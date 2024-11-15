Celebration
Self-love and serenity: The Nautilus Maldives’ Valentine’s Day experience redefined
In 2025, The Nautilus Maldives, an award-winning ultra-luxury private island hideaway, invites guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a sanctuary for the soul. This year’s celebration transcends traditional notions of romantic love, guiding visitors on a transformative journey of self-love and personal well-being. Set amidst untouched beauty and profound serenity, The Nautilus reimagines love as a connection that begins within, forming the foundation for relationships to flourish with greater depth and meaning.
This Valentine’s Day, The Nautilus emphasises the importance of self-love. Solasta Spa’s exclusive Valentine’s offerings are thoughtfully curated to inspire moments of self-discovery, renewal, and reconnection with both oneself and loved ones. Holistic psychotherapist and life coach Lucía Garcia-Giurgiu, based in New York, highlights the philosophy behind these offerings: “The most important relationship we have is the one we have with ourselves.” In alignment with this belief, The Nautilus encourages guests to explore their personal passions and engage in activities that inspire them, either individually or with a partner.
For those embarking on a personal journey, the Aromatherapy Journey provides a sensory escape that enhances physical and mental well-being. The Four-Hand Synchronised Massage, performed by two therapists in perfect harmony, offers a deeply restorative experience. Couples are invited to join a Self-Care Masterclass, where Solasta Spa’s skilled therapists teach gentle massage techniques for partners to practice on one another. Each couple receives a curated self-care kit—including essential oils, massage oil, and a soothing scrub—enabling them to continue their wellness journey at home.
Among the tailored Valentine’s experiences is a Synchronised Yoga session, where couples are guided through partner-based poses by a skilled instructor, fostering physical closeness and trust. Alternatively, guided meditation sessions focusing on gratitude and presence include synchronised breathing exercises and the calming resonance of Tibetan singing bowls, enhancing connection and mindfulness.
For those drawn to creative pursuits, private art workshops offer a chance to bond through artistic expression. Nature lovers may find peace during a guided barefoot walking meditation, immersing themselves in the island’s pristine landscapes for a grounding and serene experience.
Through these curated experiences, Solasta Spa provides a space where mutual respect and appreciation flourish, celebrating each partner’s individuality and the unique qualities they bring to the relationship. By embracing these differences as strengths, couples can deepen their connection, cultivate appreciation, and nurture a love that grows from within.
As twilight falls over The Nautilus, couples are invited to embark on romantic dining experiences designed to rekindle connection and shared joy. The Secluded Sandbank Journey offers a private sunset cocktail, accompanied by the gentle serenade of a singer, followed by a magical five-course dinner under the stars. Guests can toast with champagne and awaken to a floating breakfast at sunrise, creating an intimate moment to begin the new day.
For those seeking beachside elegance, Thyme Beach hosts a Gourmet Dinner featuring a five-course menu paired with champagne. This experience is followed by breakfast served in the comfort of the guests’ house or residence the next morning. At Zeytoun, the Champagne Dinner showcases Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in an enchanting oceanside setting, complete with bespoke turndown touches to conclude the evening. Each culinary journey celebrates connection, blending gastronomic artistry with moments of rediscovered love, creating memories to be cherished long after the evening fades.
Whether guests seek a retreat for self-reconnection or a sanctuary to rediscover love with a partner, The Nautilus offers an experience that transcends the ordinary. Each moment is thoughtfully crafted to honour individuality and connection, inviting visitors to begin 2025 with a renewed sense of meaning. At The Nautilus, every experience is designed to reflect the uniqueness of each love story, leaving lasting memories for the year ahead and beyond.
Celebration
VARU by Atmosphere marks five years of unmatched hospitality
VARU by Atmosphere, an iconic private island resort in the Maldives, celebrated its five-year anniversary this week, marking five years of hospitality, culture, and luxury inspired by the core philosophy of the Joy of Giving. The Naturally Maldivian resort hosted key stakeholders, including the island’s owners, corporate leadership, and colleagues, for an evening of grand celebrations featuring cultural performances, awards, and diverse culinary experiences.
