Dhigali Maldives’ Front Office Manager Mohamed Arshad shares diverse hospitality journey

24 views April 13, 2023

Mohamed Arshad is the Front Office Manager at the Dhigali Maldives resort in the Raa Atoll. With over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry, Mohamed has worked at some of the top hotels and resorts in the Maldives, including Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, W Maldives, and Anantara Resorts Maldives. In this interview, we will learn more about Mohamed’s career in hospitality and his passion for big game fishing.

Maldives Insider: Hello Arshad, thank you for taking the time to speak with us today. Can you tell us a little bit about your background in the hospitality industry?

Mohamed Arshad: Hi, thank you for having me. I started my career in 2001 as a Trainee at Kurumba Maldives and spent six years in food and beverage service at well-known brands. In 2008, I shifted my career to the Front Office department with Royal Island and subsequently worked at Hilton Maldives Irufushi, W Maldives, and Anantara Resorts before joining Dhigali Maldives in 2017 as the Assistant Front Office Manager. Currently, I hold the position of Front Office Manager at the resort, overseeing the Airport service, Front Desk, Guest Services, and Recreation teams.

MI: That’s quite a diverse range of experience across some of the top hotels and resorts in the Maldives. How has your career in hospitality impacted your personal and professional development?

MA: My career in hospitality has been incredibly rewarding. I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from some of the best professionals in the industry. I have also had the chance to experience different cultures and ways of life, which has helped me grow both personally and professionally.

MI: I understand that you also have a passion for fishing. Can you tell us more about that?

MA: Yes, I have always loved spending time on the water and exploring the marine life of the Maldives. Sport fishing is one of my favorite hobbies and I enjoy the challenge of trying to catch a variety of species. It’s a great way to relax and escape the stresses of work. I am also very passionate about conservation and make sure to practice catch and release whenever possible.

MI: That sounds like a great way to unwind after a busy day at the resort. As a seasoned hotelier with over a decade of experience, what advice do you have for aspiring young hoteliers?

MA: My advice for aspiring young hoteliers is to be passionate and dedicated to your work. The hospitality industry is a dynamic and challenging field that requires a strong work ethic, excellent interpersonal skills, and the ability to adapt to changing situations. Additionally, it’s important to continuously educate yourself and stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and advancements. Finally, always strive to provide exceptional service to your guests and never stop learning and growing in your career.

MI: Thank you for sharing that with us. Is there anything else you’d like to add before we wrap up?

MA: I would just like to say that I am grateful for the opportunity to work in the hospitality industry and be a part of the team at Dhigali Maldives. I love being able to create memorable experiences for our guests and help them have the best vacation possible.

