusiasts of all ages. Dressed in their personalized Rascal training kits, young players aged from five to 12 will seize the perfect opportunity to refine all aspects of their game, from tactics to technical skills. This unique experience promises to enhance their abilities and provide memories that will last a lifetime.
José Manuel “Pepe” Reina Páez is a Spanish professional footballer renowned for his exceptional skills as a goalkeeper and his dedication to nurturing young talent. With a career spanning La Liga and beyond, Pepe Reina brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the game.
“Our goal is to inspire our young guests to dream big,” said Ausy Waseem, Resort Manager at Siyam World. “Seeing a legend or a star player in person can help these youngsters realize that making their dreams a reality is possible. They will take home unforgettable memories and experiences that will stay with them for a lifetime.”
But that’s not all! Siyam World is no stranger to hosting football legends and star players. Earlier this year, the resort scored big with a legendary line-up featuring Wayne Bridge, Adrian San Miguel Castillo, Francesco Totti, and Michael Owen, who led unforgettable spring football camps. Guests had the chance to hone their skills on our impressive sports complex and soccer pitch at The World Sports Arena, soaking up world-class coaching and immersive experiences designed to take their game to the next level.
Furthermore, Siyam World has also had the pleasure of hosting several other football legends and star players recently, such as Esteban “Cuchu” Cambiasso, Carlos Puyol, Marco Materazzi, and Robert Pirès who all showcased their skills on the pitch. Joining them were players like Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas, Juan Sebastián Verón, Roberto Pires, Eric Abidal, Nicola Ventola, Bobo Vieri, and Jay Jay Okocha, creating an unforgettable lineup of football stars at Siyam World.
Now, it’s time to keep the momentum going with “Pepe Reina” leading the charge – don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train with one of football’s greatest at one of the most beautiful locations in the world!
Trending
-
Family1 week ago
Jawakara Islands Maldives’ kids club gets accreditation from Worldwide Kids
-
Culture1 week ago
Enjoy ultimate luxurious escape on Eid al-Adha at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Coco Collection earns World Travel Awards 2024
-
Culture1 week ago
Culture at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives on Eid al-Adha
-
Action1 week ago
Patina Maldives, Dive Butler announce thrilling summer youth sailing academy
-
Awards1 week ago
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO crowned as Maldives’ best romantic resort
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Exploring Addu’s rich biodiversity with Canareef Resort
-
News1 week ago
Atmosphere Core leads sustainable travel in Maldives