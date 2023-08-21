Dusit Thani Maldives achieves Google Eco-Certification for exemplary sustainable tourism efforts

First individuals in the Maldives and first concierge team in South Asia to receive

The Golden Keys

Five members of the personal concierge team at Waldorf Astoria Maldives have been awarded the prestigious Les Clefs d’Or, becoming the first Hilton team in South Asia to receive the honor.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team and our united commitment to welcoming our guests to experience unforgettable moments that are unique to this beautiful corner of the Indian Ocean,” explains Etienne Dalançon, General Manager, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. “Each award we have won in the past three years has brought new impetus to our mission to deliver exceptional and intuitive service. The Les Clefs d’Or is truly a special honor, and I am confident our future guests will discover how the award has helped our signature brand of Waldorf Astoria hospitality evolve and mature.”

The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi concierge team delivers their award-winning service with the remarkable natural beauty of the Maldives as the backdrop. The resort is an unforgettable island escape nestled among white sands and caressed by crystal azure waters, with a wealth of experiences to discover. It features 119 reef, beach and overwater villas spanning across three interconnected islands, including an independent private island with dedicated staff and luxury amenities. Guests can experience culinary excellence through 11 distinctive dining venues, a world-class lifestyle spa sanctuary and fitness center, a children’s club, a watersports and diving center, and diversified activities for all generations. The exclusive tropical enclave captures the essence of timeless luxury, allowing guests to create memories that last a lifetime.

Les Clefs d’Or, known as the Golden Keys, is an international association of the world’s finest hotel concierges. Founded in Paris in 1929, the association embodies a tradition of excellence, service, and integrity that has thrived for nearly a century. The Golden Keys emblem is worn proudly and symbolizes unparalleled service and expertise. For a concierge to wear Les Clefs d’Or, they must demonstrate exceptional dedication, knowledge, and the ability to deliver the highest level of personalized service.

In a remarkably short space of time since opening in 2019, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has risen to become the ultimate host for guests seeking a one-of-a-kind vacation and cultural experience against the scenes of the South Malé Atoll’s natural beauty. In addition to winning Les Clefs d’Or, the resort has also earned remarkable accolades in the 2022 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, securing the title of the No. 1 Best Resort Hotel in Asia and a listing as No. 3 Best Resort Hotel in the world. Furthermore, Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, has honored the resort with the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award.

Adds Dalançon, “Les Clefs d’Or is a beautiful metaphor for unlocking unforgettable guest experiences. This accolade will add further momentum to our mission to reimagine modern-day luxury and craft experiences that uphold the Waldorf Astoria’s iconic heritage and reflect the fabric of the Maldives.”