VARU By Atmosphere offers exquisite culinary journey
VARU By Atmosphere, the five-star, all-inclusive Maldivian resort located on the North Malé Atoll, is inviting UAE residents for an extraordinary culinary journey in the tropical paradise.
The exquisite dining experience at Kaagé, the stunning speciality restaurant located within the resort, is the perfect antidote to the scorching UAE summer and offers a refreshing and unforgettable way to sample unique Maldivian cuisine, the resort says.
A short four-hour flight and guests will have transitioned from the urban hustle of the UAE to the picturesque haven of VARU By Atmosphere, where, Kaagé beckons with promises of paradise.
Thanks to the convenience of visa-free travel and the accessibility provided by three major UAE flight operators, reaching the Maldives has never been easier.
Kaagé restaurant was recently awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice – Best of the Best Award 2023 and ranked No 2 in ‘Best Date Night’ category worldwide. The authentic Maldivian journey begins with a warm welcome, complete with traditional beverages, setting the tone for the exceptional experience ahead. A captivating short film on the storied history of Maldivian cuisine further immerses you in the culture and flavours that lie at the heart of this paradise.
The culinary odyssey continues with an extensive menu inspired by the heritage of Maldivian cuisine and executed by Chef Mohamed Niyaz. Signature dishes such as the tantalising gulha, featuring deep-fried pastry balls filled with smoked tuna or vegetables, enriched with finely chopped onion, grated coconut and chili, will awaken your taste buds. The pièce de résistance, the celebrated Maldivian tuna curry known as kandu kukhulu, is an artful symphony of flavours that leaves an indelible mark on every palate.
The culinary journey is just the beginning. VARU By Atmosphere offers 108 luxurious villas spanning eight distinct categories, each embracing the ‘Naturally Maldivian’ theme, you’ll find yourself surrounded by the breath-taking beauty of this island paradise. Choose from the 69 water villas that offer direct access to the sea, or indulge in the 38 beach villas, including the three exquisite Majlis Suites, nestled along the pristine white sandy beach. The water villas invite you to bask in the embrace of the cerulean waters, while the beach villas offer panoramic views of the azure horizon through lush gardens, providing direct access to the tranquil lagoon.
Nestled in the pristine Indian Oceans of the Maldives, VARU by Atmosphere is an all-inclusive resort.
Indulge in gastronomic extravaganza with Celebrity Chef Mirko Zago at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives welcomes renowned culinary master, Mirko Zago, Executive Chef of Onest, Aist, Bro&N, and La Fabbrica restaurants in Russia, from 29th of October until 6th of November 2023, as part of the resorts’ ongoing exclusive celebrity chef residencies.
Throughout his tenure at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, visitors can anticipate an unmatched gastronomic voyage, enriched by the following creations brought to you by Chef Mirko Zago:
- Exclusive Dinners: Indulge in two exquisite dinners crafted by the maestro himself. One will be hosted at our elegant Roma restaurant, showcasing the chef’s signature dishes in an intimate setting. The other will be an extraordinary beachside affair, where the Chef will curate a unique set-up under the stars, making it an unforgettable culinary experience.
- Apéritif Set-Up: Elevate your experience during the Management Cocktail with an enticing aperitif set-up featuring Chef Mirko Zago’s specially crafted canapés. Savor the delectable flavors while mingling with like-minded food enthusiasts.
- Master-Class and Show cooking: Engage in an interactive and informative master-class with the Chef himself. Witness his culinary finesse and learn the secrets behind his mouth-watering creations. Whether you are a seasoned food enthusiast or a curious beginner, this experience promises to be enlightening and entertaining.
Hailing from the picturesque town of Aosta, Italy, Mirko Zago’s journey into the world of gastronomy began in 1988 when he honed his skills in local restaurants. Over the years, he embarked on a culinary adventure, working in esteemed establishments across Gstaad, Geneva, and Mallorca.
However, it was his return to Italy that marked the turning point in his career. Mirko Zago’s culinary prowess was showcased in prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants, including the Petit Restaurant Hostellerie du Cheval Blanc and the Grand Hotel Royal and Golf in Courmayeur. Later, he further elevated his craft at the acclaimed restaurant The Terrazza in Rome’s Hotel Eden. However, it was his two-decade-long tenure in Moscow, leading the Syr restaurant and gaining fame as a discerning judge on MasterChef Russia, that truly solidified his reputation as a culinary virtuoso.
