Culture
Immerse in rich tapestry of Eid al-Adha at Oaga Art Resort
Eid al-Adha, a vibrant festival marking the culmination of Hajj, is a time for family, community, and of course, delicious food. This year, Oaga Art Resort offers a unique opportunity to experience the rich tapestry of Maldivian traditions alongside luxurious comfort. Here, you’ll witness the day unfold in all its vibrancy, from the soulful call of the “Sangu” conch shell signalling the start of festivities.
The journey begins with heartfelt Eid greetings from the Rahvehin, the island community. Savour a special Eid morning tea, a prelude to a day brimming with cultural experiences. Participate in artistic free flow or dance lab sessions, where you can try your hand at the hypnotic rhythms of the Boduberu drums or learn the graceful movements of traditional dances under expert guidance.
Indulge in a delectable Eid lunch buffet at Kaa Kada, the main restaurant. Let the vibrant flavours of Maldivian cuisine tantalise your taste buds as live Boduberu beats and a captivating Dhan’di Jehun dance performance set the scene.
As evening descends, immerse yourself in the festive spirit with a lively Maali parade, accompanied by the infectious energy of the Boduberu drums. Savour a delightful high tea at Raa Baa, followed by an Eid Special Dinner Buffet. The day culminates here with an Eid Show featuring live performances by local talents, ensuring an unforgettable end to a day steeped in cultural richness.
While the cultural immersion takes center stage, your comfort remains paramount. Oaga’s Eid al-Adha offer, valid from June 10th to 30th, 2024, promises an unforgettable escape. Unwind in luxurious accommodations overlooking breathtaking turquoise waters. Delight in daily culinary adventures with their Greatest All-Inclusive Plan, featuring premium beverages, thrilling water sports, and a complimentary spa treatment.
Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with loved ones. Book your Eid al-Adha getaway at Oaga Art Resort today and embark on a journey that blends luxury, cultural immersion, and artistic discovery. Eid Mubarak!
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more. Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Culture
Niyama Private Islands Maldives offers perfect Eid al-Adha 2024 edition
Niyama Private Islands Maldives is the perfect destination for Eid al-Adha getaways, with celebratory events lined up throughout the month of June, and special benefits for bookings of three nights or more.
With two islands, and so much room to play, Niyama invites guests to find their groove this Eid al-Adha, whether hiding away in their sprawling pool villa, hidden from prying eyes, or diving into all the excitement on offer at Chill and Play.
Throughout the month of June, there will be festive dining to celebrate Eid al-Adha, culminating with the Odyssey dinner on the 16th, when the beach comes alive with mezze stations and tanoura dancers specially flown in; the Fire Feast on the 17th, deep in the jungle, with the exotic flavours of South America and Africa; and on the 18th, a Moonlit Oasis dinner for only five tables, each with a personal chef to serve up an exquisite three-course creation.
Guests may of course enjoy any of Niyama’s nine dining outlets (all halal), afternoon tea served in the privacy of their villa which takes a distinctly Middle Eastern twist this month, or a specially created floating futoor with date champagne.
Niyama offers a wealth of stylish beach and overwater villas to choose from. Most exclusive of all is The Cresent of five villas, located at the very tip of the island and reached by its own private boardwalk. Accommodating parties of up to 22, no luxury has been spared, and two Thakurus (villa host) ensure everything is taken care of, from breakfast in bed to private movie screenings.
Guests can jet into the VIP terminal at nearby Dhaalu Airport, with a speedboat waiting to whisk them to the resort in minutes. What follows is endless chilling or playing, with high-speed water sports, spa indulgence, and a world of fun for little ones at the Explorers Kids’ Club.
Niyama offers savings of 20% for bookings of three nights or more, as well as the following benefits: complimentary breakfast and dinner each day; one in-villa floating breakfast; a 30-minute spa treatment per person; 10% off water sports; and a magical dolphin cruise. In addition, guests staying on the 16th are invited to join the shisha party at Dune.
