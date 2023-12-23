News
Dhigali Maldives’ Haali Beach illuminates with sustainable Christmas tree lighting extravaganza
This holiday season, Dhigali Maldives invited guests and locals alike to a magical Christmas Tree Lighting event at the picturesque Haali Beach. Embracing sustainability and the spirit of the festive season, the resort has handcrafted stunning Christmas trees from locally-sourced driftwood, adding a touch of eco-friendly elegance to the celebration.
In a commitment to environmental consciousness, one of our core values, Dhigali Maldives presents a unique display of Christmas trees made entirely in-house from driftwood, symbolising the resort’s dedication to sustainable practices and embracing the beauty of the Maldivian environment.
The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony was accompanied by the melodious voices of the Dhigali Carolers, bringing the spirit of the season to life with classic holiday tunes and festive cheer.
Adding an extra touch of magic, all of the Santa’s helpers turned the switch to illuminate the tree and the entire island transforming Dhigali into a winter wonderland & to ensure Santa can find the resort on the 25th of December.
Featuring some of the festive favourite, and of course sushi a new edition to the culinary journey at Dhigali. Guest got a little bit of festive joy in every bite while they watched the end of the sunset and the wonderous lights of the twinkling Christmas tree.
What’s a celebration without a little dance? As a delightful surprise, the Christmas Tree Lighting event culminated in an impromptu dance party featuring tunes by resident singer Cathy, setting the stage for a night of joy and merriment.
‘A Moment in Time’ festivities for Christmas, New Year at Oaga Art Resort
In a blend of artistic talent and tropical splendour, Oaga Art Resort, located in the heart of the Maldives, is gearing up to host a series of festive activities under the theme “A Moment in Time.” It promises a celebration that transcends the ordinary, offering guests an immersive experience that combines the beauty of the Maldives with the allure of art.
Warming up to Christmas Eve
As the sun sets over turquoise waters, the festivities kick off with the Liquid Groove DJ Pool Party on the 20th of December. The Christmas spirit continues to infuse the atmosphere with the Christmas Tree Toast on the 21st, marked by a Tree Lighting Ceremony to the serene sound of the harp played by Saif, and followed by live music at Raa Baa, the main bar, courtesy of the local talent named Naail Trio. The 22nd of December brings a flurry of activities, starting with the Merry Market opening at the main restaurant, Kaa Kada, followed by the Garden of Gingerbread, where guests can display their creativity in decorating gingerbread men. The night concludes with the Mix & Mingle Soiree at Sobi Bar, the beer and gin garden, featuring live music by our very own Vibe Director, Shiuz.
Artistic Vibes and Christmas Feasts
On Christmas Eve, from noon onwards, Raa Baa transforms into a local artist pop-up exhibition. From the 24th to the 29th, this Veyoge Caravan exhibition by Suvāsthi will feature “Of the Palm”, a selection of artwork that explore the sacred language between man and craft by local artist Hassan Niyaz. The evening continues with a festive feast later on in the night at Kaa Kada, followed by a Christmas Movie Night and live music by the talented local artist Shiuz.
Christmas Day itself promises a cheery brunch at Kaa Kada, complemented later on by the arrival of Santa Claus to Oaga. The festivities continue with live music by Dupa Trio during Christmas brunch, a Christmas show by Valerie Sealey (Solstix), and a beach party with DJ Afruh.
The last Full Moon of the Year
As the year draws to a close, the resort’s vibrant energy continues. On the 26th of December, guests can enjoy sun-kissed beats with DJ Afruh, live music by Naffah, and an O-Fire bonfire with live music by Zaki at Raa Baa Beach. The 27th brings the full moon ritual with Hoba Spa to celebrate the final full moon of the year, followed by a Handhuvaru Sound Healing Concert at Hoba Deck beach and culminating in a Moonlit full moon afterparty.
Warming up for New Year’s Eve
Jewellery-making sessions with the multi-talented Cinta Damerell will be held from the 27th to the 29th. On the 28th, guests can savour Maldivian cuisine at Kaa Kada, followed by live music by Dupa Trio at Raa Baa. On the 29th, the golden hour evening cocktail party is to be made extra special accompanied with flyboard performances, with the local talent Amruh serenading with the violin later on in the night.
New Year’s Eve – A Moment to Ash
New Year’s Eve at Oaga Art Resort promises to be an unforgettable night of cherished moments. The evening begins with a gala dinner at Kaa Kada, followed by a DJ party at Raa Baa Beach featuring DJ Afruh. As the clock strikes 11:45 PM, travellers will participate in the “Moment to Ash” ceremony, symbolising the burning away of the past year’s moments with fireworks lighting up the sky afterwards in celebration.
Welcoming the New Year 2024
The first day of 2024 begins with a rejuvenating New Year’s brunch, followed by a New Year ritual at Hoba Deck, live music by Dupa Trio and an outdoor movie night at Raa Baa. The festivities continue in the days that follow with a sculpting workshop by Cinta Damerell alongside a pool party, live music by local duo Something Lovely, a Boduberu pool party with Harubee, and a bonfire art exhibition with live music at Raa Baa.
On the 5th of January, guests can experience a Galactic Gallery – a bonfire art exhibition at night with live music at Raa Baa. Simultaneously, an immersive sound installation inside Samaasaa, based on the Maldivian musical giant Zero Degree Atoll’s “Dhoni” Album, awaits at the other end of the island.
The celebration comes to a grand finale on the 6th of January with live music by local talents Yani & Iqyan, followed by the Wave Rave – a beach party with DJ Afruh.
