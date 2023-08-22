Diet
Indulge in gastronomic extravaganza with Celebrity Chef Mirko Zago at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives welcomes renowned culinary master, Mirko Zago, Executive Chef of Onest, Aist, Bro&N, and La Fabbrica restaurants in Russia, from 29th of October until 6th of November 2023, as part of the resorts’ ongoing exclusive celebrity chef residencies.
Throughout his tenure at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, visitors can anticipate an unmatched gastronomic voyage, enriched by the following creations brought to you by Chef Mirko Zago:
- Exclusive Dinners: Indulge in two exquisite dinners crafted by the maestro himself. One will be hosted at our elegant Roma restaurant, showcasing the chef’s signature dishes in an intimate setting. The other will be an extraordinary beachside affair, where the Chef will curate a unique set-up under the stars, making it an unforgettable culinary experience.
- Apéritif Set-Up: Elevate your experience during the Management Cocktail with an enticing aperitif set-up featuring Chef Mirko Zago’s specially crafted canapés. Savor the delectable flavors while mingling with like-minded food enthusiasts.
- Master-Class and Show cooking: Engage in an interactive and informative master-class with the Chef himself. Witness his culinary finesse and learn the secrets behind his mouth-watering creations. Whether you are a seasoned food enthusiast or a curious beginner, this experience promises to be enlightening and entertaining.
Hailing from the picturesque town of Aosta, Italy, Mirko Zago’s journey into the world of gastronomy began in 1988 when he honed his skills in local restaurants. Over the years, he embarked on a culinary adventure, working in esteemed establishments across Gstaad, Geneva, and Mallorca.
However, it was his return to Italy that marked the turning point in his career. Mirko Zago’s culinary prowess was showcased in prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants, including the Petit Restaurant Hostellerie du Cheval Blanc and the Grand Hotel Royal and Golf in Courmayeur. Later, he further elevated his craft at the acclaimed restaurant The Terrazza in Rome’s Hotel Eden. However, it was his two-decade-long tenure in Moscow, leading the Syr restaurant and gaining fame as a discerning judge on MasterChef Russia, that truly solidified his reputation as a culinary virtuoso.
At present, Mirko Zago oversees the gastronomic delights at Aist, Onest, and Bro&N restaurants in Moscow, along with La Fabbrica in Rostov-on-Don for the esteemed Novikov Group. His culinary philosophy revolves around utilising fresh, locally-sourced seasonal ingredients, resulting in dishes that mesmerise guests with their delightful simplicity—a result of his relentless pursuit of the finest ingredients and innovative cooking techniques.
Located in Dhaalu Atoll, a 40-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, five-star Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers the ultimate tropical retreat with its sleek and spacious combination of 125 beach and overwater suites, that all feature a private freshwater pool. A haven for honeymooners and couples alike, looking for a laid-back vibe and a chic Maldivian experience to live the barefoot idyll. A huge draw of the resort is the extensive Premium All-Inclusive Signature Plan which includes endless dining opportunities within the six restaurants and bars, spa or diving and exciting motorised water sports credit, as well as guided snorkelling and sunset cruises. The main restaurant has a daily-changing menu to mix up seasonal flavours, whilst Mediterranean fare is served at Roma, Grouper Grill dishes up plenty of the ocean’s bounty with some of the best seafood you’ll ever taste. The overwater Spa, weekly pool parties, a world-class wine cellar, the romantic castaway sandbank getaway or a beach dining and cinema experience under the star-studded sky, are just some of the other unforgettable experiences available at Sun Siyam Iru Veli.
Book your stay now and secure your spot for this exceptional residency program. Get ready to indulge in the culinary creations of a true master amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. To find out more about the chef’s residencies and news at Sun Siyam Iru Veli or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com.
ELE | NA Spa and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI team up to launch wellness plant-based menus
Elena Spa Company has recently announced its partnership with Executive Chef Chaitanya Sharma at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI to launch wellness plant-based menus. The collaboration is aimed at promoting healthy eating habits and offering guests a unique and delicious culinary experience as part of the Wellness Your Way retreats.
ELE | NA Spa and Wellness and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI have worked together to develop a series of plant-based menus that feature fresh, locally sourced ingredients and focus on promoting wellness and sustainability. Guests can expect a variety of dishes, from light and refreshing salads to hearty and satisfying main courses, all prepared with an emphasis on conscious nutrition.
The menus were designed to perfectly complement the wellness therapies on offer. ELE|NA Spa and Wellness is inspired by the elemental forces of Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water. The spa and wellness sanctuaries provide guests with exclusive wellness rituals and local healing traditions crafted by international experts.
OZEN COLLECTION, an ultra-luxurious hospitality brand, provides guests with the ultimate in privacy and refined elegance for immersive holidays in beautiful locations along the Indian Ocean. Guests can enjoy blissful getaways surrounded by pristine waters and indulge in every amenity and luxury imaginable.
The wellness plant-based menus are now available at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, providing guests with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience that promotes wellness and sustainability. The collaboration between ELE | NA Spa and Wellness and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI is a step towards healthier eating habits and sustainable living, and it is sure to be a hit among guests seeking a complete wellness experience.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives presents Chef Tom Sellers of two Michelin-starred restaurant Story
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents two Michelin-starred Chef, Tom Sellers of London’s Restaurant Story this February 13th – 18th for an exquisite 6-course literary-inspired menu at Beach Shack and share an intimate evening with guests sharing stories at EAU Bar as he reads from his best-selling book, ‘A Kind of Love Story’ – a behind-the-scenes peek about life in a world-renowned Michelin-starred restaurant.
