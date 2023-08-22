Indulge in gastronomic extravaganza with Celebrity Chef Mirko Zago at Sun Siyam Iru Veli

Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives welcomes renowned culinary master, Mirko Zago, Executive Chef of Onest, Aist, Bro&N, and La Fabbrica restaurants in Russia, from 29th of October until 6th of November 2023, as part of the resorts’ ongoing exclusive celebrity chef residencies.

Throughout his tenure at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, visitors can anticipate an unmatched gastronomic voyage, enriched by the following creations brought to you by Chef Mirko Zago:

Exclusive Dinners: Indulge in two exquisite dinners crafted by the maestro himself. One will be hosted at our elegant Roma restaurant, showcasing the chef’s signature dishes in an intimate setting. The other will be an extraordinary beachside affair, where the Chef will curate a unique set-up under the stars, making it an unforgettable culinary experience.

Apéritif Set-Up: Elevate your experience during the Management Cocktail with an enticing aperitif set-up featuring Chef Mirko Zago’s specially crafted canapés. Savor the delectable flavors while mingling with like-minded food enthusiasts.

Master-Class and Show cooking: Engage in an interactive and informative master-class with the Chef himself. Witness his culinary finesse and learn the secrets behind his mouth-watering creations. Whether you are a seasoned food enthusiast or a curious beginner, this experience promises to be enlightening and entertaining.

Hailing from the picturesque town of Aosta, Italy, Mirko Zago’s journey into the world of gastronomy began in 1988 when he honed his skills in local restaurants. Over the years, he embarked on a culinary adventure, working in esteemed establishments across Gstaad, Geneva, and Mallorca.

However, it was his return to Italy that marked the turning point in his career. Mirko Zago’s culinary prowess was showcased in prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants, including the Petit Restaurant Hostellerie du Cheval Blanc and the Grand Hotel Royal and Golf in Courmayeur. Later, he further elevated his craft at the acclaimed restaurant The Terrazza in Rome’s Hotel Eden. However, it was his two-decade-long tenure in Moscow, leading the Syr restaurant and gaining fame as a discerning judge on MasterChef Russia, that truly solidified his reputation as a culinary virtuoso.

At present, Mirko Zago oversees the gastronomic delights at Aist, Onest, and Bro&N restaurants in Moscow, along with La Fabbrica in Rostov-on-Don for the esteemed Novikov Group. His culinary philosophy revolves around utilising fresh, locally-sourced seasonal ingredients, resulting in dishes that mesmerise guests with their delightful simplicity—a result of his relentless pursuit of the finest ingredients and innovative cooking techniques.

Located in Dhaalu Atoll, a 40-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, five-star Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers the ultimate tropical retreat with its sleek and spacious combination of 125 beach and overwater suites, that all feature a private freshwater pool. A haven for honeymooners and couples alike, looking for a laid-back vibe and a chic Maldivian experience to live the barefoot idyll. A huge draw of the resort is the extensive Premium All-Inclusive Signature Plan which includes endless dining opportunities within the six restaurants and bars, spa or diving and exciting motorised water sports credit, as well as guided snorkelling and sunset cruises. The main restaurant has a daily-changing menu to mix up seasonal flavours, whilst Mediterranean fare is served at Roma, Grouper Grill dishes up plenty of the ocean’s bounty with some of the best seafood you’ll ever taste. The overwater Spa, weekly pool parties, a world-class wine cellar, the romantic castaway sandbank getaway or a beach dining and cinema experience under the star-studded sky, are just some of the other unforgettable experiences available at Sun Siyam Iru Veli.

Book your stay now and secure your spot for this exceptional residency program. Get ready to indulge in the culinary creations of a true master amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. To find out more about the chef’s residencies and news at Sun Siyam Iru Veli or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com.