GO TRAVEL Awards honour Sun Siyam Resorts for excellence in sustainable tourism practices

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been honoured as the #3 Resort in the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, the longest-running and most distinguished accolades in the travel industry, symbolising excellence and commitment to providing unforgettable guest experiences.

In 2024, Condé Nast Traveler ran separate surveys in the United States and the United Kingdom for the first time in five years. More than 575,000 readers in the United States and over 126,000 readers in the UK submitted their responses. This esteemed recognition underscores the Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and deep connection to the surrounding natural beauty.

“We are thrilled to be recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean,” said Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “This award is a reflection of our team’s dedication to creating a perfect blend of Maldivian charm, luxury, and personalised service for every guest. We thank our loyal guests for their continuous support and for making this achievement possible.”

Located in the stunning North Malé Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru offers a serene tropical escape set against the backdrop of pristine beaches and vibrant marine life. The resort’s Marine Lab, the first of its kind in the Maldives, is dedicated to marine conservation and provides guests with unique experiences that connect them to the rich underwater world. From world-class culinary bar & restaurants to its signature Banyan Tree Spa & wellbeing treatments, the resort continues to set the standard for luxury tourism in the Maldives.

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru beckons as a luxurious, barefoot tropical haven, conveniently reachable in just a 25-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Offering 48 pool villas scattered across the island, this all-natural beauty invites guests to discover the ultimate in privacy and relaxation.