Since its opening in 2019, VARU by Atmosphere has established itself as a sanctuary for travellers seeking to explore the Maldives’ rich cultural heritage while enjoying heartfelt hospitality. Guests at the resort experience the beauty of the turquoise lagoon and immerse themselves in the relaxed island lifestyle of this picturesque Indian Ocean destination. A standout feature of the resort is the award-winning Kaagé restaurant, which highlights authentic Maldivian cuisine, celebrating local ingredients, flavors, and culinary traditions.
Reflecting on the milestone, Mei P. Pun, General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere, noted the significance of the resort’s name, saying, “In Dhivehi, the Maldivian dialect, VARU translates to living life in abundance, strength, resilience, and above all, authenticity. For us, hospitality is about sharing the soul of the Maldives with every visitor, a mission made possible by the dedicated team. Their passion, warm smiles, and unwavering energy resonate with guests, many of whom return time and again.”
Part of the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand, VARU by Atmosphere is a contemporary 5-star resort offering a luxurious island experience with 108 villas situated along white sandy beaches, crystal-clear turquoise lagoons, and three jetties featuring spacious over-water accommodations. Guests benefit from the exclusive VARU Plan™, a comprehensive holiday package that includes diverse dining options, spa experiences, daily activities, and excursions designed to enrich their stay.
Situated on the North-West edge of Malé Atoll, the resort is easily accessible via a 40-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. It boasts four restaurants and two bars, ensuring a wide range of culinary options, alongside premium facilities such as a dive school, water sports centre, overwater ELE|NA spa complex, gym, kids’ club, ocean excursions, and daily complimentary snorkelling trips to explore the vibrant underwater world.
Celebration
JOALI Maldives celebrates six years of art and luxury with Maison Ruinart
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives, will commemorate its sixth anniversary on November 15, 2024, with a special event that highlights its dedication to art, sustainability, and nature. For this milestone celebration, the resort is collaborating with Ruinart, the world’s oldest Champagne house. Founded in 1729 in Reims, France, and currently owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy, Ruinart has a long-standing connection to art, dating back to 1895 when Andre Ruinart commissioned Czech artist Alphonse Mucha to design a poster for the brand. Similarly, since its launch in 2018, JOALI has redefined the role of art in luxury hospitality by showcasing works from international artists. Renowned for its vibrant joie de vivre lifestyle, JOALI aligns with Maison Ruinart’s savoir-vivre philosophy, sharing values rooted in art and luxury.
As part of the celebration, British-French artist Sophie Kitching will present an ethereal art display during a cocktail event at Mura Bar, the heart of the resort. A graduate of the École nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and the School of Visual Arts in New York, Kitching is acclaimed for her installations, paintings, sculptures, and works on paper. She frequently employs oils, watercolours, and gold leaves on natural materials. Having collaborated with Maison Ruinart for events such as Frieze NY 2022 and the “Maison 1729” exhibition, Kitching will create bespoke eco-designed second skins and coasters for JOALI’s sixth anniversary. Drawing inspiration from the island’s native flora and fauna, including grey herons, sea birds, vibrant corals, and marine life, her creations incorporate vivid colours and copper-zinc leaves to adorn Ruinart bottles. These pieces reflect both JOALI’s and Ruinart’s shared commitment to art and sustainability.
During the event, guests will savour Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Cuvées while admiring Kitching’s ‘Invisible Green Art XXX, 2024’, an abstract masterpiece featuring a distinctive green tone originally developed during England’s Georgian and Regency eras. Transported from Ruinart’s archives in Reims, this artwork will remain on display at JOALI Maldives for over six months. Art and wine enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition hand-painted second skins by Kitching during the cocktail event or until the pieces are sold out.
On November 16, 2024, guests can further indulge in an exclusive champagne-pairing dinner hosted by Fabien Vallérian, International Director of Arts & Culture at Ruinart. This gastronomic experience will pair Maison Ruinart’s champagnes with a meticulously curated menu, with each plate and glass weaving a narrative of art and flavour.
