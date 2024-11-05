Awards
GO TRAVEL Awards honour Sun Siyam Resorts for excellence in sustainable tourism practices
Sun Siyam Resorts has been awarded the title of “Most Influential Sustainable Hotel Group of the Year” at the 2025 GO TRAVEL Hotel Travel Excellence Awards. This recognition, presented by GOGO Media and Weibo Shanghai, celebrates Sun Siyam Resorts’ exceptional contributions to sustainable tourism in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
This prestigious award highlights the group’s dedication to blending authentic guest experiences with a strong commitment to environmental and social responsibility. At Sun Siyam Resorts, sustainability is not just a practice but an integral part of its operations, shaping how the group interacts with the environment and supports local communities.
Central to Sun Siyam Resorts’ achievements is the “Sun Siyam Cares” program, which encompasses various eco-friendly and community-focused initiatives. These include reducing energy and water consumption, managing waste efficiently, supporting local community development, and investing in renewable energy sources. Through these efforts, Sun Siyam Resorts actively works to reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact.
The group’s commitment extends beyond environmental conservation to cultural preservation, emphasising the protection of local heritage and traditional practices. By prioritising these sustainable practices, Sun Siyam Resorts contributes not only to environmental well-being but also to the socio-economic growth of the communities where it operates.
This recognition at the GO TRAVEL Hotel Travel Excellence Awards underscores Sun Siyam Resorts’ leadership in sustainable tourism, marking a significant milestone in the group’s journey to create memorable, eco-friendly travel experiences. Through a seamless blend of luxury and sustainability, Sun Siyam Resorts offers guests the chance to enjoy extraordinary vacations while leaving a positive impact on the world.
Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives takes home Best Beach Resort at Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives was recently recognised as the Best Beach Resort – Maldives at the 2024 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, hosted at the Hotel Management University and Culinary Institute, Campus Principe di Napoli. This prestigious event celebrated excellence in the luxury hospitality sector, gathering industry leaders, innovators, and creators committed to advancing hospitality experiences.
Winners from over 15 countries were honoured, highlighting diverse accomplishments within the industry. The evening served as a celebration of excellence and a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication that propel the luxury hospitality sector forward.
Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, expressed gratitude for the award, emphasising that it reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team, who strive daily to deliver exceptional guest experiences. He noted that the award inspires the resort to continue raising standards of luxury and service in the Maldives.
Utkarsh Faujdar, Honorary Ambassador and Luxury Panel Member of the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, congratulated Ifuru Maldives on the achievement, praising the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence. He added that these awards set a benchmark for excellence within the industry.
In addition to this accolade, Ifuru Island Maldives has been recognised among the Top 100 Luxury Hotels & Resorts of the World for 2024, underscoring its dedication to exceptional service and unmatched guest experiences.
Opened in September 2023, Ifuru Island Maldives features 147 sunset suites and villas, six dining options, including two signature restaurants and four bars, and offers a 24-hour premium All-Inclusive experience. The resort is also home to the Maldives’ first permanent Skydive Dropzone, providing guests with breathtaking aerial views of the islands.
Awards
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Award as #3 resort in Indian Ocean
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been honoured as the #3 Resort in the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, the longest-running and most distinguished accolades in the travel industry, symbolising excellence and commitment to providing unforgettable guest experiences.
In 2024, Condé Nast Traveler ran separate surveys in the United States and the United Kingdom for the first time in five years. More than 575,000 readers in the United States and over 126,000 readers in the UK submitted their responses. This esteemed recognition underscores the Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and deep connection to the surrounding natural beauty.
“We are thrilled to be recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean,” said Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “This award is a reflection of our team’s dedication to creating a perfect blend of Maldivian charm, luxury, and personalised service for every guest. We thank our loyal guests for their continuous support and for making this achievement possible.”
Located in the stunning North Malé Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru offers a serene tropical escape set against the backdrop of pristine beaches and vibrant marine life. The resort’s Marine Lab, the first of its kind in the Maldives, is dedicated to marine conservation and provides guests with unique experiences that connect them to the rich underwater world. From world-class culinary bar & restaurants to its signature Banyan Tree Spa & wellbeing treatments, the resort continues to set the standard for luxury tourism in the Maldives.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru beckons as a luxurious, barefoot tropical haven, conveniently reachable in just a 25-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Offering 48 pool villas scattered across the island, this all-natural beauty invites guests to discover the ultimate in privacy and relaxation.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu triumph at World Luxury Hotel Awards
Coco Collection, a renowned luxury hospitality brand in the Maldives known for its tailored experiences, has achieved significant success at the 2024 World Luxury Hotel Awards, securing multiple honours for its resorts Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the luxury hospitality industry, celebrating excellence based on recognition from both guests and industry experts. Winners are determined through public voting across over 100 categories, spotlighting the remarkable achievements of luxury hotels worldwide.
Coco Bodu Hithi, a distinguished luxury resort in the Maldives, received several prestigious awards, including Best Luxury Beach Resort in the Maldives, Best Luxury Island Resort in the Indian Ocean, and Best Luxury Villa Resort – Global.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty, also earned high praise, winning three categories: Best Luxury Cultural Resort, Best Luxury Eco Resort, and Best Luxury Sustainable Resort, all within the Indian Ocean region.
Ronalaine Fernandez, Assistant Director of Communications at Coco Collection, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It is a true honour to receive multiple accolades this year. At Coco Collection, we are passionate about crafting personalised experiences in the Maldives that resonate with our guests. With Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, we are proud to be acknowledged for our dedication to sustainability and the unique, personalised touches we deliver every day.”