At present, Mirko Zago oversees the gastronomic delights at Aist, Onest, and Bro&N restaurants in Moscow, along with La Fabbrica in Rostov-on-Don for the esteemed Novikov Group. His culinary philosophy revolves around utilising fresh, locally-sourced seasonal ingredients, resulting in dishes that mesmerise guests with their delightful simplicity—a result of his relentless pursuit of the finest ingredients and innovative cooking techniques.
Located in Dhaalu Atoll, a 40-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, five-star Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers the ultimate tropical retreat with its sleek and spacious combination of 125 beach and overwater suites, that all feature a private freshwater pool. A haven for honeymooners and couples alike, looking for a laid-back vibe and a chic Maldivian experience to live the barefoot idyll. A huge draw of the resort is the extensive Premium All-Inclusive Signature Plan which includes endless dining opportunities within the six restaurants and bars, spa or diving and exciting motorised water sports credit, as well as guided snorkelling and sunset cruises. The main restaurant has a daily-changing menu to mix up seasonal flavours, whilst Mediterranean fare is served at Roma, Grouper Grill dishes up plenty of the ocean’s bounty with some of the best seafood you’ll ever taste. The overwater Spa, weekly pool parties, a world-class wine cellar, the romantic castaway sandbank getaway or a beach dining and cinema experience under the star-studded sky, are just some of the other unforgettable experiences available at Sun Siyam Iru Veli.
Book your stay now and secure your spot for this exceptional residency program. Get ready to indulge in the culinary creations of a true master amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. To find out more about the chef’s residencies and news at Sun Siyam Iru Veli or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact us at book@sunsiyam.com.
JW Garden to Table: JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa introduces a new sustainable culinary experience
The JW Garden to Table experience celebrates the island’s homegrown bounty with a guided tour, cooking class, and a special menu crafted by the chef using locally sourced ingredients
Following the launch of the JW Garden, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has introduced an exclusive new culinary experience for guests. The JW Garden to Table showcases the resort’s bounty of homegrown ingredients, cementing its dedication to sustainability and reducing food miles by growing a wealth of fresh produce on-site. As a signature element of the JW Marriott experience, the JW Garden creates a sensory connection to the natural world, offering a year-round harvest of fragrant herbs, crisp vegetables, and lush tropical fruits.
Curated by Executive Chef Bir Yadav, the JW Garden to Table experience begins with a guided tour of the flourishing JW Garden, led by Chef Bir and two of the resort’s dedicated Herb Gardeners. Learn more about the varieties that grow here, as you hand-pick herbs including sage, coriander, and lemongrass, along with fruits and vegetables such as tamarind, mango, passionfruit, red amaranth, tomato and cabbages, depending on the season.
Following a tour of the garden, your edible bounty will form the basis of a healthy, hands-on cooking class at Aailaa with Chef Bir, who has taken inspiration from the garden and the surrounding waters of the Indian Ocean to create a menu that is grounded in the local environment. “These wellness-focused dishes are carefully crafted with local ingredients sourced within a zero-kilometer radius, highlighting the freshness of the Maldives and our passion for food and nature,” says Chef Bir.
Under the chef’s expert guidance, master the art of cooking Maldivian lobster with a vibrant salad of freshly picked kopi (kale) leaves; and a sunumono (cucumber and seaweed) salad with octopus ceviche, which showcases the colors and fresh flavors of the ocean, combining the crispness of the salad with the delicate tenderness of the octopus. In keeping with the resort’s commitment to the environment, the seafood is sourced sustainably from the surrounding waters, ensuring the protection of the marine ecosystem and supporting local fishermen.
Chef Bir has also curated two tasting menus, crafted exclusively with sustainable local ingredients and zero-kilometer sourcing. The “Taste of Maldives” menu includes octopus ceviche with island cucumbers, lime, and Maldivian chili; curried lobster with kopi leaves and coconut rice; and a tropical dessert of papaya with black pepper and lime granite. The “Taste of Japan” menu stars miso-cured tomatoes from the JW Garden with edamame and tofu; island maki rolls; and flambéed bananas with pineapple ice cream.
Located on Vagaru Island in the pristine Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a multi-generational destination that focuses on thoughtfully curated experiences, holistic wellbeing, and all-ages adventures. The resort is home to 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and personalized Thakuru (butler) service. Guests can savor an array of cuisines and cooking styles across the resort’s five dining venues, three bars, private beach dinners, and wine room stocked with 1,200 labels.
