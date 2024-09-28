Forever festive castaway in Maldives with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts

Discover an elegant season of magic at Milaidhoo Maldives, inspired by the rituals, traditions and festive feasts of Christmas and New Year. The end of year season provides a cherished pocket of time where stories are shared, friendships are made and families are united.

Guests will enjoy a festive season full of Milaidhoo Moments that live forever. From 22 December and through the New Year, the resort has put together a festive programme that will delight every visitor.

The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on 22 December marks the start of the resort’s festive celebrations. Guests are invited to join in this memorable occasion filled with twinkling lights, festive cheer and Christmas Carols.

Christmas Eve festivities on 24 December, begin with a celebratory cocktail reception at Compass Beach, followed by an elegant dinner with all the trimmings at Ocean Restaurant complete with live music. On Christmas Day, the morning begins with an indulgent champagne breakfast at Ocean Restaurant, while Santa’s arrival heralds the magic of the festive season.

Guests will experience the magic of New Year’s Eve under the stars with a beachside cocktail reception and lavish gala dinner featuring a live band and midnight fireworks at Ocean Restaurant. On New Year’s Day, a late brunch loaded with exquisite dishes will be available for a new beginning.

All the festive season feasts, created by the resort’s talented team of chefs led by Executive Chef Ken Gundu, are a regale of family, community and connection and are infused with modern twists on festive traditions. The culinary team has planned daily celebratory meals including wine pairing dinners, beach and sandbank barbeques, themed fiestas, and seafood and champagne dinners.

Couples and families can engage in a MasterChef Challenge, enjoy wine tastings from old and new worlds, join cocktail making classes and explore the unique flavours of Maldivian cuisine with a hands-on traditional cooking class, inspired by the spice route. Guests can also catch fish the traditional Maldivian way and enjoy their fresh catch at dinnertime served with the recommendation of the chef.

Milaidhoo is deeply rooted in its rich heritage and the festive season is opportune to immerse our guests in a variety of activities that highlight the local culture. From indulging in traditional afternoon tea to learning the rhythms of local music and listening to enchanting myths and legends, each experience is designed to connect guests with the soul of the Maldives. The island curates meaningful, culturally rich experiences, ensuring that guests leave not only rejuvenated but enriched by authentic connections to the local traditions.

Free from the hustle and bustle of their lives, guests are encouraged to spend time with loved ones over the holiday season. Milaidhoo’s Festive Programme embraces slow living which translates into a serene getaway, where time appears to stand still, allowing guests to truly savour the tranquillity of the present moment.

Mindful experiences include Detox Yoga; purifies the mind and body through mindful movements, breathwork, and relaxation techniques. Walking Meditation: a mindful practice that blends movement and awareness to cultivate inner peace. Candle Mediation; trataka practice boosts concentration and memory. Chakra Awakening: focused Root Chakra sessions enhance mental clarity. Pranayama Session: guided breathwork enhances vitality and well-being.

The rising sun symbolises new beginnings and, in this spirit of renewal, the resort has planned several experiences that begin at dawn. Guests can join the Milaidhoo Family for an invigorating sunrise jog, enjoy the tranquil waters with a guided kayak tour and set sail on a sunrise champagne cruise. Experienced yogis and beginners can enjoy Hatha yoga sessions combined with meditation which take place at first light to awaken energy and mental clarity. Early morning snorkelling excursions reveal the magical house reef, and for a special treat, guests can indulge in a sunrise breakfast on a sandbank.

Guests are encouraged to write their own stories forged through moments of discovery. There are numerous opportunities this festive season for guests to create personal memories that connect deeply with the marine environment. Ranging from first-time scuba dives, deep sea fishing adventures, bioluminescence night snorkelling excursions and swimming with turtles. Families can also plant a Christmas tree in our underwater coral garden and contribute to the thriving growth of marine life.

This festive season, guests are assured of a Maldivian elegant story at Milaidhoo.