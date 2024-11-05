Featured
Tennis legend Marion Bartoli leads exclusive lessons at Siyam World Maldives
From December 10th to 14th, Siyam World Maldives will host an unforgettable event for tennis enthusiasts and sports lovers. In collaboration with LUX Tennis, the resort welcomes former World No. 7 and Wimbledon Champion Marion Bartoli for an exciting LUX Tennis Star Event, featuring private lessons, group clinics, and a Meet & Greet with the tennis legend.
After establishing itself as a premier destination for football camps and hosting some of the sport’s greatest players, Siyam World is now shifting focus to tennis, with Marion Bartoli as the latest star to join its roster of sports icons. Guests will have the opportunity to step onto the court with Bartoli herself, gaining insights and tips from one of the sport’s best, whether they’re experienced players or beginners looking to improve their skills.
In collaboration with LUX Tennis, the resort offers a diverse range of tennis activities, from private one-on-one lessons to energetic group clinics, catering to all levels of players. Additionally, a Complimentary Meet & Greet session provides fans with the chance to take photos, engage in conversation with Bartoli, and hear about her inspiring journey from professional player to tennis icon.
Marion Bartoli is a celebrated former professional tennis player from France, known for her unique playing style and remarkable career achievements. She captured the prestigious Wimbledon Championships singles title in 2013, becoming the sixth player in the Open Era to win the title without dropping a set. Bartoli was also a Wimbledon finalist in 2007 and reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2011. Throughout her career, she earned seven singles and three doubles titles on the WTA Tour. Recognised for her unconventional approach, she played with both hands on her forehand and backhand, distinguishing her from traditional players. Bartoli reached her career-high ranking of World No. 7 on January 30, 2012, and returned to this ranking on July 8, 2013, following her Wimbledon victory.
Cooking
Domenico Carella and Fabrizio Margarita unite for innovative culinary experience at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives has announces an exclusive culinary pop-up, Ultra Milano by Domenico Carella, taking place from November 9th to November 13th, 2024. This exclusive experience will showcase the innovative culinary and mixology talents of Domenico Carella, a renowned figure in the food and beverage industry.
Carella has built an impressive career as a professional chef, bartender, and manager. With over a decade of experience, he has mastered the art of blending ingredients and flavours to create dishes that perfectly balance texture and taste. His culinary journey has taken him around the world, earning accolades such as Manager of the Year in Asia by “That’s Shanghai” in 2015.
At this event, Domenico Carella’s mixology will complement Fabrizio Margarita’s pizza artistry, reimagining dining with a sustainable flair at Veli Bar in Patina Maldives, Fari Islands.
Carella’s approach to food and beverage emphasises environmental respect and sustainability. His holistic vision ensures that all departments, from the kitchen to the bar, work harmoniously, aligning the procurement of raw materials to create a unified and sustainable operation.
Awards
GO TRAVEL Awards honour Sun Siyam Resorts for excellence in sustainable tourism practices
Sun Siyam Resorts has been awarded the title of “Most Influential Sustainable Hotel Group of the Year” at the 2025 GO TRAVEL Hotel Travel Excellence Awards. This recognition, presented by GOGO Media and Weibo Shanghai, celebrates Sun Siyam Resorts’ exceptional contributions to sustainable tourism in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
This prestigious award highlights the group’s dedication to blending authentic guest experiences with a strong commitment to environmental and social responsibility. At Sun Siyam Resorts, sustainability is not just a practice but an integral part of its operations, shaping how the group interacts with the environment and supports local communities.
Central to Sun Siyam Resorts’ achievements is the “Sun Siyam Cares” program, which encompasses various eco-friendly and community-focused initiatives. These include reducing energy and water consumption, managing waste efficiently, supporting local community development, and investing in renewable energy sources. Through these efforts, Sun Siyam Resorts actively works to reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact.
The group’s commitment extends beyond environmental conservation to cultural preservation, emphasising the protection of local heritage and traditional practices. By prioritising these sustainable practices, Sun Siyam Resorts contributes not only to environmental well-being but also to the socio-economic growth of the communities where it operates.
This recognition at the GO TRAVEL Hotel Travel Excellence Awards underscores Sun Siyam Resorts’ leadership in sustainable tourism, marking a significant milestone in the group’s journey to create memorable, eco-friendly travel experiences. Through a seamless blend of luxury and sustainability, Sun Siyam Resorts offers guests the chance to enjoy extraordinary vacations while leaving a positive impact on the world.
Featured
Dhigali Maldives reopens with refined comfort, sustainable hospitality, and fresh island experiences
Dhigali Maldives has reopened its doors, welcoming guests to a refreshed island experience following its first major renovation since opening in 2017. Reopening on July 1st, the resort has been transformed to elevate luxury and comfort, combining elegance with natural charm. This renovation reflects Dhigali’s vision of creating an eco-conscious sanctuary, where sophisticated design complements the island’s lush beauty, offering a harmonious and idyllic escape.
A centrepiece of the renovation is the redesigned pool area, now a spacious oasis that invites relaxation and social gatherings. Featuring a sleek pool deck and enhanced lounging options, the area provides an ideal space for guests to unwind in serene surroundings, merging a refined, laid-back ambiance. Whether seeking solitude or connecting with loved ones, the pool has become an essential part of the Dhigali experience, fostering moments of genuine relaxation and atmosphere.
Enhancements to the Lagoon Villas add intimacy, combining scenic views with increased privacy. These updates blend the villa interiors with the picturesque surroundings, creating an experience that feels both exclusive and naturally integrated with the tropical environment. The refreshed design reflects Dhigali’s dedication to refined luxury, providing a setting where comfort and elegance coexist effortlessly.
At the heart of Dhigali Maldives is an unwavering commitment to authenticity and excellence in service, shaping each guest experience to be personal and memorable. This dedication extends beyond standard hospitality; the Dhigali team builds genuine connections with guests, fostering a warm and welcoming atmosphere that feels naturally attentive. Through thoughtful gestures, the team ensures that every stay is special and uniquely tailored.
Dhigali Maldives remains dedicated to sustainable hospitality, operating with eco-conscious principles that respect the island’s natural landscape. The resort seamlessly integrates eco-friendly practices into its operations, preserving the island’s beauty while providing a luxurious and mindful stay.
As Dhigali Maldives reopens, it stands ready to offer an unforgettable escape. With revitalised spaces, a welcoming spirit, and commitment to the island’s unique charm, Dhigali provides a retreat that blends refined luxury with genuine hospitality, leaving guests with cherished memories long after their visit.
