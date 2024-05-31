Embrace renewal: Aragu Kana Theyo Dhemun at Kuramathi Spa

Lily Hotels has announced Summer Offers for both Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

This year is extra special for Lily Beach as they celebrate their 30th Anniversary of success as an award-winning all-inclusive luxury holiday resort in the Maldives! Thus, a special 30 for 30 campaign offers are officially up in lieu of the summer season as well!

At Lily Beach, save 30% on your dream Maldives getaway with the Sunny Side Summer Sale Offer and make memories to last a lifetime. Enjoy a complimentary floating breakfast in your pool villa, take advantage of early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), and relax with the peace of mind that comes with unlimited date changes up to 14 days prior to arrival. Celebrate this milestone with us and bask in the Maldivian sunshine while indulging in these exclusive benefits.

With the Platinum Plan, you can feast on amazing Dine Around options – treat yourself to lunch at Vibes or AQVA, and delight in dinner at Tamarind Asian Specialty Restaurant, where you can taste tantalising and authentic Thai and Indian cuisine. Chill out at Spirit Bar & BeachBar with unlimited signature drinks, cocktails, juices, soft drinks, and a selection of teas and coffees. Pick from 80 premium wines from around the globe at all dining venues and spoil yourself with premium French Champagne Taittinger by the glass at all restaurants and bars.

It is also important to highlight that Lily Beach is located in a prime spot in the Maldives in South Ari Atoll, near the protected area of SAMPA (South Ari Marine Protected Area). In this region, spotting Whale Sharks and Manta Rays are almost frequent and a definite must do! Resident turtles and marine life, guard the beautiful house reef which is conveniently located just steps away from the shore and it is likely guests can spot them during their snorkels around the island.

Moving up north, guests are invited to come indulge at Hideaway with a luxurious Summer Escape that offers a generous 30% discount on your room rate. Guests can enjoy a decadent floating breakfast for pool villa stays, pampering spa treatments, thrilling excursions, and exclusive private beach dining—all with incredible savings. This also comes with a benefit from the convenience of early check-in and late checkout (depending on availability), and unlimited date changes up to 14 days before arrival.

Hideaway is tucked away in the Untouched Maldives in the pristine north – to be precise, in Haa Alifu Atoll of the Maldives. This is exactly why we recommend Hideaway to guests who are looking for complete privacy, intimacy, and luxury. Each villa offers direct access to the beach or the lagoon, provides utmost privacy, and gives you the sense of being on an island by yourselves – Just like Robinson Crusoe and Friday but with more style and opulence. This all-natural island is brimming with lush vegetation and our unique double house reef that is home to a rich marine life, provides great spots for around the island snorkelling. And not to mention the resort is chock full of endless adventures with around 30 dive spots accessible and a litany of sporting experiences to boot such as Tennis, Golf, and Padel.

Guests can book starting now until June 30th, 2024, and for stays valid until September 30th, 2024. Indulge in these special offers and let’s get to booking now.

For details on Lily Beach’s Sunny Side Summer Sale Offer, click here. For details on Hideaway’s Summer Escape at Hideaway Offer, click here.