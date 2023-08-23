Le Meridien Maldives Resort to host two Michelin star Chef Soenil Bahadoer

Gourmets can enjoy fine dining in tropical paradise as Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa hosts two Michelin star chef, Soenil Bahadoer, this October as part of their culinary season.

As part of the exclusive offering guests visiting the luxury resort, located in the Lhaviyani Atoll on the island of Thilamaafushi, can enjoy a bespoke Masterclass with 3-course lunch, 5-course dinner at Velaa Bar + Grill, La Vie, Rosé and Petit Plates Sunset Soirée curated by Chef Soenil and accompanied by DJ at Riviera Beach and Au Soleil BBQ with live cooking pop-up at Le Meridien Hub Garden.

Guests can also unlock once in a lifetime experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments. This exciting opportunity allows two winning bidders to enjoy a Private Brunch Picnic with Rosé wines & bubbles crafted by Chef Soenil on Le Meriden Maldives Resort & Spa’s private island Bodu Finolhu. As well as a private excursion with a fishing trip to a local island, visit to resort’s Greenhouse followed by private Champagne dinner with chef.

Embracing his heritage, the menu at Chef Bahadoer’s Restaurant de Lindehof in Amsterdam, offers a fusion of French and Surinamese cuisine. Diners visiting Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa during the pop up can expect dishes such as Rendang with cabbage, ginger beer ice cream, white soya and European lobster with apple, curry and mango chutney.

Guests booking this gourmet pop up can enjoy a special package, which will include complimentary daily buffet breakfast at Turquoise, complimentary daily buffet dinner in either Turquoise or a three-course set menu at Velaa Bar + Grill, complimentary 5-course set menu crafted by Two Michelin Star Chef Soenil Bahadoer, complimentary 30-minute photoshoot with 1 printout

and complimentary daily water sports.

Chef Bahadoer commented on the upcoming pop up: “All life is an experiment. The more experiments you make the better. You never learn by being told, you should find out by yourself.”

General Manager, Thomas Schult, commented: “Dining on the island is exemplary and guests can enjoy a range of fresh cuisine from local delicacies to Mediterranean inspired dishes to Japanese fine dining. To celebrate our culinary offering we are proud to welcome acclaimed Chef Soenil Bahadoer.”

Marriott members can use their points to purchase exclusive Bonvoy moments, including a Private Island Picnic With Two Michelin-Starred Chef Soenil Bahadoer + a four night stay at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa Sunrise Overwater Villa on double occupancy. In addition, enjoy an exclusive fishing excursion and a tour of the hydroponic greenhouse, followed by an unforgettable dinner in stunning surroundings by Chef Soenil.

The stay package is based on a minimum of 3 nights, prices start from $515 per person, based on a double occupancy. To book your stay: Savour the good life with Two Michelin Star Chef Soenil Bahadoer in Thilamaafushi Island, Maldives | Le Meridien (marriott.com)

For further details, see https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/en-us/moments/15343