Dhigali Maldives reopens with refined comfort, sustainable hospitality, and fresh island experiences

Angsana Velavaru, nestled in the pristine waters of the Maldives, offers an idyllic escape for families and groups seeking a blend of adventure and relaxation. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, this vibrant resort has become a hub for engaging water-based activities that not only entertain but also educate guests about marine conservation and the rich local ecosystems.

Every experience at Angsana Velavaru provides visitors with a window into the dynamic life beneath the waves. From snorkelling among vibrant coral reefs and kayaking through serene lagoons to paddle-boarding along the island’s edges, these immersive activities reveal the intricate marine ecosystems of the Maldives. Among the “101 Things to Do” is the coral planting program at the resort’s Marine Lab, where guests partner with marine biologists to restore the reefs by planting coral fragments that nurture underwater biodiversity. This hands-on experience not only inspires a deep respect for marine conservation but also leaves a lasting, positive impact on the ocean’s fragile environment.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Angsana Velavaru has implemented a variety of innovative initiatives aimed at protecting the island and its natural resources. Recent projects include the installation of solar panels that harness renewable energy, significantly reducing the resort’s carbon footprint. Additionally, a food compost machine has been introduced to minimise waste, while a rainwater harvesting system conserves water resources vital to the island’s ecosystem. The resort has also adopted a saltwater chlorination system for its pools, enhancing the health and safety of swimming environments while decreasing reliance on harsh chemicals.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, Angsana Velavaru proudly introduces SustainLinen, a unique initiative that repurposes leftover fabric to create stylish tote bags. This innovative project not only promotes recycling and waste reduction but also provides guests with a practical memento that embodies their commitment to sustainability during their stay.

As the festive season draws near, Angsana Velavaru has curated an exciting line-up of celebrations and exclusive offers tailored for friends and families. From meticulously planned holiday events and themed dining experiences to activity-filled days on the island, visitors will find ample opportunities to create lasting memories in the Maldives’ enchanting setting. The resort invites everyone to partake in a unique celebration that encapsulates the spirit of the season while embracing the stunning beauty and culture of the Maldives.