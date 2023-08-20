Marriott’s Clash of Mixologists Finale 2023 to take place at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced the addition of two limited-time specials in culinary and the art of drinking to join St. Regis’ “The House of Celebration” initiative, a collection of special experiences that turn old customs into new traditions.

The House of Celebration encourages guests to relive the magnificent and legendary festivities of the Astors, the founders of the renowned brand who were famous for their extravagant gatherings. The House of Celebration adopts a distinctive theme for each of the four seasons, similar to haute couture fashion runways, offering unique cultural, fashion, and dining experiences for a limited time. These experiences highlight St. Regis’ beloved customs and establish new traditions in some of the Asia Pacific region’s most exquisite locations, including the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli.

Beginning this summer, the finest address in the Maldives will unveil “Celebration of Place”, a bespoke pairing menu for the season featuring dishes infused with local ingredients at the newly opened Asian specialty restaurant, T.Pan. The new T.Pan set dinner menu, featuring Japanese style Kaiseki cuisine, starts from USD $350++ and offers a beverage pairing option for $220++. The presentation begins with an Osaka Nights “Otoshi” appetiser with Roku gin, Aperol, Antica Formula Vermouth and Ume Liqueur.

Paying homage to the St. Regis New York’s famed King Cole Bar’s focus on the art of drinking, the St. Regis Maldives Vommuli will introduce a New York-inspired cocktail infused with local ingredients at The Whale Bar to enrich the celebrated bar programming experience. It currently features a selection of 40 recipes inspired by five New York neighbourhoods, and “The Violet Hour”, a dedicated ritual to celebrate the end of the day and the start of the evening, when the sky is purple and talented bartenders can be found throwing martinis.

Additionally, the five-star resort has introduced a limited time cocktail, Tropical Tuna Twist, inviting guests to indulge in the essence of the Maldives with this creation that captures the vibrant flavors of the archipelago. The refreshing blend of Clear Tomato Water infused with Maldivian Chili and Curry Leaves is enhanced by the perfect balance of Tuna Vermouth, London Dry Gin, and citrus notes. Served with a side of homemade Tuna Rice Crackers and topped with a delightful Celery Foam, this cocktail is a taste of paradise not to be missed.

“At the St. Regis Maldives, we make the everyday exquisite and welcome guests into our home to experience the extraordinary in an unparalleled setting,” says Vincent Pauchon, general manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “The St. Regis legacy as the original House of Celebration lives on through the Astor family’s tradition and spirit. We continue to be the ultimate luxury destination and are proud to introduce our modern luminaries, tastemakers and global influencers to this new bespoke programming that one can only find at the finest address in the Maldives.”

The seasonal Celebration of Place menu at T.Pan and Tropical Tuna Twist cocktail at The Whale Bar are available from July 5 – August 31, 2023. For more information, please visit http://stregismaldives.com.