RTL ferry service connects southernmost atolls
The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has taken a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth in the southernmost atolls of the Maldives with the launch of the Raajje Transport Link (RTL) ferry service. The service, which was inaugurated on August 18, 2023, establishes vital transportation routes between Gnaviyani Atoll and Seenu Atoll, facilitating seamless travel within these regions.
The newly introduced RTL ferry service operates along two novel routes, effectively creating a highway link between Zone 6 (Gnaviyani and Seenu Atolls) and Zone 5 (South and North Huvadhu Atoll). This connectivity offers citizens a convenient means of travel for various purposes, serving as a catalyst for economic activities spanning multiple atolls.
To foster awareness and familiarity with the RTL ferry service, MTCC has announced a one-week trial period during which travel on the new routes will be free of charge. This approach aims to encourage residents to embrace and experience the benefits of the new transportation network firsthand.
Following the trial period, starting from August 25, 2023, travelers will be able to purchase tickets for travel on the RTL ferry service. The service will be available seven days a week, providing consistent and reliable transportation options for citizens across these atolls. The ferry schedules will be easily accessible through the RTL travel app and the official RTL website.
MTCC’s launch of the RTL ferry service is in line with the Integrated National Public Ferry Network, a comprehensive plan designed to establish efficient ferry connections throughout the Maldives. This network, aligned with the National Special Plan (2020-2040), encompasses both passenger and freight ferries, connecting islands across six regions.
As the RTL ferry service continues to roll out in all six regions, the plan envisions the deployment of 82 speed boats, with a network spanning 188 ferry terminals.
The RTL initiative stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to enhancing nationwide connectivity and fostering economic growth across the Maldives. By establishing dependable transportation infrastructure, the country is poised to unlock new opportunities for both citizens and businesses.
Marriott’s Clash of Mixologists Finale 2023 to take place at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
Marriott International has announced the much-anticipated grand finale of the Clash of Mixologists competition, a prestigious individual cocktail competition that aims to promote the rich Beverage Culture and unearth hidden talents among the associates of Marriott International managed hotels in Singapore, Malaysia and the Maldives.
In collaboration with renowned establishments 28 Hong Kong Street (Singapore), Junglebird (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), and main event sponsor Malfy Gin, the competition garnered immense enthusiasm and participation from mixologists in the region. Out of a pool of 40 highly skilled participants from the various hotels and resorts in the three countries, six exceptional associates have emerged as finalists in the competition, each ready to showcase their unique mixology flairs at the grand finale to be held at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. The finalists were chosen based on their crafted cocktails, each with its own unique story and recipe, through a combination of scores from judges evaluation and an internal social media contest. These are the talented mixologists representing some of the finest Marriott International hotels in the region:
- Beril Elmas Özüerler – The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
- Daniel Thomas Stanislas – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
- Carman Lee – The Westin Singapore
- Karan Vanker – W Singapore – Sentosa Cove
- Eliza Tan – Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown
- Jeffri Sulaiman – The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur
The judging panel for the grand finale to be held at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will include distinguished experts from the industry including Divyesh Chauhan, Owner of JungleBird, Kuala Lumpur – Ranked 35th in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 and Lukas Kaufmann – Operations Manager of 28 HongKong Street, Singapore – Ranked 24th in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023. As well as a representative from MMI Maldives (Maritime and Mercantile International) – that exclusively supplies premium beverages to resorts and has achieved 100% distribution across Maldives, will also join the event as esteemed judges along with Anuj Sharma, Area Director of Operations, Marriott International, Singapore & Maldives.
The finalists’ cocktails will be judged based on various criteria, including background & authenticity, technique & execution, appearance, taste & aroma, and complexity & originality. The winners will receive exciting prizes, and all finalists will receive an artisanal Cocktail Kit and a Cocktail Journal. They will also receive a certificate of recognition for their outstanding achievement. Additionally, Marriott International aims to explore opportunities to include the champions in international competitions, enhancing their exposure on a global stage. All participating hotels will feature the creations of their bartenders at their bars for guests to experience, sip and savour.
“We are exhilarated to witness the culmination of the Clash of Mixologists competition, which has been a celebration of creativity and passion for mixology. This unique event has brought together associates from our Marriott International Managed Hotels in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Maldives, fostering a sense of camaraderie and friendly competition among our talented mixologists. The grand finale at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, promises to be a spectacle, highlighting the finest cocktails and the incredible talents behind them. We extend our gratitude to our esteemed partners, 28 Hong Kong Street, Junglebird, and Malfy Gin, whose unwavering support has made this journey truly remarkable. Clash of Mixologists exemplifies our commitment to nurturing talent within the beverage culture and reinforces Marriott’s dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to our guests worldwide,” said Anuj Sharma, Area Director of Operations, Marriott International, Singapore & Maldives.
Malfy Gin, as the main sponsor of the competition, continues its regional partnership with Marriott International through Clash of Mixologists, reaffirming its commitment to supporting emerging mixology talent. The collaboration seeks to promote creativity and innovation within the beverage industry.
