News
Forever festive castaway in Maldives with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts
“We could leave the Christmas lights up ’til January” sang Taylor Swift, and at the castaway isles of Kanifushi, Raaya and Varu travellers can immerse in this forever kind of Christmas and New Year celebration amidst the magical allure of the Maldives.
International hospitality brand, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts curates an exclusive lineup of festive activities and culinary feasts at its three private islands resorts starting before 25 December 2024 and leading up to early January 2025. All festive highlights are seamlessly blended into the island’s Holiday Plan – from your stay in private villas to diverse dining experiences, transfers from the airport, premium wine and beverages, minibar amenities, snorkelling, ocean excursions, kids club access and even spa therapies depending on the nights of the stay.
Christmas lights glisten and reflect in the clear turquoise lagoons, while the fragrance of frangipani wafts through island pathways and restaurants, all decorated with tinsel and holiday décor by the island teams. Heartfelt smiles and pristine sandy shores – both warm and dazzling white – greet guests for a festive celebration like no other.
At Atmosphere Kanifushi, sun-kissed days of adventure seamlessly transition into festive evenings, infused with holiday cheer and the warmth of family togetherness. Recognised as the Maldives’ Leading Family Resort by the World Travel Awards for four consecutive years, this five-star luxury haven excels in crafting unforgettable family and multigenerational getaways. For the adventurous spirit, the newly enhanced Watersports and Dive Centre offers thrilling activities, from jet skis to Seabob rides, transforming the ocean into your playground. Whether exploring vibrant coral reefs, embracing exciting water sports, or simply enjoying the tranquil surroundings, Kanifushi promises an exquisite blend of relaxation and adventure. Festive highlights include themed gourmet dinners, captivating entertainment, Christmas tree lighting, a magical gingerbread house, and a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala dinner at ‘Kanifushi Wonderland’.
Arrive to an inspiring fantasy island experience where life flows. Located in Raa Atoll, the sprawling newly launched island resort of RAAYA by Atmosphere is a natural sanctuary with pristine white beaches and a tropical forest canopy abundant with wildlife. Wellness enthusiasts can embrace tranquillity with sunset yoga, singing bowl meditation, and floating sessions, while the more adventurous can dive into paddle tennis or mini golf. For the kids, treasure hunts and henna art await. As the sun sets, enjoy wine and cheese pairings by the beach and evenings lit up with belly dances and live performances. Christmas dinner and the New Year’s Gala bring all the midnight magic, complete with live music, acrobats, and a fire show – creating a holiday celebration that’s truly “out of the woods.”
This festive season at VARU by Atmosphere is a Maldivian island experience infused with a touch of glowing seasonal enchantment, perfect for both couples and families. Unwind with morning floating yoga or craft your own coconut body scrub before immersing yourself in the island’s traditions. Celebrate the magic of Christmas with a tree lighting ceremony and kite flying, while kids enjoy beach games and creating festive crafts. Highlights include high teas overlooking turquoise ocean vistas and chocolate-making demonstrations. Unwind with morning floating yoga or craft your own coconut body scrub before immersing yourself in the island’s traditions. Toast the New Year with cocktails on the sandy beach, leading to a dazzling gala dinner with all the sparks flying.
For those seeking a festive escape where the magic of the holidays meets tropical tranquillity, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts delivers a celebration to remember.
News
Tropical twist to year-end holidays with COLOURS OF OBLU’s 4 resorts in Maldives
This festive season, why not trade in those wintry snow-covered vistas for a tropical paradise of sun, sea, and sand? At COLOURS OF OBLU resorts in the Maldives, Christmas and New Year celebrations take on a vibrant island twist, with fun-filled activities, glamorous parties by beach under clear blue skies, and soothing relaxation as you swim in balmy turquoise colours.
As your new year begins, a new chapter is just waiting to be written. Fly into the Maldives for a gala year-end celebration or gift yourself a holiday to look forward to in 2025. Starting before 25 December 2024 leading up to early January 2025, the four resorts – OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, and OBLU Xperience Ailafushi – will host a dazzling array of festivities complimentary with the Holiday Plan.
On land, Christmas décor glitters from swaying palm trees while you will find all the thousand colours of festivities and more as you snorkel amongst sparkling reef fishes and corals beneath the lagoons. While there might be the appearance by Santa to usher in the cheer, it is the once-in-a-lifetime encounters with turtles and sharks and dolphins that will leave you starstruck.
