Meditation
SO/ Maldives announces exclusive yoga activation with Hannah Barrett
Embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery amidst the tranquil beauty of the Maldives with SO/ Maldives. The resort is proud to announce its exclusive collaboration with renowned international yoga teacher, Hannah Barrett, founder of Yoga Happy.
This unique yoga activation promises guests a holistic experience of wellness and relaxation, set against the backdrop of SO/ Maldives’ signature blend of fashion, creativity, and art.
Hannah Barrett, celebrated for her empowering teaching style, will lead daily yoga classes from May 15th to May 20th, 2024. These sessions, designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul, will take place at the resort’s dedicated Wellness Camp.
“At SO/ Maldives, we are committed to offering our guests experiences that reflect our brand DNA of fashion, creativity, and art, all while embracing the tranquility of this stunning destination,” says Jesper Soerensen, General Manager. “Our collaboration with Hannah Barrett perfectly aligns with this DNA and our promises to our guests.”
This exclusive yoga activation promises to be an unforgettable experience, combining Barrett’s expertise with the luxurious setting of SO/ Maldives. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spots early for these transformative sessions.
Experience the harmony of fashion, creativity, and tranquility with Hannah Barrett x SO/ Maldives. Your journey to wellness begins here.
Meditation
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef celebrates Yoga Day with sessions by renowned instructor Tommy
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the charming boutique hideaway in the Maldives, has announced a special celebration for International Yoga Day with exclusive sessions led by renowned Ashtanga yoga instructor, Tommy Meneses.
During his visit to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef from June 21st to June 23rd, Tommy will lead a series of exclusive yoga sessions, including Power Vinyasa Yoga and Ashtanga yoga special classes. Guests can immerse themselves in the naturally playful atmosphere of the Maldives, engaging in sunrise and sunset yoga sessions that rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul.
International Yoga Day, celebrated globally on June 21st, is a day dedicated to promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being through the practice of yoga. At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, guests will have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of yoga against the backdrop of the charming island’s breathtaking scenery.
Tommy, an esteemed Ashtanga yoga instructor hailing from Ecuador, brings a wealth of experience from his yoga journey across Malaysia, India, Nepal and Indonesia. Having completed his yoga training at S-VYASA Yoga University in India, Tommy is renowned for his dynamic teaching style and deep understanding of yoga philosophy.
Not only is Tommy a seasoned yoga practitioner, but he is also a dedicated Yoga and Education volunteer in countries such as Laos, Indonesia and Nepal, empowering communities through yoga practice. With a focus on talented young individuals, Tommy provides them with the skills and tools necessary for personal and professional development.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tommy to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef for our International Yoga Day celebration,” said Thoha Yoosuf, Resort Manager of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef. “His expertise and passion for yoga perfectly align with our commitment to offering guests transformative experiences in our tropical paradise.”
In addition to yoga sessions, guests can indulge in the resort’s luxurious amenities, from pristine beaches to world-class dining options, making their stay at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef truly unforgettable.
Meditation
Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to celebrate Yoga Day with renowned yogi Yujin
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the ultimate tropical retreat offering laidback luxury at its best, has announced a special celebration for International Yoga Day featuring the esteemed yogi, Yujin, from Korea.
Yujin will be offering exclusive yoga classes at Sun Siyam Iru Veli from June 21st to June 23rd, coinciding with International Yoga Day. Guests can enjoy sunrise and sunset sessions, embracing the tranquility of the Maldivian surroundings while deepening their yoga practice.
International Yoga Day, observed worldwide on June 21st, is a testament to the transformative power of yoga in promoting holistic well-being. Against the backdrop of Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s serene shores, guests will have the opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery and inner peace through the practice of yoga.
Yujin’s profound connection to yoga began in her 20s following a life-altering motorbike accident. Yoga became her anchor during recovery, leading her to explore various styles such as Yin, Vinyasa, and Hatha. Her passion for Ashtanga yoga was ignited in Athens, Greece, propelling her to delve deeper into her practice under influential teachers in Beograd, Mexico, the USA, and her home country, South Korea.
In 2021, Yujin realized her dream by opening her own yoga studio on the serene shores of Jeju island, a hub for Yoga practitioners in South Korea, especially renowned for traditional Hatha yoga. Her commitment to her practice led her to the esteemed Sharath Yoga Centre in Mysore, India, in December 2023, where she further immersed herself in the essence of yoga.
Yujin’s journey is marked by dedication, devotion, and discipline, which have led her to uncover the profound transformative power of yoga. Guests are invited to join her on the mat to explore their own inner strength and serenity, experiencing firsthand the deep impact of yoga in their lives. As the founder of Nyasa Yoga Shala and fluent in English with great teaching skills, Yujin offers a variety of yoga styles including Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga, Hatha Flow Yoga, Yin Yoga, Meditation, and Singing Bowl sessions.
“We are honored to welcome Yujin to Sun Siyam Iru Veli for our International Yoga Day celebration,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “Her dedication to yoga and profound teaching skills align perfectly with our commitment to providing guests with transformative experiences in our idyllic tropical paradise.”
Meditation
Holistic healing with Sunitha at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives welcomes esteemed wellness luminary, Sunitha Nayarana for a residency from 15 November 2023 to 15 January 2024.
Renowned for her transformative approach to holistic wellbeing, Sunitha’s expertise has adorned the pages of Vogue, Marie Claire, and L’Officiel, marking her as a beacon in the realm of wellness.
Drawing from over 14 years of dedicated practice and tutelage under Himalayan Monks in ancient yoga, meditation, and mindfulness, Sunitha brings forth an extraordinary synthesis of healing modalities. Her residency at Patina Maldives promises an exclusive fusion of techniques curated to recalibrate the mind, body, and spirit.
Discover the Essence of Holistic Healing
Holistic wellness embodies a comprehensive approach to well-being, encompassing the interconnectedness of mind, body, and soul. Sunitha’s sessions transcend the ordinary, offering a bespoke journey that harmonises ancient wisdom with modern-day living.
At Patina Maldives, guests are poised to reap the manifold benefits of Sunitha’s transformative sessions. Engage in personalised consultations, rejuvenating yoga, and meditation practices tailored to individual needs. Treatments on the exclusive menu includes, floatation therapy, chakra balancing and cleansing, tarot card reading and sound bath mediation. Embrace mindfulness techniques honed through centuries, promoting mental clarity and emotional balance amidst the serene island landscape.
Beyond the paradisiacal setting, Patina Maldives stands as a haven for those seeking profound renewal. With Sunitha’s residency, the resort elevates its commitment to holistic wellness, offering an exclusive opportunity for guests to embark on a deeply enriching journey towards inner harmony. Elevate your stay at Patina, engage, rejuvenate, and discover the extraordinary potential within.
For more information visit Patina Maldives or contact reservationsmaldives@patinahotels.com