The JW Garden to Table at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a valued addition to the resort’s culinary program, celebrating nature, gastronomy and sustainability. It offers guests an immersive experience that connects them with the environment, providing an opportunity to enjoy the freshest produce and master new recipes, while being immersed in the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.
Exploring the cosmos: A culinary journey with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry at COMO Cocoa Island
Imagine sitting down to an exclusive dinner at one of the most luxurious and breathtaking resorts in the Maldives, surrounded by pristine turquoise waters and a sense of tranquility that only a paradise like COMO Cocoa Island can provide. Now, add to that the presence of a remarkable individual who has ventured beyond our planet’s atmosphere, pioneering not only in space exploration but also in breaking barriers for her homeland and gender. This captivating scenario became a reality as I had the privilege of attending an extraordinary space-themed dinner with none other than citizen astronaut Sara Sabry.
Sara Sabry’s journey to becoming a citizen astronaut is nothing short of inspiring. A young and accomplished engineer, Sabry has dedicated her life to pushing the boundaries of human potential and advocating for increased accessibility and diversity within the space industry. Her accolades speak volumes – she proudly holds the titles of being the first Egyptian astronaut, the first Arab woman in space, and the first woman from the African continent to venture into the cosmos.
As the sun dipped below the horizon and the stars began to twinkle in the velvety night sky, a sense of anticipation filled the air. The exclusive dinner, designed by Executive Chef Kadek to celebrate Sara Sabry’s remarkable achievements, was no ordinary culinary experience. It was a symphony of flavors, each course meticulously crafted to represent the five great elements of matter – Ether, Water, Air, Earth, and Fire.
The journey commenced with the Ether course, aptly named “Black Hole.” A canvas of black ink aioli adorned with crispy black brioche and an array of assorted fritters welcomed our palates. The presentation was reminiscent of the mysterious allure of a black hole, drawing us into a realm of culinary wonder.
Transitioning to the Water course, “Hydrosphere” emerged as a delicate broth infused with umami, cradling poached local lobster and accompanied by crispy kelp and dancing bonito. This course celebrated the beauty and vitality of our planet’s oceans, a fitting tribute to the life-sustaining element that covers more than 70% of the Earth’s surface.
The Air course, aptly named “Aurora,” followed suit, offering a delectable flatbread adorned with dehydrated nuts and seeds, accompanied by a velvety chickpea hummus and a crunchy cauliflower salad. This course encapsulated the ethereal nature of Earth’s atmosphere, with flavors that seemed to dance on the taste buds like the elusive Northern Lights.
“Earth” was the theme of the fourth course, affectionately known as “Meteor.” Free-range chicken ravioli delicately enveloped an egg yolk, bathing in an exotic mushroom sauce with a drizzle of chicken jus and a shower of shaved parmesan. This course paid homage to the solid foundation of our world, with each bite offering a harmonious blend of textures and flavors.
As the dinner progressed, the final course, “Fire,” aptly named “Flare,” set our taste buds alight. An almond sponge and passionfruit ice cream lay beneath a dramatic dome of fiery meringue. The dessert not only satisfied the senses but also symbolized the intense energy and warmth radiating from celestial bodies and stars in the universe.
Complementing each course were cocktails and mocktails that seamlessly wove the theme of space and the cosmos into every sip. From ethereal galaxy-inspired concoctions to sparkling celestial mocktails, each beverage further immersed us in the enchanting world of space exploration.
Beyond the remarkable culinary journey, the evening was a unique opportunity to engage with Sara Sabry herself. As she regaled us with tales of her adventures in space, her passion for promoting inclusivity and diversity within the space industry shone through. Her unwavering dedication to breaking down barriers and inspiring the next generation of astronauts, particularly from underrepresented backgrounds, left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to share the evening.
The exclusive space-themed dinner with citizen astronaut Sara Sabry at COMO Cocoa Island was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that transcended the boundaries of gastronomy and storytelling. It was a celebration of human achievement, a tribute to the elements that shape our world, and a testament to the power of inspiration. As the night concluded and we bid farewell to the shimmering stars above, the echoes of Sara Sabry’s remarkable journey lingered on, igniting a spark within each of us to reach for the stars, both in our aspirations and our culinary adventures. The event was also curated by Christina Korp, the founder of Space for a Better World. Korp is a passionate advocate for using space technology to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, and she saw this dinner as an opportunity to inspire guests to think about the future of space exploration and its potential impact on society.
