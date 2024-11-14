Featured
Worldwide Kids accreditation highlights Dhigali Maldives’ commitment to exceptional childcare
Dhigali Maldives has announced that its “Play” Kids Club has been accredited by Worldwide Kids, becoming one of only nine such facilities in the Maldives. This recognition underscores Dhigali’s commitment to providing high-quality and inclusive childcare services.
Christian Szabo, the General Manager of Dhigali Maldives, described the accreditation as a significant milestone, emphasising that it affirms the resort’s dedication to offering exceptional and inclusive childcare programs. He expressed pride in joining a network that shares the vision of nurturing young minds.
The “Play” Kids Club caters to children aged 4-12, providing a vibrant array of activities facilitated by certified childcare professionals. This accreditation further solidifies Dhigali’s focus on delivering exceptional family experiences in a safe and stimulating environment.
With this accomplishment, Dhigali Maldives continues to set a high standard for family-friendly luxury, ensuring parents can relax with the confidence that their children are engaged in fun and enriching activities during their stay.
Celebration
VARU by Atmosphere marks five years of unmatched hospitality
VARU by Atmosphere, an iconic private island resort in the Maldives, celebrated its five-year anniversary this week, marking five years of hospitality, culture, and luxury inspired by the core philosophy of the Joy of Giving. The Naturally Maldivian resort hosted key stakeholders, including the island’s owners, corporate leadership, and colleagues, for an evening of grand celebrations featuring cultural performances, awards, and diverse culinary experiences.
Since its opening in 2019, VARU by Atmosphere has established itself as a sanctuary for travellers seeking to explore the Maldives’ rich cultural heritage while enjoying heartfelt hospitality. Guests at the resort experience the beauty of the turquoise lagoon and immerse themselves in the relaxed island lifestyle of this picturesque Indian Ocean destination. A standout feature of the resort is the award-winning Kaagé restaurant, which highlights authentic Maldivian cuisine, celebrating local ingredients, flavors, and culinary traditions.
Reflecting on the milestone, Mei P. Pun, General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere, noted the significance of the resort’s name, saying, “In Dhivehi, the Maldivian dialect, VARU translates to living life in abundance, strength, resilience, and above all, authenticity. For us, hospitality is about sharing the soul of the Maldives with every visitor, a mission made possible by the dedicated team. Their passion, warm smiles, and unwavering energy resonate with guests, many of whom return time and again.”
Part of the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand, VARU by Atmosphere is a contemporary 5-star resort offering a luxurious island experience with 108 villas situated along white sandy beaches, crystal-clear turquoise lagoons, and three jetties featuring spacious over-water accommodations. Guests benefit from the exclusive VARU Plan™, a comprehensive holiday package that includes diverse dining options, spa experiences, daily activities, and excursions designed to enrich their stay.
Situated on the North-West edge of Malé Atoll, the resort is easily accessible via a 40-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. It boasts four restaurants and two bars, ensuring a wide range of culinary options, alongside premium facilities such as a dive school, water sports centre, overwater ELE|NA spa complex, gym, kids’ club, ocean excursions, and daily complimentary snorkelling trips to explore the vibrant underwater world.
Celebration
JOALI Maldives celebrates six years of art and luxury with Maison Ruinart
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, will commemorate its sixth anniversary on November 15, 2024, with a special event that highlights its dedication to art, sustainability, and nature. For this milestone celebration, the resort is collaborating with Ruinart, the world’s oldest Champagne house. Founded in 1729 in Reims, France, and currently owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy, Ruinart has a long-standing connection to art, dating back to 1895 when Andre Ruinart commissioned Czech artist Alphonse Mucha to design a poster for the brand. Similarly, since its launch in 2018, JOALI has redefined the role of art in luxury hospitality by showcasing works from international artists. Renowned for its vibrant joie de vivre lifestyle, JOALI aligns with Maison Ruinart’s savoir-vivre philosophy, sharing values rooted in art and luxury.
