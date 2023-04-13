This Eid, take a family-friendly holiday to Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa

With a short flight and a variety of direct flights options from the Middle East and India, it’s no wonder the Maldives is a popular destination of choice for quick getaways- whether it’s a long weekend, friendcation, honeymoon, hen dos, babymoon, spring break, or any milestone that works as the perfect excuse to holiday in the paradisiacal islands.

Ensuring families and friends have an idyllic break over the long Eid weekend, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa bring the ‘Discovery Awaits’ package to relax and unwind. With its pristine beaches, infinite turquoise waters, and lush tropical vegetation, the luxury lagoon hideaway promises an unforgettable holiday experience for those seeking relaxation and adventure in a breath-taking island setting.

Perfect for families and groups of four, choose from stylish and spacious two-bedroom overwater or beach villas, and experience double the excitement tucked amongst the tropical landscape with unparalleled views across the whitewashed beaches, the Indian Ocean or turquoise lagoon.

Inclusive of complimentary seaplane transfer for two children below 12 years, daily in-villa breakfast, fresh mocktails, as well as dinner at Turquoise restaurant. Outside of the package, the eclectic restaurant will also be serving an Eid-themed dinner, showcasing Middle Eastern and Turkish delicacies and desserts for a taste of home. There are also incredible discounts for in-house guests at Explore Spa, as well as personal bikes for island discovery throughout the stay, along with a 30-minute group photoshoot to capture memories that last lifetime.

An energetic mix of cultural and lifestyle programming at the resort is designed to celebrate the art of travel and unlock the heart of the destination. The resort features a marine conservation hub, a house reef brimming with shoals of marine life, and activities such as dolphin cruises, waters sports, and even a twilight cinemas experience. Waiting to be explored is the resort’s private island, Bodu Finolhu, complete with tropical greenery and a 360-degree beach that makes it perfect for romantic picnics and proposals. Families can take advantage of the Le Méridien Family and Kids’ Hub, with programming that includes day and night nature trails, a mini marine conservation program, folklore storytelling, sustainable art classes and micro-green planting at The Greenhouse. The resort also presents a boutique lifestyle space that features an ocean facing fitness studio and yoga pavilion as well as an interactive creative arts studio for guests to stay balanced and inspired during their travel.

A sanctuary for the curious and creative traveller to discover the European spirit of savouring the good life, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa is the easy breezy getaway that long weekends are made for.

To book the Discovery Awaits package, visit: www.marriott.com/offers/discovery-awaits. For more information or reservations, please visit www.lemeridien-maldives.com.