Sellers honed his craft alongside the world’s greatest and most influential Chefs, including Tom Aikens in London, Thomas Keller of three Michelin-starred Per Se in New York and René Redzepi of the iconic Noma in Copenhagen – all before the age of 21. A luminary of the British culinary scene, Sellers opened Restaurant Story in 2013, winning a Michelin Star that same year. Developing an ever-changing seasonal tasting menu by incorporating characterful, playful and ingredient-led philosophy that breaks convention and merges fine dining with forward-thinking, casual restaurant culture, Tom Sellers’ ‘a-personal-journey-through-food’ concept, has won him huge critical and public acclaim.
At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, Chef Sellers and his team will takeover Beach Shack for five days to present a menu inspired by stories and ingredients from London to the Maldives. On the menu, guests will dine on a Tuna Tart inspired by Sellers’ time when he lived and worked in New Yok and his favourite snack was an Oreo cookie! He wanted to create his version, but as a savoury snack. Other courses include a Maldivian Reef Fish with Plum Ponzu and Kaluga Caviar, a crudo inspired by Head Chef, Daniel Khoury who was born and raised in Peru. The Maldivian Lobster Ragout with Corn, Mushroom and Lobster Cream inspired by his signature pop-up experience, ‘Story by the Sea’ in Cornwall. The Red Snapper with Saffron Mayonnaise, Soffritto, Red Pepper Fish Sauce and Sauce Vierge inspired by Thomas Keller’s ratatouille dish which reminds Sellers of his younger days as an 18 year old apprentice and the craftmanship that goes into this dish. The piece de resistance will be the Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Potato Cake, Fudge, Baked Potato Ice Cream and Manni Oil of Life to end – a dish in celebration of Restaurant Story and one of the world’s finest olive oil producers.
Embarking on an exquisite culinary journey, guests at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will celebrate the visionary mind of one of the most original chefs of our time.
Throughout 2023, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ exhilarating line-up of bespoke guest experiences through personalised encounters with masters of crafts and craftmanship will create deeply meaningful and memorable experiences. From curated gastronomic adventures with Michelin-starred Chefs and artisanal culinary mavens, to exhilarating Behind the Bar experiences with award-winning bartenders from around the world. From discovering the essence of balance at The Ritz-Carlton Spa through wellness retreats and to enriching each stay with impactful conservation programmes.
For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservation enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives
Just Veg celebration is back at Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives
Travellers are far more conscious of their impact on the planet now, with environmentally conscious dining, meat alternatives, and nutritious plant-based cuisines gaining ground in the global culinary scene. There is a new energy, a new focus on vegetarian fine dining.
Way ahead of the curve, five-star resort Atmosphere Kanifushi has been home to the Maldives’ first exclusively meat-free restaurant, Just Veg, since 2013. This exciting restaurant returns with the second edition of its unique culinary extravaganza.
Celebrating contemporary plant-forward cuisine, the four-day event will be held from July 27-30, with lunch and dinner hosted by renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino.
Guests have a unique opportunity to savour finest Italian and French dishes while enjoying the restaurant’s brilliant turquoise ocean views. Fabrizio brings a rhythmic and playful table that blends traditional and modern food, with an authentic occidental focus.
This exciting four-day Just Veg culinary celebration is in line with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts’ philosophy, ‘Joy of Giving’, and is included in the generous Kanifushi Plan — it is available to all guests staying at the resort.
Elevated plant-based menu
Marino’s limited-edition menu comes from a deep knowledge of natural, vegetarian ingredients and a recognisable quality of simplicity. Each dish is a culmination of this painstaking creative process that ends on a high note of culinary delight. Service, music and language, every aspect is calibrated for a balanced experience.
A glimpse of the menu that will be served at JUST VEG restaurant from July 27-30:
- Fresh tomato soup with avocado, strawberries, and fruit sorbet
- Italian and French cheese mousse with pear terrine and mustard
- Potato gnocchi topped with butter and sage and served with asparagus
- Risotto seasoned with parsley and a side of artichokes and olives (evoking the Tuscan tradition)
- Roasted mushrooms served with crunchy and soft polenta and aromatic sauteed chard
- Refreshing lemon curd served with vanilla ice cream
Chef Fabrizio Marino says, “For several years now, I have been collaborating with the exciting JUST VEG restaurant. Meeting returning guests is always a delight and their smiles inspire me to excel each time. This year’s specially curated menu brings the restaurant’s focus back to subtle flavours through refreshing, Western dishes.”
Chef Fabrizio Marino is famous for Italian natural haute cuisine that is delicious, healthy and leaves an important ethical imprint. He has worked for many years with the well-known Chef Pietro Leemann, who gained the first Michelin Star for a vegetarian restaurant in 2015. Chef Fabrizio Marino recently launched Maggese, his revolutionary veg restaurant in the heart of Tuscany.
A short 35-minute sea plane ride from Malé International Airport brings guests to the ever-beautiful Atmosphere Kanifushi. Off the beaten track at a secluded edge of the Lhaviyani Atoll, is the pristine tropical getaway. The resort offers 162 stand-alone beach and water villas. With the premium holiday plan, Kanifushi PlanTM guests enjoy a hassle-free five-star resort experience.
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing international hospitality company. Currently, the company is operating six resorts within the Maldives and is set to further expand in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. AH&R’s distinguished portfolio comprises THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and By Atmosphere, with a rich diversity of experiences within each of these brands. The company had two new COLOURS OF OBLU resorts: OBLU SELECT Lobigili opened on 24 March 2022 and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi set to open in June 2022.
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts Brand Websites: ATMOSPHERE / COLOURS OF OBLU / THE OZEN COLLECTION