The finale is confirmed to be held on September 8, 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands where the six finalists will showcase their skills. Clash of Mixologists stands as a testament to Marriott International’s dedication to fostering talent and promoting the art of mixology in the region. This inclusive competition has provided a precious platform for high-potential talents to shine on an international level.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa attains Green Globe Certification for sustainable hospitality
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced its recent achievement of the Green Globe certification, marking another milestone in the resort’s commitment to sustainable practices and responsible hospitality.
Garnering an 85% score, above the average of 50%, this certification proves the resort’s continuous dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable operations, notably the first time Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has received such recognition.
With a deep understanding of the fragile nature of the Maldivian environment and as a part of Accor’s sustainability initiatives, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has implemented a wide range of sustainable endeavours throughout its operations.
One of the fundamental sustainability initiatives Pullman Maldives Maamutaa undertake is its comprehensive waste management program. The resort has implemented effective recycling and waste separation systems to reduce environmental impact.
Recognising the detrimental impact of plastic straws on our planet’s ecosystems, especially on marine life, Pullman Maldives successfully phased out plastic straws from its guests’ areas, achieving a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. This move aligns with Accor Group’s global efforts to combat plastic pollution and preserve natural resources for future generations.
By establishing its water bottling plant on-site, the resort is minimising plastic waste generated from imported bottled water and ensuring a continuous and reliable source of potable drinking water for its guests and employees in an eco-friendly manner.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa also implemented energy-saving measures, including renewable energy sources. The resort’s solar panels, which power 15% of the overall resort’s electricity, were recorded as one of the best practices during the Green Globe evaluation.
A remarkable highlight in Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s sustainability journey is its support for the local community through various social commitments. The resort vigorously engages in neighbourhood outreach programs, providing educational opportunities and sponsoring local schools and organisations. Pullman aims to contribute positively to the local community by promoting cultural awareness and economic development. On May 8 – 14, 2023, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa made a partnership exchange with a team of 18 local artisans and entertainers in the nearby GA. Vilingili to participate during ARTWeek by Pullman, an initiative that resulted in the top three best practices cited by Green Globe’s auditors.
On July 24 – 31, 2023, Pullman held its annual Aqua Week, a part of the Resort’s pillar week events. The Resort welcomed 10 students along with student council members from the Vilingili Educational Center for an educational immersion on marine environment. Led by Pullman’s marine biology expert Sara De Nicolo, the students delved into the underwater world, gaining insights into marine ecosystems and conservation. Engaging Kahoot games and a guided marine biology walk further enriched their understanding. The highlight was a surprise mermaid show at the Aqua Villa, leaving a lasting impression on the students and reinforcing Pullman’s commitment to combining education and hospitality in a luxury setting.
Green Globe is the global certification program for sustainable tourism and travel, recognising organisations that demonstrate a solid commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sustainable operation practices. Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s attainment of this prestigious certification underscores its dedication to preserving the Maldivian ecosystem while offering an exceptional guest experience.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives celebrates mid-autumn festival with array of special programming
As the harvest season draws to a close, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, invites guests to immerse themselves in a week-long celebration of joy and togetherness during the resort’s Mid-Autumn Festival. Starting on September 29th and running through October 5th, travellers of all ages can indulge in a series of thoughtfully curated activities, creating unforgettable moments that are sure to last a lifetime.
The festivities kick-off with a Mid-Autumn Dinner at Summer Pavilion, where guests can savour the rich flavors of the season while basking under the full moon. Throughout the week, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will offer a grand dinner buffet showcasing a wide-ranging selection of authentic Chinese cuisine. Additionally, for those looking to expand their culinary skills, guests will have the opportunity to participate in special cooking classes, including the Golden Week Dim Sum cooking class, providing a hands-on culinary experience that captures the essence of the season.
Beyond the culinary delights, the resort has crafted an array of captivating activities to cater to diverse interests. Guests can embark on the Harvest Moon Night Yacht Cruise, indulging in delightful cocktails and embracing the magic of the season aboard The Ritz-Carlton’s yacht, or engage with each other during the Lantern Riddles event, where they can test their wit and enjoy an evening of brainteasers and lantern-lit fun. Little ones can also join in the festivities by participating in the Kite Festival, where enchanting, colourful kites will soar high in the sky.
Amidst the captivating atmosphere, guests can immerse themselves in the unparalleled beauty of the resort’s slice of Maldivian paradise. The property’s iconic circular-shaped villas blend gracefully with the natural surroundings, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the shimmering blue waters. The resort features 100 elegantly appointed villas, all with views of the ocean and lagoon. Ocean Pool Villas boast integrated infinity pools and generous lounge areas, while Sunset Beach Pool Villas feature private terraces and spellbinding sunsets. With each room comes modern amenities and personalised service, including the dedicated attention of a personal Aris Meeha- island butler, ensuring a truly exceptional and bespoke experience.
For those seeking the pinnacle of opulence, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers luxurious and prestigious packages, such as the exclusive “Bespoke Luxury” package. Guests who book this package for a minimum of four nights will receive luxury accommodations in a villa of their choice, daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a dedicated Aris Meeha, and a private buggy for resort transportation. The “Bespoke Luxury” package is available until December 17, 2023.
Whether guests are looking to celebrate during the Mid-Autumn Festival or explore the resort in luxury, the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands look forward to welcoming them to island life.
