VARU by Atmosphere marks five years of unmatched hospitality

JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, will commemorate its sixth anniversary on November 15, 2024, with a special event that highlights its dedication to art, sustainability, and nature. For this milestone celebration, the resort is collaborating with Ruinart, the world’s oldest Champagne house. Founded in 1729 in Reims, France, and currently owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy, Ruinart has a long-standing connection to art, dating back to 1895 when Andre Ruinart commissioned Czech artist Alphonse Mucha to design a poster for the brand. Similarly, since its launch in 2018, JOALI has redefined the role of art in luxury hospitality by showcasing works from international artists. Renowned for its vibrant joie de vivre lifestyle, JOALI aligns with Maison Ruinart’s savoir-vivre philosophy, sharing values rooted in art and luxury.

As part of the celebration, British-French artist Sophie Kitching will present an ethereal art display during a cocktail event at Mura Bar, the heart of the resort. A graduate of the École nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and the School of Visual Arts in New York, Kitching is acclaimed for her installations, paintings, sculptures, and works on paper. She frequently employs oils, watercolours, and gold leaves on natural materials. Having collaborated with Maison Ruinart for events such as Frieze NY 2022 and the “Maison 1729” exhibition, Kitching will create bespoke eco-designed second skins and coasters for JOALI’s sixth anniversary. Drawing inspiration from the island’s native flora and fauna, including grey herons, sea birds, vibrant corals, and marine life, her creations incorporate vivid colours and copper-zinc leaves to adorn Ruinart bottles. These pieces reflect both JOALI’s and Ruinart’s shared commitment to art and sustainability.

During the event, guests will savour Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Cuvées while admiring Kitching’s ‘Invisible Green Art XXX, 2024’, an abstract masterpiece featuring a distinctive green tone originally developed during England’s Georgian and Regency eras. Transported from Ruinart’s archives in Reims, this artwork will remain on display at JOALI Maldives for over six months. Art and wine enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition hand-painted second skins by Kitching during the cocktail event or until the pieces are sold out.

On November 16, 2024, guests can further indulge in an exclusive champagne-pairing dinner hosted by Fabien Vallérian, International Director of Arts & Culture at Ruinart. This gastronomic experience will pair Maison Ruinart’s champagnes with a meticulously curated menu, with each plate and glass weaving a narrative of art and flavour.

Fabien Vallérian praised the partnership, stating: “At Maison Ruinart, the protection of nature is central to our values. We are dedicated to supporting artists who foster a dialogue between humanity and nature through their creativity and craftsmanship. Since 2022, we have collaborated with Sophie Kitching on various artistic commissions, and this project with JOALI provides an incredible opportunity for her to explore and celebrate the ecosystems of the Maldives.”

These celebratory events mark the beginning of a promising partnership, with future activations planned both in the Maldives and globally.