Culture
Lily Beach, Hideaway Beach announce exciting Eid ul-Adha celebrations
As Eid ul Adha approaches, Lily Hotels has announced spectacular celebrations for Lily Beach Resort & Spa and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa. These celebrations will be from 16th to 20th June 2024.
Located in the heart of South Ari atoll, Lily Beach Resort & Spa, will kick off their festivities in the evening with a vibrant ‘Maali’ parade. This traditional parade showcases the rich cultural folklore of the Maldives, featuring participants dressed as iconic characters from ancient tales.
On the 17th June, guests are invited to Vibes for a night filled with festive drinks, live music, and dancing. Celebrate Eid in style with an evening of joy and entertainment. The celebrations conclude with a friendly football match between the Lily Beach team and guests at the beautiful football grounds at Lily Beach, fostering camaraderie and fun to cap off the Eid festivities on the 18th of June.
In the tucked away, Haa Alif atoll in the Maldives, the celebrations for Eid begin on the 17th June at Hideaway with the traditional Bodu Mas parade. This captivating parade features a large fish made from thatch, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Bodu Beru drums. The day continues with a spectacular Eid-themed buffet at Matheefaru restaurant, followed by live music entertainment and a DJ.
On the following day, guests may inulge in a special Arabian nightcap with 40% off on drinks, perfect for a relaxing evening under the stars. The celebrations conclude with an exquisite Arabian-themed barbecue dinner at Oasis Long Beach, complemented by soft live music. Throughout the celebration period, guests can enjoy special discounts at the spa and on various food and beverage options, including the luxurious floating breakfast in-villa.
Both resorts offer an array of festive activities designed to immerse guests in the spirit of Eid ul Adha, ensuring a memorable holiday experience.
Culture
Eid al-Adha celebrations: The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives presents exciting lineup
Prepare for an unforgettable Eid break as The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, invites families to indulge in a four-day extravaganza from June 15 to 18, 2024. Recently awarded the title of ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, this sun-soaked haven promises an array of activities to keep guests of all ages engaged and entertained.
As you land in paradise on June 15, get crafty with a coconut oil making workshop by the pool in a tribute to Maldivian traditions; kick off your flip-flops for a blissful sunset yoga session; and tuck into a generous beachside Eid feast at BBQ Shak (USD 110 per person) as the stars twinkle. Then, it’s bingo but not as you know it at Todis Bar, where beats drop, prizes pop and dancing queens lead a night of non-stop fun.
On June 16, kick things off with a DIY Group Hammam session (USD 55 per person); then put on your social hat for the day’s showstopper, the vibrant Bodumas parade featuring a colorful procession of locals carrying a giant fish made of coconut palm leaves, before breaking into a dance-off with a twist of folklore. As night falls, indulge in an Eid buffet at Kula, or puff on fruity hookah pipes at poolside Shisha Lounge (USD 65 per person), with spiced Arabic coffee and refreshing mint tea flowing freely. Don’t miss the whirling wonder of the Egyptian tanoura performance, and dance under the stars as DJ spins the decks.
Following an exhilarating day of activities, June 17 is all about serenity, featuring a private Arabian dinner at Kula beach (USD 400 per couple) and live music and belly dancing at Todis beach. Finally, on June 18 guests can wrap up their Big Eid adventure with sunset yoga on Baby Island (USD 55 per person, as part of a group of six), then test their wits at the Eid Trivia Extravaganza at Todis bar – a brainy blast for the whole family.
Last but not least, the kiddos, kept busy with a programme of their own at Lil’ Shark Kid Club, will have a blast learning traditional Maldivian games like Ohvalhugondi and Kula Jinni, getting artsy with henna tattoos, and joining the rest of the family for the Bodumas parade. Plus, there’s pool time, movie magic with Aladdin, glitter painting, kids’ yoga and Zumba, Eid cookie decorating, crafts, and so much more.