Surrounded by crystalline waters, the island of OBLU SELECT Sangeli embraces that active, nature-loving spirit through a palette of contemporary, crafted, relaxed and indulgent experiences. From the lighting of the Christmas tree to gingerbread house decorating, the holiday spirit is alive and well here. Kids can enjoy merry mocktails and festive fun, while families partake in beachside coconut oil workshops and fresh tuna barbecues. The New Year’s Pool Party for kids and a glamorous Maldivian night on the 31st of December ensure there’s never a dull moment.
Romantic, serene, and exclusively for adults, OBLU SELECT Lobigili curates the ultimate festive escape for couples and groups of friends. At this luxurious five-star resort, it is all about charming island relaxation woven in with subtle festive touches to keep it intimate and indulgent. Choose from massage lessons to making wellness drinks at the beachside spa and sip flavourful sundowners as you listen to live saxophone music. Immerse in wellness experiences. Indulge in a sparkling Christmas feast, catch a movie under the stars, and toast to the New Year at a grand gala with champagne in hand.
The renowned dive resort, OBLU NATURE Helengeli will transform into a glowing wonderland. Enjoy energising aqua yoga sessions and sunset cocktail competitions. Kid’s special activities include nature walks and using dry leaves to make collages, Christmas tree decoration and lighting, master chef for little ones, and a host of other games and activities that bring them close to local flora and fauna. The vibrant New Year’s Eve gala dinner and party will mesmerise you with its tropical vibes and neon-lit décor.
Get into the festive spirit at OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi with a range of activities for all ages! Start your mornings with beach yoga, enjoy aqua Zumba, build sandmen, and cosy up with Christmas movies under the stars. The fun continues with pool volleyball, crafts, cooking classes, and a festive Minecraft-themed Christmas Tree Lighting. Evenings are filled with DJ tunes, buffet dinners, and live performances. Ring in 2025 with a gala dinner, cultural dances, and a fire show, all in a tropical paradise with beach vibes and swaying palms.
Ashwin Handa, Senior Vice President of Operations at Atmosphere Core, shares, “At COLOURS OF OBLU, we believe in the ‘Joy of Giving,’ which is at the heart of our festive celebrations. From Christmas to New Year’s, and indeed year-round, we’re committed to keeping the experience fresh and exciting for all guests. It’s about creating unforgettable memories in paradise, through exhilarating adventures, heartfelt moments, and indulgent relaxation”.
Whether you’re seeking adventure, moments of leisure, or just a splash of festive joy, COLOURS OF OBLU has it all – sunshine, celebration, and endless fun await.
News
Story of Maldivian elegance: Festive season to remember at Milaidhoo Maldives
Discover an elegant season of magic at Milaidhoo Maldives, inspired by the rituals, traditions and festive feasts of Christmas and New Year. The end of year season provides a cherished pocket of time where stories are shared, friendships are made and families are united.
Guests will enjoy a festive season full of Milaidhoo Moments that live forever. From 22 December and through the New Year, the resort has put together a festive programme that will delight every visitor.
The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on 22 December marks the start of the resort’s festive celebrations. Guests are invited to join in this memorable occasion filled with twinkling lights, festive cheer and Christmas Carols.
Christmas Eve festivities on 24 December, begin with a celebratory cocktail reception at Compass Beach, followed by an elegant dinner with all the trimmings at Ocean Restaurant complete with live music. On Christmas Day, the morning begins with an indulgent champagne breakfast at Ocean Restaurant, while Santa’s arrival heralds the magic of the festive season.
Guests will experience the magic of New Year’s Eve under the stars with a beachside cocktail reception and lavish gala dinner featuring a live band and midnight fireworks at Ocean Restaurant. On New Year’s Day, a late brunch loaded with exquisite dishes will be available for a new beginning.
All the festive season feasts, created by the resort’s talented team of chefs led by Executive Chef Ken Gundu, are a regale of family, community and connection and are infused with modern twists on festive traditions. The culinary team has planned daily celebratory meals including wine pairing dinners, beach and sandbank barbeques, themed fiestas, and seafood and champagne dinners.
Couples and families can engage in a MasterChef Challenge, enjoy wine tastings from old and new worlds, join cocktail making classes and explore the unique flavours of Maldivian cuisine with a hands-on traditional cooking class, inspired by the spice route. Guests can also catch fish the traditional Maldivian way and enjoy their fresh catch at dinnertime served with the recommendation of the chef.
Milaidhoo is deeply rooted in its rich heritage and the festive season is opportune to immerse our guests in a variety of activities that highlight the local culture. From indulging in traditional afternoon tea to learning the rhythms of local music and listening to enchanting myths and legends, each experience is designed to connect guests with the soul of the Maldives. The island curates meaningful, culturally rich experiences, ensuring that guests leave not only rejuvenated but enriched by authentic connections to the local traditions.