Featured artists at a glance:
- Hassan Niyaz: A graphic designer and self-taught artist from Male’, Maldives. His debut solo exhibition was recently showcased at Art Gallery Male’, and is now exploring new terrain with his second solo showcase ‘Of the Palm’ at Oaga Art Resort.
- Dupa Trio: A unique jazz band creating a dynamic and colourful musical environment reminiscent of the golden age of jazz music.
- Valery Sealey (Solstix): A highly skilled circus and fire performer, specialising in object manipulation and captivating audiences with staff manipulation, fire spinning, and contact juggling.
- Cinta Damerell: A multi-disciplinary creative whose aim is to create art and experience which encourages a utopian paradise, whether this be through film, exploring the wonders of the natural world or creating safe communities for arts to thrive.
- Alikko (Aleef): A curious creative exploring the vast world of art. With experience in music, design and performance arts, he loves to find the connections between these different forms and combine them. You will be seeing him play various instruments in his musical showcases aside from his fire poi and other object manipulation performances.
- DJ Afruh (Ali Afruh): A processional DJ / musician and multi-instrumentalist with influences rooted in blues, jazz, reggae, and world music.
- Ismail Affan: A talented musician and a performer famously known for his unique voice and vocal range.
- Something Lovely: An acoustic duo from the Maldives comprising childhood friends and musicians Shafyau Rameez (Thappu) and Dhifla Ahmed (Dhifoo).
- Harubee Boduberu Group: A group of young men passionate about traditional Maldivian music, Boduberu, who have won the hearts of Maldivians with their beats.
- Yani & Iqyan: two passionate musicians on a lifelong journey with music. As a dynamic duo, they bring a harmonious fusion of talent, creativity, and a shared dream to blossom into full-fledged musicians.
- Naail Trio: Naail Trio unites three prominent music talents from the Maldives, Naanu, Amir and Inan coming together to present an assorted blend of music deeply rooted in Jazz and Maldivian traditions.
- Shiuz: Oaga’s irreplaceable Director for all things vibe, a powerhouse performer with a charismatic career spotlighting the best of the Maldives’ musical arts.
- Naffah: An in-house musician, a soul-soothing busker, and a solo artist extraordinaire capable of serenading troubles away with his soothing voice.
- Zaki: A musician, singer, entertainer, host, surfer, and more, contributing to the Maldivian tourism industry with creativity and talent.
- Dumb & Dumber: An in-house collaboration of musicians Naffah and Humam, providing a perfect fusion of acoustic soulful music.
- Special features by local talents: Samooh Thaufeeq the saxophonist, Amru on violin, Husen Thaufeeq on keys & saxophone, Saif the harpist, Shaman the magician and more.
Oaga invites you to join in this momentous celebration with an unbeatable offer, where time stands still and memories are etched in the heart forever.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay, don’t miss out!
Bandos Maldives kicks off 13-day festive extravaganza
Bandos Maldives, has ushered in the holiday season with a dazzling 13-day festive programme which promises an unforgettable experience for guests.
Kicked off on December 20, the festivities commenced with the renowned Christmas cake mixing event, setting the stage for a series of engaging activities. The Canoe Sprint race added a splash of excitement, captivating guests with spirited competition.
The first night concluded with the enchanting “Jingle Jangle Jubilee,” paving the way for a lineup of thrilling events throughout the festive period. Highlights include The Cookie Castle, Tropical Volley, Bottle Bash, Badminton Battle, Sunset Serenade, and Kite Flying Adventure.
Christmas Day is poised to be a highlight with Island Christmas Carols setting the festive tone, followed by the grand Xmas Gala and Xmas Beats. Santa will make a memorable entrance on December 25th followed by the Jingle Bell Cruise.
The excitement continues into the new year with activities like Water Relay, Futsal Frenzy, Kid’s Glam Gala, and Glow the Floor. On December 31st, the New Year countdown display at the Sandbar will be followed by the Tropical Gala. The celebration will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display as the clock strikes midnight ensuring a vibrant start to 2024.
The celebration doesn’t end there; on January 1st, 2024, guests can wind down with the Tropical Kids Party and Twilight Sensations, offering a perfect conclusion to the 13-day festive extravaganza at Bandos Maldives.
Acclaimed Nepalese doctor arrives at JA Manafaru for festive wellness therapy
Aside from the incredible 16-day Festive extravaganza with its fun-packed, “A Kind Of Manafaru Magic” programme of endless seasonal experiences, JA Manafaru’s schedule of visiting VIP practitioners welcomes internationally-acclaimed specialist Dr Tridendra from Nepal.
Until the 15th January 2024, guests can benefit from Dr Tridendra’s experience providing his unique approach to holistic therapy treatments including manipulative massage acupuncture, reflexology, cupping, therapeutic yoga, and stress management through body-breath techniques.
Guests can reserve one-to-one sessions with Dr Tridendra selecting from his signature treatments:
- Acupuncture For Pain Management
- Acupuncture For Weight Loss
- Facial Rejuvenation Acupuncture
- Acu Massage
- Yoga-Thai Massage
- Sleep Well Package
- Head To Toe Reviver
These therapies aim to address physical, mental, and emotional health, offering patients a holistic approach to healing and wellness.
With almost 20 years of practicing as a therapist, Dr Tridendra has become a pioneer in the field of holistic healthcare, providing comprehensive and individualised care to those seeking alternative and holistic approaches to health and well-being.
