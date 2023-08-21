Awards
Dusit Thani Maldives achieves Google Eco-Certification for exemplary sustainable tourism efforts
Dusit Thani Maldives has proudly secured the esteemed Google Eco-Certification as a tribute to its exceptional commitment to sustainable tourism practices and proactive environmental conservation.
The Google Eco-Certification stands as a testament to Dusit Thani Maldives’ unyielding dedication to advancing eco-conscious hospitality and reducing the resort’s carbon footprint, all while delivering unrivaled guest experiences. This accomplishment underscores the resort’s persistent pursuit of harmonizing luxury, nature, and responsible tourism.
Mr. Reinhold Johann, General Manager at Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed his gratitude, stating, “The Google Eco-Certification is a profound honor for Dusit Thani Maldives, reflecting our unwavering pledge to preserving the environment and fostering responsible travel. We firmly believe that luxury and sustainability can seamlessly coexist, and this recognition propels us to innovate further and lead the charge in sustainable tourism both in the Maldives and on a global scale.”
Dusit Thani Maldives has implemented a variety of initiatives aimed at diminishing its ecological impact and nurturing the local ecosystem, including:
Energy Efficiency: The resort has invested substantially in energy-efficient technologies and systems, such as solar panels and LED lighting, resulting in a noteworthy reduction in energy consumption.
Water Conservation: Employing advanced water management techniques, Dusit Thani Maldives has successfully minimized water usage through strategies like desalination processes and the incorporation of water-saving fixtures.
Marine Conservation: The resort actively participates in marine conservation endeavors, including coral propagation initiatives and routine reef clean-ups, with a primary focus on safeguarding and rejuvenating the delicate marine ecosystem of the Maldives.
Community Engagement: Collaborating closely with local communities, Dusit Thani Maldives spearheads educational and sustainability projects, instilling a sense of responsibility towards nature and bolstering the livelihoods of nearby residents.
Waste Management: With a robust emphasis on waste reduction, recycling, and environmentally-conscious waste disposal methods, the resort takes deliberate actions to prevent the contamination of both land and oceans.
The Google Eco-Certification serves as a distinct emblem of Dusit Thani Maldives’ resolute commitment to ecologically sound operations. Through the attainment of this esteemed certification, the resort aspires to inspire other participants within the hospitality sector to embrace sustainable practices and actively contribute to the preservation of our planet.
In the year 2022, Dusit Hotels and Resorts solidified its position as the pioneering hotel chain in Thailand to procure 100% organic jasmine rice across all its properties within the nation. This sourcing is achieved through direct purchases from small-scale farms in northeastern Thailand, which not only furnishes nutritional benefits to patrons and personnel but also generates a sustainable income stream for the supported communities. Furthermore, the company initiated the procurement of cage-free eggs for six of its hotels, with plans to extend similar projects as part of its ongoing enhancement of supply chain management.
Awards
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi bestowed prestigious Les Clefs d’Or in recognition of service excellence and elegance
First individuals in the Maldives and first concierge team in South Asia to receive
The Golden Keys
Five members of the personal concierge team at Waldorf Astoria Maldives have been awarded the prestigious Les Clefs d’Or, becoming the first Hilton team in South Asia to receive the honor.
“I’m incredibly proud of the team and our united commitment to welcoming our guests to experience unforgettable moments that are unique to this beautiful corner of the Indian Ocean,” explains Etienne Dalançon, General Manager, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. “Each award we have won in the past three years has brought new impetus to our mission to deliver exceptional and intuitive service. The Les Clefs d’Or is truly a special honor, and I am confident our future guests will discover how the award has helped our signature brand of Waldorf Astoria hospitality evolve and mature.”
The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi concierge team delivers their award-winning service with the remarkable natural beauty of the Maldives as the backdrop. The resort is an unforgettable island escape nestled among white sands and caressed by crystal azure waters, with a wealth of experiences to discover. It features 119 reef, beach and overwater villas spanning across three interconnected islands, including an independent private island with dedicated staff and luxury amenities. Guests can experience culinary excellence through 11 distinctive dining venues, a world-class lifestyle spa sanctuary and fitness center, a children’s club, a watersports and diving center, and diversified activities for all generations. The exclusive tropical enclave captures the essence of timeless luxury, allowing guests to create memories that last a lifetime.
Les Clefs d’Or, known as the Golden Keys, is an international association of the world’s finest hotel concierges. Founded in Paris in 1929, the association embodies a tradition of excellence, service, and integrity that has thrived for nearly a century. The Golden Keys emblem is worn proudly and symbolizes unparalleled service and expertise. For a concierge to wear Les Clefs d’Or, they must demonstrate exceptional dedication, knowledge, and the ability to deliver the highest level of personalized service.
In a remarkably short space of time since opening in 2019, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has risen to become the ultimate host for guests seeking a one-of-a-kind vacation and cultural experience against the scenes of the South Malé Atoll’s natural beauty. In addition to winning Les Clefs d’Or, the resort has also earned remarkable accolades in the 2022 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, securing the title of the No. 1 Best Resort Hotel in Asia and a listing as No. 3 Best Resort Hotel in the world. Furthermore, Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, has honored the resort with the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award.
Adds Dalançon, “Les Clefs d’Or is a beautiful metaphor for unlocking unforgettable guest experiences. This accolade will add further momentum to our mission to reimagine modern-day luxury and craft experiences that uphold the Waldorf Astoria’s iconic heritage and reflect the fabric of the Maldives.”