Free from the hustle and bustle of their lives, guests are encouraged to spend time with loved ones over the holiday season. Milaidhoo’s Festive Programme embraces slow living which translates into a serene getaway, where time appears to stand still, allowing guests to truly savour the tranquillity of the present moment.
Mindful experiences include Detox Yoga; purifies the mind and body through mindful movements, breathwork, and relaxation techniques. Walking Meditation: a mindful practice that blends movement and awareness to cultivate inner peace. Candle Mediation; trataka practice boosts concentration and memory. Chakra Awakening: focused Root Chakra sessions enhance mental clarity. Pranayama Session: guided breathwork enhances vitality and well-being.
The rising sun symbolises new beginnings and, in this spirit of renewal, the resort has planned several experiences that begin at dawn. Guests can join the Milaidhoo Family for an invigorating sunrise jog, enjoy the tranquil waters with a guided kayak tour and set sail on a sunrise champagne cruise. Experienced yogis and beginners can enjoy Hatha yoga sessions combined with meditation which take place at first light to awaken energy and mental clarity. Early morning snorkelling excursions reveal the magical house reef, and for a special treat, guests can indulge in a sunrise breakfast on a sandbank.
Guests are encouraged to write their own stories forged through moments of discovery. There are numerous opportunities this festive season for guests to create personal memories that connect deeply with the marine environment. Ranging from first-time scuba dives, deep sea fishing adventures, bioluminescence night snorkelling excursions and swimming with turtles. Families can also plant a Christmas tree in our underwater coral garden and contribute to the thriving growth of marine life.
This festive season, guests are assured of a Maldivian elegant story at Milaidhoo.
News
Cocoon Maldives unveils fresh look for reopening on October 1
The Cocoon Collection has announced the highly anticipated grand reopening of Cocoon Maldives, set for October 1, 2024. Following a series of transformative upgrades, the resort is ready to welcome guests back to experience an elevated level of luxury and relaxation in the heart of the Maldives. Known for its unparalleled beauty and serene environment, Cocoon Maldives has introduced a variety of new features designed to enhance the guest experience and reaffirm its commitment to delivering world-class hospitality.
Among the most notable additions are five brand-new Beach Suite Pool Villas, each offering an exclusive beachfront experience with a private pool. These suites are perfect for those seeking both luxury and seclusion, allowing guests to relax in privacy while enjoying stunning ocean views. Adding to the excitement are five brand new lagoon suite with pool villas and ten Sunset Lagoon Suites, now equipped with water slides, catering to families, couples, and adventure-seekers alike. The thrilling slides offer a fun and unique way to enjoy the lagoon, especially during the Maldives’ mesmerising sunsets.
For guests looking to stay active and rejuvenate during their stay, the resort has introduced a state-of-the-art gym and a serene Sunset Yoga Pavilion. The new fitness centre provides modern equipment for a complete workout, while the yoga pavilion offers a tranquil space for meditation and relaxation, all with the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives as the backdrop.
The beloved Loabi Loabi Bar has undergone a significant extension, creating an even more vibrant atmosphere for guests to unwind and socialise. With its expanded space and enhanced beverage selection, it promises to be a convivial meeting spot for both relaxation and entertainment. Meanwhile, we are enhancing our lagoon and beach areas ensuring pristine views and improved beach access for our guests.
In addition, the Kurum Bar has received a makeover, offering a refreshed and stylish ambiance, making it the perfect place to enjoy a sunset cocktail. Guests will also notice substantial upgrades across all villa accommodations. Each villa has been carefully updated with new painting, varnishing, and wood replacements, creating a refreshed and inviting environment. The villas have been furnished with high-end LAGO furniture, Gamba linens, and Laufen and Grohe bathroom fixtures, ensuring an unmatched level of comfort. New mirrors and mattresses have been added to further elevate the guest experience.
With these new enhancements, Cocoon Maldives is set to redefine luxury in the Maldives, offering guests an unforgettable stay filled with comfort, adventure, and tranquility. The resort remains committed to delivering exceptional service and creating cherished memories in one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations.
“At Cocoon Maldives, we are dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. The enhancements we are unveiling on October 1st are a testament to our commitment to quality and excellence. We are excited to invite our valued guests to enjoy our refreshed accommodations and new amenities that embody the beauty and tranquility of the Maldives,” said by Jay, Chief Operating Officer of The Cocoon Collection.