Fabien Vallérian praised the partnership, stating: “At Maison Ruinart, the protection of nature is central to our values. We are dedicated to supporting artists who foster a dialogue between humanity and nature through their creativity and craftsmanship. Since 2022, we have collaborated with Sophie Kitching on various artistic commissions, and this project with JOALI provides an incredible opportunity for her to explore and celebrate the ecosystems of the Maldives.”
These celebratory events mark the beginning of a promising partnership, with future activations planned both in the Maldives and globally.
Celebration
Festive escapes redefined: discover the magic of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru offer an unforgettable festive escape on their twin islands. Nestled in a serene haven, guests can celebrate the holiday season immersed in a seamless blend of luxury, adventure, Maldivian culture, and the relaxed elegance of island life. From swimming alongside sea turtles in vibrant coral reefs to embarking on thrilling big game fishing expeditions or unwinding in personalizsd spa retreats, the islands provide the perfect mix of excitement and tranquility.
This festive season, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites guests to indulge in the award-winning ‘Madi Hiyaa’, an overwater Japanese restaurant. Visitors can savour signature dishes from the newly opened Saffron Thai cuisine or enjoy a unique self-caught-to-table experience at Sangu Garden.
December 22nd – Christmas Spirit Ignites
- Christmas Tree Decoration (5:45 – 6:15 PM): Guests can gather at Sangu Garden, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, to decorate the Christmas tree with lights, ornaments, and festive cheer, creating memorable moments with loved ones.
December 24th & 25th – Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
- Santa’s Little Crafters: Children can unleash their creativity at Dhawa Kids Club by crafting holiday masterpieces.
- Christmas Eve Gala Dinner: Sangu Garden will transform into a culinary paradise, offering an elegant dinner amid shimmering lights.
- Merry & Mindful Yoga: Guests can begin Christmas morning with a rejuvenating yoga session on the Lagoon Deck.
- Gingerbread Man Decorating Class: Young guests can decorate gingerbread men at Dhawa Kids Club, adding a sweet touch to the festivities.
- Chocolate & Wine Tasting: Adults can enjoy an indulgent pairing session at ‘Madi Hiyaa’, ending the day on a delightful note.
December 31st – New Year’s Eve Extravaganza
- Sunset Cocktails: Visitors can bid farewell to the year with bespoke cocktails at Naiboli Beach, as the sun sets over the horizon.
- New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner: Sangu Garden and Naiboli Beach will host a lavish feast, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.
- Live DJ & Countdown: Guests can dance beneath the stars, celebrating the arrival of the new year with music, laughter, and unforgettable moments.
Featured Experiences Throughout the Festive Season:
- Excursions & Adventures: Guests can partake in activities such as big game fishing, sunset cruises, and night snorkelling, discovering excitement across the tropical paradise.
- Entertainment for All Ages: Cultural performances, treasure hunts for children, and live bands at Naiboli Beach ensure fun for everyone.
- Culinary Delights: Cooking classes, wine pairings, and exquisite degustation menus at ‘Madi Hiyaa’ and Saffron delight culinary enthusiasts.
Every moment on these twin islands is thoughtfully designed to create lasting memories. Surrounded by loved ones, breathtaking scenery, and exceptional experiences, visitors are invited to capture the festive magic and make it the highlight of their year.
Trending
-
Celebration1 week ago
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi unveils Sixties Glamour holiday celebration
-
Action1 week ago
Top tennis celebrities set to shine at LUX Tennis Star events in Maldives
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber rekindle love with intimate Maldives vow renewal
-
Featured6 days ago
Velassaru Maldives’ Coral Project invites guests to help rebuild Maldives’ reefs
-
Cooking1 week ago
Domenico Carella and Fabrizio Margarita unite for innovative culinary experience at Patina Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Hilton Maldives Amingiri welcomes guests to nature-inspired festive celebration
-
Featured1 week ago
Trip to paradise every week: Maldives’ largest giveaway of 52 dream vacations
-
Celebration1 week ago
Cosmic magic and island serenity: experience festive wonderland at Nova Maldives