News
New blueprint for health and vitality at AyurMa: PraMā at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
AyurMa, the pioneering wellness haven at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, is spreading further ripples of innovation with a newly launched programme, PraMā: a comprehensive evidence-based health screening system comprising technology-based diagnostics.
All guests staying at Landaa Giraavaru are offered a complimentary AyurMa consultation to gain a preliminary understanding of their unique health profile. For those wishing to go deeper, PraMā draws from in-depth biomarker diagnostics, postural and joint mobility findings, metabolic evaluations, pulse readings, iris diagnosis and more to craft a personalised blueprint for optimal health and wellbeing.
PraMā comprises four stages of assessment across a two-hour session at AyurMa. Using the insights gained, AyurMa’s expert team of Ayurvedic doctors, naturopathic physicians and yogis craft a personalised program shaped by AyurMa’s four pillars of Ayurveda, Yoga Therapy, Wellness, and Planetary Wellbeing.
Online follow-up consultations with an AyurMa expert help each individual track their PraMā progress back home, while a private online yoga class via www.AyurMa.life eases the integration of a new practice into everyday life.
Commenting on the launch of PraMā, Dr. Arun Tomson, Director of AyurMa, stresses the importance of education as the root of empowerment: “The deeper our understanding of our personal health risks and body composition, the more we empower ourselves to effectively combat ageing, enhance our longevity, and achieve optimal wellness. Through in-depth on-site diagnostics, our goal is to support individuals to live a life that is not just longer, but richer and more fulfilling.”
Business
Indian influencer Niki Mehra in Maldives
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) hosted a familiarisation trip with Amilla Maldives for high-end influencer, Niki Mehra, from India to experience the luxury and romantic offerings of the Maldives from 3rd – 6th May 2024.
The familiarisation trip was a great opportunity to Niki Mehra, a renowned Indian model, fashion, beauty and travel content creator and social media influencer with over half a million followers who has carved a niche in the Indian fashion industry with her unique sense of style. During her time in the Sunny Side of Life, Niki Mehra showcased luxury to romantic experiences of the destination.
The trip promoted Maldives through social media platforms of Niki Mehra while highlighting experiential itinerary offerings of the Maldives. Additionally, the influencer trip assisted MMPRC in propelling growth in the luxury travel segment and honeymoon market by showcasing the Maldives as a premier honeymoon destination for the Indian travellers.
The Indian market has been a strong market for the Maldives over the years, currently ranked number 6 with 46,970 tourists as of 13th May 2024. Additionally, MMPRC showcased the Maldives in OTM and SATTE held earlier this year. MMPRC is committed to boosting the arrivals from the market and has exciting marketing activities planned for future, including joint campaigns, familiarisation trips, participation in major events and other campaigns which provides numerous opportunities to showcase the breathtaking Maldives to the market, attracting more Indian travellers.
Family
Jumeirah Olhahali Island hosts heartwarming celebration for local community on Children’s Day
In recognition of Children’s Day, Jumeirah Olhahali Island has hosted a group of 20 special guests from Southern Community Empowerment Association of Maldives (SCEAM) for a day of exploration and inspiring experiences on 11 May 2024.
SCEAM, an umbrella NGO dedicated to the empowerment and engagement of local communities, works across the Southernmost atolls of the Maldives to support in building resilience and fostering collective growth.
“We are delighted to collaborate with SCEAM and welcome these wonderful children to our blissful island,” said Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of Jumeirah Olhahali Island. “With over 57% of members hailing from the Maldives, we believe in the importance of supporting neighbouring institutions and organisations while prioritising the well-being of our future successors. This event was a fantastic opportunity to create lasting memories and spread smiles on Children’s Day.”
The day commenced with a warm welcome ritual from the resort’s management team and the friendly members of its Kids Club. The children then participated in a hands-on cake decoration activity with the resort’s talented chefs, crafting delicious treats to share with their families. Following a delightful lunch at the poolside all-day dining restaurant, GLOW, the little guests engaged in a creative crafting session guided by artists from the island’s MURACA Art Studio. As the day unfolded, the children had the opportunity to explore the resort’s contemporary beachside villas and indulge in some splash fun in the private infinity pools. Concluding the visit, each child received a special gift and a certificate of participation to cherish as part of their Olhahali Island memory.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jumeirah Olhahali Island for organising this delightful event in celebration of Children’s Day,” said Shimla Ahmed, Co-Founder & President of SCEAM. “The experience brought immense joy and happiness to the children, and we are excited for future collaborations to continue spreading positivity and building a brighter future for our younger generation.”
With consistent educational programmes and regular outreach to nearby islands, Jumeirah Olhahali Island remains committed to supporting local initiatives and fostering meaningful connections with the community. The all-villa resort strives to make a positive impact and create timeless experiences for guests and residents alike.
News
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives among the best hotels of 2024
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives has been named one of the world’s best hotels according to TripAdvisor, placing it among the top 10% globally.
This island paradise boasts a prime location just 13 kilometers from Malé, the capital of the Maldives. Reachable by a quick 20-minute speedboat ride, Cinnamon Dhonveli offers both accessibility and an abundance of activities.
Surfers flock to the world-famous Pasta Point break, while divers and beach lovers can also enjoy the vibrant underwater world and pristine sands. This exciting island caters to a variety of interests, making it a popular destination in the Maldives.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ summer campaign is the perfect opportunity to experience this paradise. Whether you crave adventure, culinary delights, or encounters with marine life, there’s something for everyone. Bookings of four nights or more come with a complimentary transfer and your choice of two exciting benefits:
- Explore the vibrant capital with a Malé City Excursion.
- Embark on a Dolphin Watching trip for an unforgettable encounter.
- Savor a romantic four-course Beach Dinner under the stars.
- Relax and rejuvenate with a 45-minute Spa Treatment.
- Create lasting memories with the “1 Kid Stays Free” offer.
Don’t miss your chance to tick this dream destination off your bucket list. Visit Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and discover why it’s among the best hotels in the world!
