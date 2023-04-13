Dhigali Maldives’ Front Office Manager Mohamed Arshad shares diverse hospitality journey

Mohamed Arshad is the Front Office Manager at the Dhigali Maldives resort in the Raa Atoll. With over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, Mohamed has worked at some of the top hotels and resorts in the Maldives, including Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, W Maldives, and Anantara Resorts Maldives. In this interview, we will learn more about Mohamed’s career in hospitality and his passion for big game fishing.

Maldives Insider: Hello Arshad, thank you for taking the time to speak with us today. Can you tell us a little bit about your background in the hospitality industry?

Mohamed Arshad: Hi, thank you for having me. I started my career in 2001 as a Trainee at Kurumba Maldives and spent six years in food and beverage service at well-known brands. In 2008, I shifted my career to the Front Office department with Royal Island and subsequently worked at Hilton Maldives Irufushi, W Maldives, and Anantara Resorts before joining Dhigali Maldives in 2017 as the Assistant Front Office Manager. Currently, I hold the position of Front Office Manager at the resort, overseeing the Airport service, Front Desk, Guest Services, and Recreation teams.

MI: That’s quite a diverse range of experience across some of the top hotels and resorts in the Maldives. How has your career in hospitality impacted your personal and professional development?

MA: My career in hospitality has been incredibly rewarding. I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the best professionals in the industry. I have also had the chance to experience different cultures and ways of life, which has helped me grow both personally and professionally.

MI: I understand that you also have a passion for fishing. Can you tell us more about that?

MA: Yes, I have always loved spending time on the water and exploring the marine life of the Maldives. Sport fishing is one of my favorite hobbies and I enjoy the challenge of trying to catch a variety of species. It’s a great way to relax and escape the stresses of work. I am also very passionate about conservation and make sure to practice catch and release whenever possible.

MI: That sounds like a great way to unwind after a busy day at the resort. As a seasoned hotelier with over a decade of experience, what advice do you have for aspiring young hoteliers?

MA: My advice for aspiring young hoteliers is to be passionate and dedicated to your work. The hospitality industry is a dynamic and challenging field that requires a strong work ethic, excellent interpersonal skills, and the ability to adapt to changing situations. Additionally, it’s important to continuously educate yourself and stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and advancements. Finally, always strive to provide exceptional service to your guests and never stop learning and growing in your career.

MI: Thank you for sharing that with us. Is there anything else you’d like to add before we wrap up?

MA: I would just like to say that I am grateful for the opportunity to work in the hospitality industry and be a part of the team at Dhigali Maldives. I love being able to create memorable experiences for our guests and help them have the best vacation possible.