As part of the celebration, British-French artist Sophie Kitching will present an ethereal art display during a cocktail event at Mura Bar, the heart of the resort. A graduate of the École nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and the School of Visual Arts in New York, Kitching is acclaimed for her installations, paintings, sculptures, and works on paper. She frequently employs oils, watercolours, and gold leaves on natural materials. Having collaborated with Maison Ruinart for events such as Frieze NY 2022 and the “Maison 1729” exhibition, Kitching will create bespoke eco-designed second skins and coasters for JOALI’s sixth anniversary. Drawing inspiration from the island’s native flora and fauna, including grey herons, sea birds, vibrant corals, and marine life, her creations incorporate vivid colours and copper-zinc leaves to adorn Ruinart bottles. These pieces reflect both JOALI’s and Ruinart’s shared commitment to art and sustainability.
During the event, guests will savour Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Cuvées while admiring Kitching’s ‘Invisible Green Art XXX, 2024’, an abstract masterpiece featuring a distinctive green tone originally developed during England’s Georgian and Regency eras. Transported from Ruinart’s archives in Reims, this artwork will remain on display at JOALI Maldives for over six months. Art and wine enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition hand-painted second skins by Kitching during the cocktail event or until the pieces are sold out.
On November 16, 2024, guests can further indulge in an exclusive champagne-pairing dinner hosted by Fabien Vallérian, International Director of Arts & Culture at Ruinart. This gastronomic experience will pair Maison Ruinart’s champagnes with a meticulously curated menu, with each plate and glass weaving a narrative of art and flavour.
Fabien Vallérian praised the partnership, stating: “At Maison Ruinart, the protection of nature is central to our values. We are dedicated to supporting artists who foster a dialogue between humanity and nature through their creativity and craftsmanship. Since 2022, we have collaborated with Sophie Kitching on various artistic commissions, and this project with JOALI provides an incredible opportunity for her to explore and celebrate the ecosystems of the Maldives.”
These celebratory events mark the beginning of a promising partnership, with future activations planned both in the Maldives and globally.
Awards
Velaa Private Island Maldives crowned Fine Dining Champion at Boutique Hotel Club Awards
The 2024 Boutique Hotel Club Awards, often likened to the Michelin Guide for boutique hotels, has unveiled its winners, showcasing the pinnacle of global luxury and hospitality. Among the celebrated properties, Velaa Private Island in the Maldives made an indelible mark by clinching the award for ‘World’s Best Fine Dining Hotel’, solidifying its reputation as a beacon of exclusive experiences and culinary excellence.
Renowned for its unparalleled offerings, Velaa Private Island is a secluded paradise in the Noonu Atoll, surrounded by pristine azure waters. The accolade highlights its commitment to delivering curated dining experiences that transcend luxury, blending world-class cuisine with the serene beauty of its surroundings. The judges lauded the property as “an exclusive private island surrounded by an azure sea and curated experiences to go beyond luxury.”
The Boutique Hotel Club, celebrated for its meticulous vetting process, evaluated over 500 nominees across 80 countries. Properties undergo rigorous on-site assessments, with over 400 gold standards of hospitality excellence shaping the selection process. This year’s winners represent the pinnacle of creativity, sustainability, and immersive guest experiences.
While Velaa Private Island shone as the standout destination for fine dining, other winners in various categories celebrated unique aspects of boutique hospitality. The overall title of ‘World’s Best Boutique Hotel/ was awarded to Akademie Street Boutique Hotel in Franschhoek, South Africa, known for its style, charm, and exceptional guest service.
The awards also emphasised sustainability, with Munduk Moding Plantation in Bali earning ‘World’s Best Eco Hotel’ for its dedication to environmental impact and community support. This reflects a broader trend in the boutique hotel industry: integrating sustainability into the luxury travel experience.
Velaa Private Island is renowned for offering a harmonious blend of natural beauty, bespoke services, and extraordinary culinary adventures. Whether dining under the stars or exploring the vibrant marine life of the Maldives, guests are immersed in an exclusive escape tailored to their desires. This latest recognition further cements Velaa’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.
For 15 years, the Boutique Hotel Club has celebrated the world’s finest boutique properties, meticulously curating destinations that embody exceptional quality, emotional resonance, and a unique sense of place. With Velaa Private Island leading the charge, the 2024 awards highlight a new era of boutique excellence, where luxury meets heart and innovation.
